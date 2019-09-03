With back to school season in full swing, there's just so much going on. From buying all your new stationery to planning out your class schedule, it's easy to get caught up in the hectic buzz that the beginning of the school year brings. That's why you'll want to take a break with Insomnia cookies this fall by checking out the Enter Insomnia "Cookies for College" Sweepstakes. By entering the giveaway, you'll have the chance to win four years worth of cookies. You know what that means — you'll never again have to worry about finding a treat to get you through your study grind.

In a Sept. 3 press release, Insomnia Cookies announced the Enter Insomnia national sweepstakes, which begins Sept. 3 and ends Sept. 17, 2019. The cookie company will reveal the grand prize winner, who will get a free cookie every day for four years, in October. If you aren't the lucky winner of the grand prize, don't worry. An additional 10 entrants will also receive freebies in the form of $100 gift cards!

Entering the sweepstakes is simple. Just head over to the Insomnia Cookies website where you'll be able to enter your email for a chance to win. The contest is open to U.S. residents who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Check out the official rules for more details. Additionally, cookie lovers can also join in on the "pajama parties" happening on Sept. 17 at Insomnia Cookies locations. These late-night PJ parties will be a super fun celebration, and you'll receive one free traditional cookie for attending. There will be other giveaways and specially priced cookie packs offered at the party, so get your PJ's ready for this rockin' event.

Insomnia Cookies totally gets the struggle of late nights and stress at college, so it makes sense that they're exclusively focusing on students for this giveaway. "Whether you're entering school for the first time or returning for another year, the transition requires young adults to balance academic, social and often work — usually at the sacrifice of sleep," Seth Berkowitz, founder & CEO for Insomnia Cookies said in a Sept. 3 press release. "To kick off this school year, we want to help students enthusiastically embrace the lack of sleep that is all part of the experience. Insomnia Cookies was born in a dorm room, so focusing on this phase of life goes back to our core identity."

It looks like there's every reason to enter the sweepstakes, since fans of Insomnia Cookies are raving about the product's delicious taste and convenience of delivery on social media. Twitter user @t_rene9 commented: "The only reason I'm excited for winter is because I get to order Insomnia Cookies at 2 a.m. after a rehearsal day." Late night treats are def the best way to unwind after a long day.

Insomnia Cookies fan @jlfeatherston is totally doing it right by craving Insomnia Cookies for a proper study break. The user wrote: "I'm about to order insomnia cookies to help me do my homework... does this logic match up?? Not a chance but I need an excuse."

Whether it's your freshman year in college or you're on your way to graduating, late night delivery and cookies are seriously the best combo for the student life. With Insomnia Cookies and a glass of cold milk, you'll be ready to tackle the school year in no time.