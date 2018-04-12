President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on March 13, and his pick for a replacement is facing scrutiny. The president selected C.I.A. Director Mike Pompeo to take over in Tillerson's absence. The Senate questioned Trump's nominee on Thursday, April 12, and the confirmation hearing video of Pompeo discussing gay marriage is startling.

"I've worked with Mike Pompeo now for quite some time," Trump told reporters on March 13. "Tremendous energy. Tremendous intellect. We're always on the same wave length."

The Senate will have to vote to confirm Pompeo's appointment after Thursday's hearing.

Senator Cory Booker asked the nominee on April 12 whether he thought being gay was a "perversion."

"Senator, when I was a politician I had a very clear view on whether it was appropriate for two same-sex persons to marry and I stand by that," Pompeo replied.

Booker then pressed him on how his views would translate to the LGBT people under Pompeo's potential leadership at the State Department.

"Senator, I believe it's the case we have married gay couple as the C.I.A., you should know I treated them with the exact same set of rights ... My respect for every individual regardless of their sexual orientation is the same."

Pompeo is a former cavalry officer, who patrolled the Iron Curtain before the collapse of the Berlin Wall, according to his CIA biography. He served in the Army from 1986 to 1991.

According to Fox News, Republican Pompeo represented the 4th congressional district of Kansas from 2011 to 2017, when he was sworn in as C.I.A. director. He was elected to Congress during the Tea Party movement, and his referral to "when I was a politician" appear to refer to this time period.

As a congressman, Pompeo sponsored legislation that would states prevent same-sex couples from marrying and protect nonprofits that opposed gay marriage, reported McClatchy. When he was appointed to the C.I.A. upon Trump's election in early 2017, Sen. Kamila Harris asked a similar question to Booker's.

Pompeo told Harris in 2017 that he’d treat every employee “in a way that is appropriate and equal."

