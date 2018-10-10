Would you happily live in a world where the holidays never had to end and you could spend your days hanging tinsel, decorating trees, singing along to carols, and munching on gingerbread cookies? If this sounds like your idea of paradise, let me introduce you to the very magical place where the spirit of the holidays has no off-season. Located in New Hampshire near the scenic White Mountains, the Christmas Farm Inn is festive lodging that will give you all the holiday ~ feelings ~, no trip to the North Pole necessary.

If you're looking for an escape for the holidays, the historic New England farm promises a getaway where the merriest time of the year is always in session. The Christmas Farm Inn and Spa is located in Jackson, New Hampshire, just steps away from the skiers' playground of the White Mountains. Built in the 1700s, the charming abode looks like Santa Claus came to town and then never decided to leave. Not only are you pretty much guaranteed a "White Christmas" with blankets of soft powder, but red covered bridges and a mountainous backdrop provide a picturesque set-up that could be straight from a holiday carol. Once you're inside the colonial-inspired inn, you can book a stay at one of the Christmas-themed rooms (with monikers like Rudolph, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Three Wise Men, and Sleigh Bells) or a deluxe suite in the Carriage House, enjoy a meal at the Mistletoe Pub, go sleigh riding, or head over to Santa's Village.

Courtesy of Christmas Farm Inn

Again, the inn is open 365 days a year so you can go during the middle of the summer and expect plenty of yuletide touches like wreaths and garlands and Christmas lights (the building is located on Blitzen street, after all), but the establishment only really goes all out when the holidays come around. "We always have a touch of the ‘season’ but are not decked out for the holiday itself until that time of year," the website says.

Courtesy of Christmas Farm Inn

In addition to all the holiday activities and lodgings that you heart can desire, the Christmas Farm Inn also offers some pretty great amenities. As it's a spa, guests can choose between seven different treatment rooms, lounge around in the relaxation lounge and steam room, or take a dip in the indoor pool and hot tub. After soaking away all your stresses and worries, you can choose between dining and drinking at the inn's restaurant or pub before heading to the nightly fire pit to end your evening with s'mores and marshmallows (weather permitting).

Courtesy of Christmas Farm Inn

In addition to all the festive activities on offer at the inn, the building itself has a prime resort location next to the mountains. There's no shortage of hiking trails to the Jackson Falls, antique shops that you can spend the afternoon perusing, areas to ski, sled, or snowmobile, and great dining options to whet your appetite after a full day of activity.

While I can't guarantee that you'll get a visit from Santa and his reindeers during your stay, I have a feeling that you'll leave your wintery getaway with all the holiday spirit you need for the rest of the year.