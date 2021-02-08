The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off during the 2021 Super Bowl, but the game wasn't the only reason viewers were excited. The NFL's big night is also known for its memorable advertisements and Disney in particular often pulls out all the stops for its Super Bowl trailers. On, Sunday, Feb. 7, the company released a brand-new trailer providing an exclusive sneak peek at a highly anticipated Marvel show. A new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer dropped during the Super Bowl and it's seriously epic.

It seems like Bucky and Sam are struggling to save the world together in Captain America's absence. The trailer opens with the pair attempting to work out their issues in a joint interview in which Bucky is asked, "Mr. Barnes, why does Sam aggravate you?" Then it cuts to a scene of Sam hopping off a plane with no warning during a mission, so there's your answer.

And while Marvel's recent show WandaVision has largely swapped out the MCU's typical action, it looks like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will get right back to business. There's plenty of footage of Bucky and Sam bantering as they team up to fight bad guys in a world still reeling from the horror Thanos inflicted upon it. Sam also seems to be working toward taking up Captain America's mantle, but his friend still looms large over the superhero world.

Some people clearly aren't happy about the Avengers sticking around, either. Chief among them is Helmut Zemo, a former Sokovian Colonel who first made it his mission to destroy the MCU's heroes in Captain America: Civil War. "Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist," the character says in the trailer. "I have no intention to leave my work unfinished." The promo also shows him carrying Zemo's iconic purple ski mask from the comics, which was famously missing from Civil War.

Also returning is Peggy Carter's niece Sharon Carter, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who previously showed up in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War. While other plot details about the show are still largely unknown, get excited to watch Bucky and Sam bicker, fight villains, and maybe even save the world when The Falcon and Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on Friday, March 19.