Don't sit there and pretend like you don't own something completely unnecessary, because whether you'd like to admit it or not, we're all guilty of splurging on useless stupidity. So much so, I've decided to reveal the dumbest thing you've ever spent money on, according to your zodiac sign. This should be funny, however, I highly suggest you take a look at the rest of your planets, just so you can get a better idea as to why you purchased it in the first place. I've said this before, and I'll say it again: you are not just your sun sign.

When it comes down to the things we love, "must have," or enjoy spending money on, you should consider your Venus sign. Remember, Venus is the planet of love, beauty, relationships, values, pleasure, and abundance. Therefore, depending on which sign your Venus was traveling through upon your time of birth, can help determine your overall spending habits, along with that you're most attracted to. For instance, if your Venus is in Cancer, you're naturally attracted to all types of memorabilia, items that spark emotions or nostalgia, and items for the home. Venus in Cancer is known for having the coziest living space amongst the rest of the Venus signs.

Believe it or not, your moon sign might be something else to consider, as it is a symbol of our nurture, comfort, and overall safety. However, the moon typically represents something we "need" as opposed to what we "desire," which is more connected to the energy of Venus — see the difference? For example, if your moon is in Virgo, organizing and staying tidy gives you sanity, and increases your sense of security. I mention this because both the moon and Venus may (or may not) play a significant role in your sporadic binge-shopping sessions.

Anyhoo, here's the dumbest thing you've ever spent money on, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: You've Had Your Starbucks Delivered To You

Thank God for food delivery apps, right Aries? Besides, it's not your fault you can't function without caffeine in the morning. Although, I'm pretty sure this was an impulsive decision.

Taurus: Membership To The Gym You Never Go To

I know you can't control your languorous ways, but consistency is key. Besides, you like to finish what you start right? You can do this, Taurus. Slow and steady wins the race.

Gemini: Unlimited Airline Wi-Fi You Only Used Once

This is so typical of you, Gemini. I mean, I admit, every millennial needs their WiFi on an airplane, just make sure you don't splurge on the unlimited package next time.

Cancer: The Complete First Season Of "The Hills" On DVD

Let's face it, Cancer: You're a sucker for all things Laguna Beach, and Lauren Conrad's entire aesthetic speaks your language. Although, nowadays there's not much you can do with that collection of #TBTs.

Leo: Hair Extensions That Were Way Too Extra

Oh, Leo. Talk about a waste of money, considering those golden locks of yours are the epitome of zodiac royalty. All I can say is, what wouldn't you do for the right amount of glam?

Virgo: Unnecessary Amounts Of Anti-Bacterial Gel

Dearest Virgo, it's as simple as washing your hands, you know. Why splurge on extra bottles hand sanitizers, when you can simply rid yourself of the germs with soap and water?

Libra: A Lip Plumping Device That Never Seemed To Work

You're beautiful exactly the way you are, Libra doll. Trust me, it all looks promising and totally glamorous, but in the end, you probably still won't be satisfied.

Scorpio: A Secret App To See Who Views Your Social Profiles

Why so skeptical, Scorpio? Never mind, don't answer that. Instead, what makes you think these applications are the real deal to begin with? #JustSaying

Sagittarius: Insignificant Souvenirs From The Airport

This is what happens when you travel too much, right Sagittarius? However, I think by now you know the difference between a spoiled airport splurge, and an actual souvenir.

Capricorn: A Vintage Typewriter

This is totally your vibe, Capricorn, especially since it matches the rest of your antique collection. However, you're technically never going to use it, right? What's the point then?

Aquarius: Way Too Many Tamagotchis

You're a big fan of aliens, so these virtual pets will do the trick, right Aquarius? Although, you might've gone a bit too far when you decided to purchase more than one.

Pisces: An At-Home Theatre System You Rarely Use

Oh, Pisces. I know how much you love your surround sound system, but you and I both know you're way too distracted to watch movies - let alone experience the audio visual experience.