The 'Captain Marvel' Gag Reel Is Here To Make Your Day

Thanks to carryover audiences buoying Captain Marvel's numbers in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, the movie is still playing in theaters. But for those who would rather watch at home, Memorial Day weekend brought a new treat, the Digital HD download release of the film. While the Blu-ray won't be out until June 11, those who can't wait can download the movie from places like Amazon right now, along with bonus features that dive into the history of "The Skrulls and the Kree," a Goose-centric featurette, and of course, the Captain Marvel gag reel.

According to Box Office Mojo, Captain Marvel now sits comfortably as the sixth biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all time with a grand total of $425 million, having passed Iron Man 3 ($409m), but still behind Avengers: Age of Ultron ($459m). In terms of standalone character films, it is second only to 2018's Black Panther release in terms of box office proceeds.

But just because Captain Marvel has soared higher, further, and faster than any Marvel superhero save T'Challa doesn't mean those who worked on the film were super serious all the time. The blooper reel from the film is not just fun, but a great showcase of the chemistry between Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

FilmArtsy on YouTube

I think everyone can agree that Dance Party: Skrull needs to be a new series on Disney+ come next fall.

Of course, the real star of the blooper reel is Goose the Cat, both his stuffed kitty body doubles and his live cat actor stand-ins. (There were four of the latter altogether.) Goose stole every scene his furry butt turned up in, but it turns out for most of the action sequences, it was a cat plushie Samuel L. Jackson was cuddling as Nick Fury. No wonder he didn't worry about his eye.

Goose is such a popular figure from the film, the Digital download also includes a short in his honor, entitled "Hiss-sterical Cat-titude."

Jayden Marvel on YouTube

Here's a rundown of all the different bonus features that come with the film's Digital release:

An introduction by directors/screenwriters Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

Commentary by directors/screenwriters Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

Becoming a Superhero – Brie Larson's journey to MCU

Big Hero Moment – Explore Captain Marvel's entrance into the MCU

The Origin of Nick Fury – Witness some of the MCU’s most significant events through Nick Fury's eyes, and see how his influence helped shape the MCU.

The Dream Team – Discover why Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck are the perfect pair to direct Marvel Studios’ most powerful hero.

The Skrulls and the Kree – Take an in-depth look into the Skrulls and the Kree

Hiss-sterical Cat-titude – The cast and crew dish on working with Goose

Alternate Movie Versions/Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Those who order the Digital Release also get these exclusives:

Journey into Visual Effects with Victoria Alonso

What Makes a Memory: Inside the “Mind Frack”

Concept Art

On-Set Images

Captain Marvel is now available for download from digital retailers for $19.99. The Blu-ray and DVD will arrive on June 11, 2019.