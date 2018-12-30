While there are many different types of black tights out there, the best sheer black tights are perfect for a barely-there look that'll go with any outfit. And though cheap drugstore tights certainly get the job done, the best tights are ones that stand up to repeated wear.

If you didn't know, finding sheer tights is all about denier, aka the unit of measurement for fabric density. You want a low denier (think anywhere from five to 30) for optimal sheerness, as these fabrics are thinner. However, warning: Low-denier tights are delicate and more susceptible to runs and tears, so you'll want a pair from a reputable brand that makes theirs built to last.

To help you find the highest-quality tights out there, I've compiled a list of the best sheer black tights, below. Aside from boasting low deniers, my picks are all made with nylon and spandex fabric blends for ample softness and stretch. They come in a variety of different sizes and cuts, with some even offering other useful features like reinforced toe areas for closed-toed shoes as well as comfy waistbands that stay put. Read on to shop them all, then check out the best opaque tights!

1 The Overall Best Sheer Black Tights Considering Size Options & Price Berkshire Women's Sheer Tights $8 Amazon See On Amazon These sheer black tights from Berkshire are comfortable and functional. With a denier of 30, these tights are as opaque as sheer tights come, and they've even got a cotton fabric through the groin to provide maximum breathability. Unlike other options on this list, these tights have a reinforced toe, meaning there's an extra layer of fabric in the toe area for added durability and coverage in closed-toe shoes. What's more, they have a wide waistband that won't roll down and are available in both straight and plus sizes. What fans say: "The hose look sheer but they are a heavier nylon which makes them last which is a big plus. I'm very pleased with this brand and style." Available sizes : 1 - 4

1 - 4 For sizes 1X - 7X: check here

2 The Best Sheer Convertible Tights Capezio Women's Transition Tights $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you're interested in a two-in-one option that lets you choose between footed or footless tights, these transition tights by Capezio are your best bet. They have a hole cut out under the ball of each foot to give you the option of wearing them over your feet or pulled up to your ankles. Available in a slightly-opaque shade of black, these tights have a gusset sewn into the groin area and a 1-inch waistband that's elasticized for optimal comfort. The best part? They're made with Tactel nylon, a special type of soft, tear-resistant fabric that's often used in activewear because of how fast it dries (hence the higher price). What fans say: "Best tights EVER! Just do yourself a favor and order the size above what you expect." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large