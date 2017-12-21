The Career Move You Should Make In 2018, According To Your Zodiac Sign

New Year’s Eve is in sight, friends, which means parties are being planned and resolutions are coming through the woodwork. Fitness and health-related goals are respectable aspirations, obviously, but let’s move away from aesthetics and chatter surrounding that #fitlife for a second. Instead, let's talk about the career move you should make in 2018 because, listen, biceps are great and all, but so are end-of-the-year bonuses. If you want yours to increase by a few bucks this time next year, you have to put in the groundwork.

Cash money shouldn't be your sole motivator, though. There's a girlboss in all of us, and I don't know about you, but I'm thinking 2018 is the year to channel that girl power and let her shine through. This isn't me telling you that you suck at your job, or that it's time to change careers entirely, BTW. Trust me, I love my job, and I like to think I'm pretty good at what I do, but I know there's always room for improvement. Why settle for less than the best, amirite? Of course I am. I'm a Scorpio — I'm always right.

Oftentimes, it isn't your workplace environment or skillset that holds you back from thriving in your industry; it's sometimes your personality, aka your zodiac sign, that might be preventing you from living your best life. Even if you don't necessarily buy into horoscopes and all that jazz, there's no denying the fact that sometimes, the character traits assigned to our symbols can be eerily spot-on. If you're curious to see what minor discrepancy is causing you major issues in furthering yourself at the office, read on to find out what moves you should be making in 2018.

Sagittarius Should Ask For What They Deserve Giphy This will be your year to rule the boardroom, Sagittarius. You're a dreamer, but that doesn’t mean you have your head in the clouds. Your intuition is unmatchable among other signs, and you're fully aware of what you deserve, and how to get it. So, what’s stopping you? In 2018, let your fire sign guide you to your boss’s office, and don’t be afraid to ask for that raise.

Capricorns Should Branch Out Giphy Rumor has it that Capricorns get a bad rap because they generally fly under the radar. Before you get offended by this, let’s face facts, Cap: You probably don’t go out of your way to socialize with co-workers or think out of the box when tackling an assignment. This isn’t to say you’re boring or loathe human contact; you just prefer to operate by the book. This is fine, of course, but there’s more to your skillset than following the rules. Find ways to branch out in 2018! This could mean having lunch with your deskmate, or pitching your own original ideas at the next meeting. The goal is, ultimately, to break out of your (unintentional) shell.

Aries Should Try To Be More Open-Minded Giphy Aries are feisty AF, and whether they realize it or not, they tend to wear their frustration on their sleeve, forehead, and, well everywhere else. On the one hand, it’s awesome that you’re such an incredibly passionate person who takes a stand for what you think is right or the best move, but on the other, chances are you’re good at making people feel inferior at the office. Make a new year’s resolution to get a hold on your fight-or-flight nature. In a perfect world, everyone would get their way, but have you seen the current state of the world lately? Yeah, it's far from perfect. Be a little more open-minded at the office, and more people will be willing to hear you out.

Pisces Should Put Themselves First Giphy Pisces are naturally the “mom” of any group. You’re empathetic, so you feel everything everyone else is feeling with the same level of passion, and I’m even willing to bet you’ve voluntarily taken the heat for someone else’s mistake. Your kind heart is admirable, Pisces, but it’s time to start putting yourself first. In 2018, make it a point to put your foot down. The fact that you’ll stop in the middle of a trying deadline to listen to your co-worker vent is commendable, but there’s absolutely no reason her whining can’t wait until lunch.

Scorpios Should Pursue Their Office Crush Giphy Ah, Scorpio — the most flirty of the astrological signs. You can’t help that your sexuality is one of your most precious traits, and in 2018, you might not have to. That cutie in the marketing department you’ve had your eye on for quite some time now? Take the plunge and pursue your crush! But keep in mind that dating in the workplace could end up in disaster. Proceed with caution, set work-life boundaries, and most importantly, have fun.

A Leo Shouldn't Shy Away From Conflict Giphy No offense, Leo, but there’s something you need to come to terms with: Not everyone is going to like you, and you are not going to like everyone. That’s life, and at some point, there might be someone, or even multiple people in the office, who you’re simply not going to mesh with. The real issue, however, is when there's a legitimate conflict that you choose to overlook to avoid awkwardness in the workplace. Look, I’m all for keeping things copacetic, Leo, but if someone is giving you the business, don’t be afraid to speak up.

Taurus Should Be Open To New Opportunities Giphy This Earth sign is one of the most loyal of the zodiac, so when they get comfortable in an office setting that pays them well, it’s likely they’ll stick to what they know for years to come. My advice for you, T, is to expand your horizons. This isn’t to say if you’ve settled into a position you genuinely like and can thrive in you should abandon ship. However, if you’ve put in a few years of hard work and dedication, but you're not learning anything new, it’s probably time to consider applying elsewhere.

Gemini Should Step Into The Spotlight Giphy A Gemini gal is meant to soar (no wonder air is their element), which means it’s high time you took your rightful place in the spotlight in 2018, don’t you think? Start taking the necessary steps to landing that big promotion by honing in on your flawless communication and social skills.

Cancers Should Accept More Responsibility Giphy Cancer signs are tough; they know a challenge when they see one, and live for strict deadlines and fast-paced problem-solving. Your resilience is definitely a trait to take advantage of in the workplace, Cancer, so the next time there’s an opportunity to add a little more responsibility to your roster, take it. In doing so, you’ll illustrate your abilities to your superior, and who knows? Maybe your initiative will land you a raise or promotion in the upcoming months.

Virgos Should Give Themselves More Credit Giphy Virgos are best known for taking self-criticism to the next level, and this affects every aspect of their lives, from romantic relationships to the workplace. If 2017 was chaotic at the office, take comfort in knowing that you did the best work you could. Go into 2018 on a clean slate, and give yourself some much-needed slack. It’s OK if once in a while you miss a deadline, or have to take off for a mental health day. Work is important, but self-care has to come first.

Aquarians Should Form Friendships With Their Co-Workers Giphy Introverts have the right idea when it comes to work-life balance. Get in the office, do the work, and head out when eight hours have passed. It's not a bad strategy, really, but because an Aquarius is so introverted, I'd be surprised if they knew the names of any co-workers other than their boss. If this sounds familiar, try being a bit more social in 2018. You don't have to attend every extracurricular event, but even a passing conversation in the kitchen would suffice. Make small efforts to reach out to the people around you, and you might just end up making a friend or two.