At the first whiff of winter in the air, my lips immediately turn chapped and dry until the return of spring. Sliding on my favorite lipstick doesn't always work to smooth things over, especially when it settles into the cracks. But there's a simple solution — one that's boomed in popularity over the past year: tinted lip balm. From getting a slightly flushed lip to to a little added shimmer, there's a world of lip colors that offer deep hydration. Just like you do with your normal chapstick, you'll want to peep some of the best tinted lip balms out there, so you can restock your bag balm, car balm, pocket balm, nightstand balm... you get it.

Now, loving a tinted lip balm doesn't mean I don't love lipstick. No matter how much makeup I do or don't put on, a bold lip makes me feel complete and glamorous. But masks have made me switch from creamy lipsticks to harsher, drying formulas, which can totally dry out my lips. But I'm not giving up on my colorful lip dreams. Instead, I've simply switched to brightly pigmented lip balms. I can still get all the long-lasting color I want, but now my lips feel less like, well, sandpaper.

Even if you don't feel like a tinted lip balm is enough color for you, you can always apply your favorite stains or sticks over your balm to keep your lips nourished at their base level. So, without further ado, find some of the best tinted lip balms out there below.

One of the most classic, well-loved formulas out there is Burt's Bees' Tinted Lip Balm ($5, Burt's Bees), and for good reason. The tried-and-true formula is made with 100% natural ingredients, promises eight-hour moisture, and has all the shea butter you could ever want.

I never leave my house without a one of Fresh Beauty's Sugar Lip Balms ($24, Sephora) in my purse. But in winter? I have one in every coat pocket just in case. This product gives you a light, blotted-lip look and has SPF for protection. There are satin or shimmer finishes, too, depending on your preference.

With yummy flavors like lychee, dragon fruit, and more, Honest Beauty's Tinted Lip Balm ($9, Honest Beauty) promises hydration for up to eight hours. These balms are entirely organic and paraben-free for a clean look, feel, and composition.

You have to love a multi-purpose product. PÜR's CBD Tinted Lip & Cheek Balm ($20, Ulta Beauty) is infused with vitamin C and shea butter and murumuru butter to give you a flush of natural-looking color on your lips and your cheeks.

A tinted lip balm doesn't mean you have to forgo bold, one-swipe color. Billie's Super Salve ($9, Billie) comes in both bright shades and some un-tinted options, depending on the look you're going for. You can even snag a must-have firetruck red for the days that just call for a bright red lip.

For my lip gloss lovers, e.l.f.'s Ride or Die Lip Balm ($5, e.l.f.) has a high-shine finish with a slight, yet noticeable tint of color. Just like the name says, this luscious formula will absolutely become your ride or die. But perhaps the best part is that the brand's pumpkin spice latte flavor is available all year long.

Glow Recipe's 3-in-1 Lip Pop Duos ($28, Glow Recipe) exfoliate, moisturize, and tint your lips. You can use Watermelon Pink for a rosy finish or Blueberry Jam for a berry gorgeous berry look.

Boasting SPF 20 for serious sun protection, Revlon's Kiss Lip Balm ($4, Target) adds both color and shimmer to your lips. You can expect a lasting surge of hydration, as the balm uses natural fruit oils to deeply nourish dry lips.

For a pigmented pop that's on par with your favorite lipsticks, Bite Beauty's Lip Tint Tin ($14, Bite Beauty) packs on the color. And although it's presented as just a lip balm, fans of the product also use it on their cheeks for a light and easy blush.

Milk Makeup's Kush Lip Balm ($16, Milk Makeup) works great under your favorite lip products as a hydrating base, or you can layer it to build color. Either way, the formula is a godsend for dry, inflamed lips.

Go from sheer to opaque in just a couple swipes, depending on which of the 11 shades of innisfree's My Lip Balm ($10, innisfree) you get. The applicator tip contours to your lip's natural curves for easy application, and it promises long-lasting hydration without stickiness.