Dr. Martens is constantly releasing new funky designs for its iconic combat boots to the point where you could probably wear a different style every day for a year. This month is no different. Paying homage to the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, Dr. Martens dropped a Basquiat Collection on July 10. The collab is available in the full range of adult sizes, and you can shop it now on Dr. Martens’ website.

Basquiat is one of the most prominent artists of the 20th century. Rising to fame in the ‘80s, Basquiat had a unique postmodern style that rocked the art world until his untimely death in 1988. As a self-taught painter from Brooklyn, he broke many of the antiquated rules and conventions that once surrounded art. He was renowned for his graffiti, painting, drawings, and more. For this collection, Dr. Martens highlighted Basquiat’s “Beat Bop” album cover, made in ’83, which has a scratchy, graphic quality to it. The other shoe features an image of “Dustheads,” which is a 7-foot painting of two stick-like figures. Both pieces capture Basquiat’s energetic technique and love of cryptic symbols. And of course, both shoes have nods to the artist’s iconic crown symbol.

“Basquiat’s influence spans art, music, and more. He challenged the norm then. His work continues to defy categorization now,” read a press release shared with Elite Daily. “Basquiat’s boundary-breaking approach to art is Dr. Martens to the core.” Ever since the timeless shoe brand rose to popularity in the ‘60s, Dr. Martens has been aligned with rebels and punks. So, this collection couldn’t signify a better partnership.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The art is printed on the 1460 Lace-Ups ($160, Dr. Martens) and the 1461 Oxford Shoes ($130, Dr. Martens). Both shoes are crafted with leather, so they’ll last for season to come and will only get more comfortable the more you wear them. And, naturally, both shoes have the classic Dr. Marten yellow welt stitching. The boots are especially funky with the art on either side of the shoe, leaving the toe a solid, matte black. Meanwhile, the oxfords have “Dust Head” printed boldly on the toes.

Like all Dr. Martens collabs, this capsule collection will only be available while supplies last, so get to shopping ASAP. Both shoes can be found on Dr. Marten’s website now. Get yourself some wearable art.