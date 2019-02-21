The Best-Selling Moisturizers on Walmart.com For Literally Every Skin Type

Moisturizer is one of, if not *the* most important product in any skin-care routine. Think of moisturizer like icing on the cake — it seals in all the good stuff underneath, from toners and essences to serums and treatments, leaving your skin with a plump, hydrated finish that's a perfect base for decoration (and by that we mean makeup, of course).

But, with that said, not all moisturizers are created equally. A moisturizer too heavy and rich can weigh down the skin while one too lightweight can leave the complexion feeling tight and wrung out. The good news is, no matter your skin type or concern — dry and flaky, oily and acne-prone, sensitive and red, uneven and splotchy — there’s a moisturizer match out there for you! The hard part’s just finding it.

To make things easier, we've rounded up the best moisturizers for every skin type on Walmart.com

For Oily Skin, A Water-Gel Formula That Won't Weight Your Skin Down

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Face Moisturizer 1.7 fl. oz $17 Walmart The last thing oily skin wants is a heavy, oil-based moisturizer. Instead, try this super lightweight water-gel formula with hyaluronic acid to quench dry skin and leave it plump with moisture. Shop Now

If You Have Dry, Itchy, Eczema-Prone Skin, This Is A Life Saver

Vaseline Clinical Care Body Cream Eczema Calming Therapy Cream $6 Walmart Looking for the perfect moisturizer is no small task when you've got extra dry skin and eczema. This affordable cream with colloidal oatmeal skin protectant relieves itching and irritation and has glycerin and pro-lipids to give skin a protective barrier. Shop Now

Looking For A Night Cream? Try This Retinol Moisturizer

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Face Cream, 1 oz $17 Walmart This two-in-one formula acts as both a night cream and treatment, hydrating the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with retinol. Shop Now

To Combat Redness, Try This Seriously Gentle, Non-Irritating Formula

Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Relief Cream, 1.7 Oz $44 Walmart This ultra-gentle formula targets skin that's chronically red and blotchy and is even safe for skin with rosacea. Shop Now

For Dried Out, Sensitive Skin, Try This Editor-Approved Product

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream with Pump, Body Cream for Dry Skin, 16 oz. $17 Walmart With ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this fragrance-free moisturizer is a savior for dry, sensitive skin. Plus, this bonus size gives you more than enough for face and body. Shop Now

For The Purist, A Face Oil Blend For All-Natural Hydration

Aura Cacia Facial Oil Serum, 1 oz $16 Walmart This deeply hydrating oil blend with sunflower oil, rosehip oil, jojoba oil, and a blend of essential oils can be pressed into the skin as a final step in your skincare routine for extra moisture you can feel good about. Shop Now

If You Want To Dip Your Toes Into The World Of K-Beauty, Try This Fan-Favorite Moisturizer

Dr. Jart+ Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer (3.3 oz) $30 Walmart Designed for all skin types, this lightweight moisturizer provides instant hydration to lackluster skin and is packed with antioxidants to help fight signs of aging. Shop Now

For The Girl Who Can't Get Enough Millennial Pink, Try This Rosy-Toned Moisturizing Cream

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal* Rosy Tone Moisturizer $20 Walmart With Imperial Peony and LHA, this moisturizer gently exfoliates dull skin to give a naturally rosy glow. Shop Now

If You Use An Acne-Fighting Treatment, Try This Oil-Absorbing Formula With Added SPF

Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen—Broad-Spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30, 4 oz $11 Walmart You should be wearing SPF daily, especially if you use an acne-fighting product like Differin Gel. This lightweight, matte-finish moisturizer with SPF 30 protects the skin from unwanted sun damage without weighing it down. Shop Now

If You're Curious About Snail Extract, Try This Concentrated Moisturizer

Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream, Facial Moisturizer 75Ml $16 Walmart With 92 percent snail extract (which is known to provide intense hydration), this K-beauty moisturizer is an all-in-one option safe for all skin types. Shop Now

For Glossy, Hydrated Skin, Try May Coop's Raw Moisturizer

May Coop Raw Moisturizer 2.7 Oz $45 Walmart This unique moisturizer targets dry and exhausted skin, balancing water and oil levels for a glowy complexion. Shop Now

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.