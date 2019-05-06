The Best-Selling Lipsticks On Walmart.com You Need Add To Your Collection ASAP

Lipstick can truly make or break your look. Whether it’s a neutral pink for every day, a subtle nude to tie together a bold smoky eye, or a bright red lip to add a pop of color, the shades you have make all the difference. That’s why it’s important to have a strong arsenal of lip colors (in formulas that work for you) that can complement any look, natural or bold. On your hunt for some new faves, we suggest turning to some of the top-rated, best-selling lipsticks on Walmart.com.

The lipsticks with the best reviews on Walmart.com vary widely in type, from ultra-matte liquid formulas that promise hours of wear to comfortable and creamy sticks in all-natural formulas. No matter what you're seeking, you'll find everything you need to round out your lipstick collection this spring. Read on to discover our favorite picks among the best-selling lipsticks on Walmart.com.

For 16-Hours of Wear, Try This Liquid Formula

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick $8 Walmart If you can't be bothered with touch-ups, a hard-working liquid lipstick is a great option. This one offers a smooth matte finish with up to 16 hours of wear.

For The Red-Lipstick Expert, Try This Line of Red-Only Lipsticks

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick (Reds) $5 Walmart Finally find the perfect creamy red lip with Revlon's Lustrous Reds line of lipsticks. With over 10 shades, finding the ideal match for your skin tone has never been easier.

For The Clean-Beauty Enthusiast, Try This 100% Natural Formula

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick $8 Walmart This 100% natural formula delivers eight hours of colorful wear and is enriched with vitamin E to keep your lips soft and hydrated all day long.

For Snack-Proof Lip Color, Try This Two-Step Formula

Maybelline SuperStay 24hr 2-Step Lipcolor $8 Walmart If you're on the hunt for a lipstick that will outlast your morning coffee and afternoon snack, this is it. Maybelline SuperStay's dual-ended tube offers a highly pigmented liquid lip color on one end and a conditioning balm that seals in color on the other.

For A Fan-Approved Option That's Super Affordable, Try This $3 Lipstick

e.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick $3 Walmart Top-performing lipsticks don't always have to break the bank. This $3 option is highly rated and leaves lips hydrated and wrapped in a rich satiny finish.

For A Comfortable, Silky Lipstick Ideal You Can Wear Everyday

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick $6 Walmart For a creamy, comfortable lipstick with a silky matte finish, try this popular range of spring-ready shades.

For Rich Pigmentation, Try This Long-Lasting Liquid Formula

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor $8 Walmart This line of liquid lipsticks promises high definition color in a comfortable, matte gel formula.

Find Your Perfect Nude With This Line Of Matte Neutrals

Maybelline Color Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes Lipstick $6 Walmart Infused with honey nectar for a smooth, creamy finish, these matte lipsticks are great for everyday wear. Plus, with over 10 shades of nudes, you're sure to find your perfect match.

For An All-Natural Matte Option, Try This Moisturizing Lip Crayon

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Matte Lip Crayon $8 Walmart Another 100% natural option, this retractable lip crayon is enriched with shea butter, jojoba oil and kendi oil to soothe the lips while offering a matte finish.

For A Radiant Finish, Try This Lipstick With A Bit of Shine

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick $8 Walmart If you love the pigment of a lipstick but prefer the shine of a gloss, this 4.5 star lipstick is the best of both worlds.

For The Girl Who's Anti-Lipstick, Try This Comfortable Gel Formula

Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor $8 Walmart This unique gel formula leaves the lips wrapped in bold color and high-impact shine that's never sticky or dry.

For An Iridescent Finish, Try This Popular Line of Satin Lipsticks

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick $6 Walmart Nowadays, there are plenty of opaque, matte-finish lipstick formulas, but metallic and iridescent shades can be hard to find. For a wide selection of shimmery shades in a satiny finish, L'Oreal's Color Riche is your best bet.

