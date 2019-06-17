Vacation season is finally upon us and we’ve never been more ready to stock up on the best summer swimwear and beach gear before heading to our next adventure. From afternoons at the beach to weekends spent poolside at your favorite resort, vacation season is all about being outdoors, soaking up some much-needed sunshine, and cooling off with a swim. And, for all the supplies you need to do just that — think swimwear, beach necessities, sunscreen, and more — there’s no better destination than Walmart.com.

To help get you stocked up on warm-weather supplies before your next sunny vacation, we’ve hand selected our favorite summertime finds from Walmart.com. So whether you’re on the hunt for a new bikini or a cute Instagram-worthy float to bring to the beach with your friends, Walmart.com has everything you need to make your vacation the best it can be.

This $5 Bikini Top Is A Crazy Good Deal

No Boundaries Juniors' Solid Strappy Swimsuit Top $5 | Walmart For just $5 this bikini top is a no-brainer. Plus, it's available in 4 colorways, so you could easily get them all just in time for summer.

For An All-Over Sunscreen You’ll Actually Want to Wear, Try This Mineral Formula

Australian Gold Botanical All Natural Max Strength SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion $12 | Walmart Many sunscreens are greasy, sticky and uncomfortable to wear — especially on a daily basis. Luckily, this creamy sunscreen formula dries velvety smooth, smells amazing, and protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

This Retro Inspired High-Waisted Bikini Is Perfect For Your Next Pool Day

Sexy Dance Two Piece Push Up Padded Swimsuit $14 | Walmart Bikinis don't always have to be revealing. This two-piece high-waisted bikini is flattering and sexy without showing too much skin.

For Your Next Beach Day, You'll Want To Have These Frames On Hand

Prive Revaux "The Escobar" Sunglasses $20 | Walmart Perfect for your next beach day, these rosy, round sunnies are on trend and look good with literally any outfit.

For A One-Piece Suit That's Insta-Ready, This High-Leg Option Is Comfortable Yet Sexy

One-Piece Push-up Padded Bathing Suit $11 | Walmart This one-piece swimsuit style with a high-cut leg lengthens the silhouette while a padded top offers extra support.

Get Added Sun Protection With A Stylish Pom Pom Straw Hat

Eliza May Rose Women's Contrast Color Straw Fedora $10 | Walmart Sunscreen alone isn't all the sun protection you need. To make a style statement while protecting your scalp, hair, and face, this hat is the perfect beachy option.

For A Swimsuit You'll Actually Love Wearing, See This $20 Option

Floral Patchwork Plus Size High Waisted Bikini Set $19 | Walmart Show a little skin by the pool or on the beach with this floral print bikini set that's under $20!

This '90s-Inspired Cooler Is The Easiest Way To Keep Drinks Ice Cold

Large Beach Cooler Bag $29 | Walmart No beach day is complete with some icy cold drinks. Keep yours cool in this easy-to-carry insulated tote with extra pockets and easy-to-clean interior.

Don't Have Another Pool Day Without This Insta-Worthy Flamingo Float

Intex Inflatable Flamingo Ride On Pool Float $10 | Walmart Perfect for that upcoming pool party, this inflatable flamingo float makes for the ideal photo-op.

For A Classic Black One-Piece, Try This Scalloped Option

Nlife Women Halter Neck Backless One Piece Bathing Suit $16 | Walmart This scallop-trimmed one-piece is stylish and modest—perfect for days you'd prefer to stay covered up.

For Laying Out, This Beach Chair Is A Genius Hack

Ostrich South Beach 5-Position Sand Chair $50 | Walmart A beach chair is a major upgrade from laying in the sand and fighting to keep a towel down. This chair has five convenient positions for all your laying out needs.

This Cut-Out One Piece Is So Easy For A Quick Day At The Pool

Time and Tru Women's Claret Solid One Piece Swimsuit $15 | Walmart With asymmetrical cut-outs and diagonal seams, this one piece is a stylish option that's easy to throw on for an impromptu day by the water.

