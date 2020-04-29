Specials have become the newest trend in TV. While Netflix has a backlog of ready to go scripted series, the world of broadcast has seen its stores running out. With social distancing rules still in place in Hollywood, New York City, and other filming locales, the chances of delays for new seasons are now a grim reality. But celebrity-studded specials are doing gangbusters business, from the One World: Together At Home charity event to the inspired Disney Family Singalong. The latter did so well, the Disney Family Singalong is getting a Mother's Day sequel. Get ready to snuggle with mom on the couch for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.

The first Disney Family Singalong was a star-studded affair, starring household names like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Christina Aguilera, as well as Disney superstars from High School Musical to Dancing With The Stars. The Ryan Seacrest-hosted event, which even provided professional vocal warm-ups with Kristin Chenoweth for those gathered around the TV, landed a whooping 10.4 million live viewers. Those ratings then jumped to 13 million after a full week on streaming. To put that in perspective, the last time ABC landed those kinds of numbers was the Oscars broadcast.

So, of course, ABC is going to do it again. The only surprise is how fast it is turning it around, with a sequel timed for Mother's Day.

According to TVLine:

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will premiere Sunday, May 10, at 7/6c, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and featuring all-new performances of beloved Disney melodies by celebrities in quarantine, oftentimes alongside their own families. Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon.

Viewers should note the time change, as the original Disney Family Singalong aired at 8 p.m. ET, making it prime time viewing. Due to American Idol's "Live At Home" shows currently airing in the Sunday 8 p.m. slot, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will air one hour earlier, at 7 p.m. ET. With Ryan Seacrest hosting both programs remotely, ABC will provide a full night of wall-to-wall musical programming for mom.

Like the original Disney Family Singalong, the sequel will once again be in service of raising awareness of the Feeding America program helping families facing unemployment and food insecurity.

Celebrity guests for the new special will be announced in the coming weeks. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.