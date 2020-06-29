The Hargreeves siblings are in for a ton of new adventures in the time-traveling second season of The Umbrella Academy, and a newly released poster for the upcoming season gave fans a first look at their new storylines. After the massive cliffhanger at the end of Season 1, the new look at Season 2 offers some quick glimpses into the series' future... you just have to know where to look. The easter eggs in The Umbrella Academy Season 2 poster tease what's next for each of the Hargreeves siblings.

The new season of The Umbrella Academy will look very different from when the show debuted in 2019. After Vanya tapped into her destructive powers and caused the apocalypse in the Season 1 finale, Number 5 was able to use his time-travel powers to save his siblings by transporting them all back to the 1960s, giving them another chance at preventing the end of the world. But before they can do that, they will need to find one another, which may be harder than it seems since the newly released poster teases each Hargreeves sibling will get caught up in a specific aspect of the 1960s in the U.S.

The promo image shows the seven siblings all sporting sunglasses, and the reflection in each of their shades offers a hint at their Season 2 storyline.

Netflix

Some are easier to figure out than others. For instance, Luther's hint makes it pretty clear he will get involved in the Vietnam War, and since Allison's reflection shows images of protests, she is likely going to join the era's prominent Civil Rights movement. And fittingly enough, Klaus' psychedelic shades suggest he will embrace the '60s hippie lifestyle.

The rest of the hints are not quite as clear, though. Diego's glasses seem to show his former flame, Detective Eudora Patch, who was killed by Cha-Cha in Season 1. Perhaps his trip to the past will involve him trying to save Eudora from her deadly fate in some way. Vanya's hint shows a quaint family photo, suggesting she may find love and settle down in the '60s. Then there's Ben and Number Five. Ben's glasses don't reveal anything new, simply showing the image of the Hargreeves kids in their superhero masks, and Number Five's sunglasses just show the Umbrella Academy building, possibly suggesting Number Five could interact with Reginald Hargreeves and learn more about the Hargreeves' origin story while in the past.

Since these hints are just small glimpses into each storyline, they are all open for a ton of interpretation. Fans will get the full story when The Umbrella Academy Season 2 drops on Netflix on July 31.