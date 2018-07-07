Ask any fashion girl, and she'll tell you no outfit is complete without having a solid beauty look to go with it. Just the way a red lip pairs perfectly with a leopard pencil skirt, the best summer sandal trends just can't be worn without a fresh pedicure. And since any old color just won't do, I did the color coordinating for you. Ahead, five sandal trends you'll want to wear all summer long, plus the nail polish shades that will complete your entire look. Pick your favorite pairing, then get out there and get your summer on.

The New Jellies + Neutral Nail Polish

The last time I wore a pair of jelly sandals was in the '90s. I was a tween in summer camp with pink plastic sandals that I begged my mom to buy for me. They made my feet sweat (which is why my mom hated them) but they looked adorable with my summer dresses. I loved them so much, I wore them well into fall.

My tweenage jellies looked bulky with a sporty sole and buckles on all sides. These days, the jelly sandal has taken on a whole new look. Think sleek silhouettes and trendy shapes in bright, poppy colors.

Let your brightly colored sandals take center stage. Rather than compete with another bright hue, pair your jellies with a neutral polish. My favorite pairing is these Topshop Tubular Sandals ($65; topshop.com) and Essie Nail Polish In Sand Tropez ($5; target.com).

More Jelly Sandals:

Melissa Flip Flops In Orange ($64; yoox.com)

Roxy Jelly Sliders ($22; topshop.com)

Melissa Sandals ($54; yoox.com)

Raffia Sandals + White Nail Polish

Raffia sandals are nothing new — in fact, they come back around every summer. But in 2018, raffia comes in all colors and sandals come in all shapes, including mules, flats, and heels.

There's nothing I love more than a white nail polish like Sinful Colors' Nail Polish In Snow Me White ($2; target.com) in the summer. It makes my tan look so good — now add in some colored raffia like these Sophie Woven Raffia Sandals ($184; mytheresa.com) and I can't think of a better pairing. Someone hand me a piña colada.

More Raffia Sandals:

Olisa Ankle Strap Sandal ($60; samedelman.com)

Sam Edelman Brandon Chevron Raffia Slides ($32; lordandtaylor.com)

Silver Sandals + Silver Nail Polish

Last summer was all about gold and bronze accessories, but this summer is taking on a cooler-toned metallic: Silver. Whether you're into a sporty silhouette or a simple mule with a small heel, silver sandals are the perfect pairing for all your summer neutrals.

When you choose a pair of silver sandals, why not go full Tin Man and match them with an equally metallic silver polish? I'll be the first to wear these Silver Hearts Slide Sandal ($10; urbanoutfitters.com) with this Essie Mirror Metallics Nail Polish Collection ($9; ulta.com) this summer.

More Silver Sandals:

Helena Slingback Gladiator Sandal ($10; urbanoutfitters.com)

Stella McCartney Elyse Platform Sandals ($270; matchesfashion.com)

Franco Sarto Sabani Metallic Heeled Sandal ($20; nordstromrack.com)

Rainbow Sandals + Yellow Nail Polish

If rainbow accessories are your jam (and not just during pride month), you're in luck! There's a whole crop of rainbow sandals on the horizon, and they come in every silhouette from '90's-inspired foam platforms to trendy slides of the now.

When you wear something as bright as a rainbow sandal, nothing goes with it better than a sunny shade of yellow. I'm obsessed with these Mira Mikati Striped Crocheted Cotton Slides ($195; netaporter.com), and they pair so well with this Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish in Mellow Yellow ($3; target.com).

More Rainbow Sandals:

Rocket Dog Rainbow Platform Sandals ($38; forever21.com)

Rocket Dog Bigtop Sandals ($25; 6pm.com)

Sporty Sandals + Hot Pink Nail Polish

They were huge last symmer, but sporty sandals are showing no signs of stopping. In 2018, they come in prints, solid colors, with a platform, with laces, without, you name it, they exist.

I love a good juxtaposition, and I can't think of a better one than a masculine sandal like these Tommy Jeans Hybrid Sandals ($70; tommy.com) and an uber feminine hot pink shade like Orly Professional's Nail Lacquer In Beach Cruiser ($8; target.com).

More Sporty Sandals:

Bare Traps Baretraps Woods Rebound Technology Sandals ($69; macys.com)

Sandals In Neon Pink ($20; hm.com)