The Best Powder Foundations For Dry Skin
Powder foundations are a popular choice for a lot of people, whether they're makeup newbies or old pros. But things get tricky if you've got dry skin. Why? Powder foundations aren't really dry skin-compatible. Powders are meant to soak up oil — something that dry skin types are desperately lacking. So when swept across a bone-dry face, they cake up. But if you're set on this format and searching for the best powder foundation for dry skin, there are a few out there that fit the bill and have received rave reviews from dry-skin users, too.
Light- to medium-coverage tends to be best, since they don't cling to dry flakes as much as a full-coverage foundation does. You also want to keep an eye out for pressed powder foundations. Loose powders tend to latch on to dry flakes more than pressed ones, since they aren't as finely milled. This works out, too — makeup artists and experts agree that pressed powders work better as foundations, while loose powders, on the other hand, are better for setting.
Got all of that? Good. Ahead, you'll find a list of the best powder foundations for dry skin. Scroll on to find your new favorite foundation pick.
1A Light-Coverage Option
Jane Iredale's PurePressed Base hits all the notes for a powder foundation that works on dry skin. First of all, it's a light-coverage formula, offering a subtle dusting of color where you need it. This powder is also color-correcting, which is fantastic for dry skin types that tend to get red. The all-natural ingredients (it's also talc- and paraben-free) in Jane Iredale's powder also mean that there is less to aggravate dry skin, since these complexions tend to be on the sensitive side. One tip, though? Finish off with a mist of hydrating spray to set the powder to ensure no clumping ensues.
Available shades: amber, autumn, bisque, bittersweet, caramel, cocoa, cognac, fawn, golden glow, golden tan, honey bronze, ivory, latte, light beige, mahogany, natural, radiant, riviera, satin, suntan, sweet honey, teakwood, velvet, warm brown, warm sienna, warm silk
2A More Affordable Option With A Bit More Coverage
If you're looking for a touch more coverage than Jane Iredale's foundation, opt for PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Makeup. It gives just a little bit more color than a light wash, but never fear — the formula is intensely hydrating, courtesy of a healthy dose of vitamin B3. PÜR's multi-use foundation also helps reduce caking from your makeup because it allows you to cut out a bunch of layers and steps from your routine. It works as a foundation, concealer, an SPF, and a powder, so you get your base done in one simple step. Oh, and did we mention it's made without parabens, and it's vegan-friendly? That's what makes this a winner all around.
Available shades: blush medium, deep, deeper, golden dark, light, light tan, porcelain, medium tan, tan
3A Great Long-wear Option
The issue with light-coverage powders? They don't tend to last all that long, which isn't ideal if you're hoping for foundation that'll take you from day-to-night. Enter: bareMinerals BarePro Performance Wear Powder Foundation. It's a completely buildable formula, which means you can tailor it to your skin's specific needs. And since it's such a finely-milled powder, the formula is insanely breathable — which is a must for dry skin types. Plus, with no parabens or fillers, it won't set off any sensitive complexions. BareMineral's foundation is also hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic, and doesn't cause acne. Remember to start off with a little and build from there, though. It's easier to add more, but harder to remove makeup buildup once caking occurs.
Available shades: cappuccino, clove, cocoa, aspen, camel, cashmere, chai, cool beige, dawn, fair, golden ivory, golden nude, hazelnut, honeycomb, light natural, natural, nutmeg, pecan, sable, sandalwood, sandstone, sateen, silk, teak, toffee, truffle, warm light, warm natural
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.