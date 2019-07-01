Do you have a neighborhood CVS that you find yourself in multiple times a week whether you're filling prescriptions, picking up tampons, or grabbing a quick snack? Well, this month, beauty lovers out there can get even more from their CVS visits thanks to the CVS ExtraCare H(app)iness Event.

The event lasts from Sunday, June 30 through Friday, July 26 and is open exclusively to ExtraCare members that have downloaded the CVS Pharmacy app. Each Sunday and Wednesday of the event, ExtraCare members will receive a notification through the app alerting them of that day's free product, coupon, or ExtraBucks Rewards alert that they can only redeem in-store at their local CVS. What's more is that on the days that the reward is a free product, you can simply waltz into CVS, show the cashier your coupon found in the app and walk out with your new product, without spending a dime.

In a press release sent to Elite Daily, CVS outlined a list of the beauty and wellness products that customers can expect to either receive discounts on or for free. Read on to see which beauty products you can expect as part of the H(app)iness Event (in addition to wellness products), and check your CVS app over the next four weeks to see the surprise deal that you can retrieve on that product.

A Bath Pouf

Beauty 360 Cleansing Bath Pouf $2.99 | CVS Buy Nw

The first product that you can expect to receive a surprise deal on is a bath loofa, and since CVS has no shortage on quality bath poufs, tune in to your CVS app to see what kind of deal you will get.

Nail Polish

essie Soda Pop Nail Polish $9 | CVS Buy Now

Over the next few weeks, CVS will be offering a surprise deal on nail polish. Fingers crossed that the deal involves major discounts on red, white, or blue polishes so you can get your last-minute patriotic mani in just in time for Independence Day.

Tweezers

Revlon Expert Tweezers Slant Tip $8.69 | CVS Buy Now

Throughout the event, you'll be able to get a surprise deal on tweezers so you can get your brows into top shape at a discounted rate.

Face Masks

Charcoal And Black Sugar Dual Action Scrub Facial Mask $1.99 | CVS Buy Now

Nothing says happiness quite like the moment of self-care that you take to apply a face mask while catching up on your fave TV show. And thankfully, CVS will be offering surprise deals on face masks so you can stock up on your supply all while saving a ton of cash.

CVS's H(app)iness Event comes as the pharmacy is making a conscious effort to expand their beauty, health, and wellness categories through their recent "Treat Yourself Well" campaign. The recent campaign has lead to the company expanding their self-care product assortments by adding 300 new beauty, health, and wellness products to their physical and digital shelves. As a part of the "Treat Yourself Well" campaign, customers may now notice that CVS has added things like essential oils, yoga mats, an abundance of face masks, and much more to their shopping experience.

In addition to receiving in-app deals and coupons over the next four weeks, customers can also use their CVS Pharmacy app to do things like manage and refill prescriptions, order photo prints, schedule MinuteClinic visits, and take advantage of receiving 2% back on nearly every dollar spent. And finally, because everyone has seen those memes about how long CVS receipts can be after purchasing just one item, the app allows customers to opt-in to save some tress by receiving digital coupons, as opposed to printed receipts.

So basically, if you find yourself visiting CVS multiple times a week, may as well maximize those trips by enrolling in the ExtraCare rewards program and downloading the CVS Pharmacy app so you can receive free and discounted beauty and wellness products from now until July 26.