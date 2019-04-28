There's no need to spend a fortune on a good pair of earbuds. When you know where to look, you can find the best wireless earbuds under $50 with many of the same high-quality features you'd get with more expensive versions. It's just a matter of choosing wisely.

When you’re looking for the best wireless earbuds, there are few things you need to consider. The first is sound quality. Buds with noise-canceling or noise-isolating options will provide the best listening experience. You'll also want to look for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity or higher for music streaming with clear sound and no skipping.

The next thing to look for in a set of earbuds is the fit. Your ideal pair should be both comfortable and secure. Some models come with multiple ear-tip sizes to help make that a breeze. And if you plan on running or working out, choose earbuds that are water- or sweat-resistant. A water-resistant level of IPX4 or higher are ideal for handling sweat from intense workouts.

To make shopping a breeze, check out my list of the best wireless earbuds under $50 for some budget-friendly options to help you jam out to your favorite tunes without those pesky wires getting in the way:

1. The Best Overall Wireless Earbuds TaoTronics Wireless 5.0 Magnetic Earbuds $26 Amazon See On Amazon The TaoTronics wireless magnetic model are the perfect all-around earbuds for rocking out to your favorite playlist, listening to audiobooks on the go, or working out. With features you'd only expect from more expensive models like a noise-canceling microphone, IPX6 splash-proof rating, and built-in magnets to join the buds around your neck or in your bag when not in use so you're less likely to lose them, it's a great design at a great price. The TaoTronics features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to sync with most smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices and a rechargeable battery with nine nonstop hours of music when fully charged. No wonder Amazon reviewers who used to wear more expensive models are saying, "These are quite frankly the best headphones I've ever had."

2. The Best Earbuds For Working Out Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro Wireless Headphones $50 Amazon See On Amazon For hitting the gym, the sweat-proof Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro wireless headphones are a great pick. These earbuds feature a IP68 rating, meaning it can handle dust, sand, and spend up to 30 minutes under 1.5 meters of water, so you know it'll be able to hold up during your run or workout. These have 6-millimeter drivers and a dual equalizer mode to deliver more vibrant sound and deeper bass. You also get up to 10 hours of continuous playtime with a single charge, so you won't have to worry about your buds dying mid-stride. For a comfy and secure fit, there are four different sizes of ear tips and three ear wing options provided. Plus, with the noise isolation to drown out distractions, you stay in the zone.

3. The Best Truly Wireless Earbuds Under $50 Enacfire E20 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $40 Amazon See On Amazon The Enacfire E20 wireless Bluetooth earbuds are worth considering for how easy they are to use. Beyond the convenience of the truly wireless design, customers have been impressed that to pair with a device, all they had to do was click the power button. With its Bluetooth 5.0, you get CD-quality sound and can connect to any compatible device up to 50 feet away. There's also noise cancellation and while no IP water-resistant rating is offered, one customer reported: "I've ridden my bicycle in the rain for over two hours and the [earlier model] E19 held up just fine." The earbuds hold a four-hour charge, but with its handy charging case, you can charge on the go for up to three days of nonstop music. Add to that a 18-month replacement warranty and you have a great deal.