The Disney+ Marvel Super Bowl Ad FINALLY Showed Anthony Mackie As Captain America

Disney+ had an almost perfect launch for a streaming service. The company reported 10 million sign-ups on the first day, with fans loving everything from the oldest Mickey Mouse short Steamboat Willie to the newest show, The Mandalorian. But while Baby Yoda may have carried Disney+'s first 90 days, there's still more to come – specifically, a slew of Marvel TV series arriving starting in 2020. The Disney+ Marvel Super Bowl ad gave fans their first footage of Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

Marvel is attempting something fairly ambitious with the upcoming slate of Marvel TV series on Disney+. Unlike previous Marvel TV shows like the Defenders series on Netflix or Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu, these would be TV series that tied directly to the films on the big screen. It would star the same actors, and what happened onscreen in the movies would directly affect what happened on the small screen, and vice versa. (Up until now, this had only been attempted with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s first season, and was quickly abandoned.)

But starting with Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Marvel TV and Marvel Studios, previously treated as two separate production houses, would become one. That meant that this new show would pick up directly following the end of Avengers: Endgame, and be considered part of Phase 4.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

As viewers can see, both Sam Wilson’s Falcon and Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier are working through the loss of Steve Rogers as Captain America. Sam, in particular, is learning the ropes of being the new Cap.

But that’s not the only show coming. The other significant series arriving in 2020 is WandaVision. Initially slated for the spring of 2021, this Phase 4 series is supposedly the set up for the Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange & The Multiverse of Madness, as Wanda moves heaven, earth, and several multiverses, to get back with her sweetheart once more.

But even though both Falcon and WandaVision are highly anticipated, nothing quite has the cache of the upcoming show Loki. Starring Tom Hiddleston, his character has been a fan favorite ever since he endlessly fell into the original Thor film. It’s only a single shot of Marvel's best villain, promising to "burn this place to the ground." But fans suspect Disney+ may never be the same.

Falcon & The Winter Soldier is expected to debut in the fall of 2020, while WandaVision is thought to arrive closer to the holiday season. Loki is currently slated for 2021.