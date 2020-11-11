Dash & Lily is overflowing with Christmas cheer, and one of the reasons Netflix's new series feels so cozy is all the offbeat holiday songs that underscore the show's whirlwind romance. With Nick Jonas as an executive producer, of course the music had to be on point, and the song choices definitely stand apart from other holiday fare by leaning in an edgier, more indie direction. Basically, the Dash & Lily soundtrack is about to be your go-to playlist for the holidays, or at the very least, it will introduce you to a new Christmas bop you hadn't heard before.

While Dash & Lily does use a lot of the classic Christmas carols pretty much everyone knows, the series also highlights a lot of more alternative holiday songs by rock bands like Eels, The Waitresses, and The Pogues. The soundtrack all builds up the the show's big musical moment at the end: a concert by the Jonas Brothers in which they perform their holiday track "Like It's Christmas."

So, if you loved Dash & Lily and are looking to update your Christmas playlist with some old faves and new bops for 2020, check out all the songs from the soundtrack below:

Episode 1

“Joy To The World” by Cast “Here We Come A-Wassailing” by Cast “Philomena” by The Decemberists “Run Rudolph Run” by Gwendolyn “River” by Joni Mitchell “Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Christmas” by Eels

Episode 2

“Sleigh Ride” by The Black Hollies “Last Christmas” by Wham! “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses “O Tennenbaum” by Cast “For Day Dreamers Only” by Radiator Hospital “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues

Episode 3

“Manhattan” by Cat Power “White Rabbit (Club Mix)” by Latin Headhunterz “Odessa” by Golem “7:40” by Golem

Episode 4

“Come On! Let’s Boogey To The Elf Dance!” by Sufjan Stevens “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole

Episode 5

“Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto “Holly Jolly Christmas” by David Archuleta “That Holiday Feelin’” by Mr & Mrs

Episode 6

“Quinzhee (Building us A House Out Of Snow)” by The Voluntary Butler Scheme “Christmas After All” by Jenny O “I Wanna Take You Out In Your Holiday Sweater” by Pas/Cal “It’s Lit” by Friend Of A Friend “Don’t Feel Like Christmas” by Dallas And Doll “Home Alone, Too” by The Staves

Episode 7

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Cast “O Holy Night” by Cast “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Cat Power

Episode 8

“Like It’s Christmas” by Jonas Brothers “Stay” by Gracie Abrams “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” by Ella Fitzgerald “Auld Lang Syne” by Denmark & Winter

With all of the variety in Dash & Lily's soundtrack, even the biggest Scrooge or Grinch should have no trouble finding a new song to love this holiday season.