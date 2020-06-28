Looking to spruce up your outdoor space? The best patio furniture pieces are made from strong, durable materials that will last like metal, wood, or some types of plastic. Plus, they come in different sizes and styles — from comfy sectionals to outdoor dining tables — so you can find the pieces that fit both your needs, your style, and your space.

Patio furniture has to hold up against all weather conditions, so look for sturdy materials that are easy to maintain. Furniture made from metal or wood can be super durable and stylish, but both require routine maintenance against weather damage. Wicker with a metal frame can also hold up well long-term, but wicker materials vary — ideally look for polyethylene (PE) wicker, which is lightweight, stain-resistant, and resistant to UV damage. If you're looking at tables with glass on top, opt for tempered glass which is stronger. For those on a budget, plastic resin is cheap and easy to maintain, but may only last a season or two. And finally, if the furniture has cushions, ensure they’re removable or made of water-resistant materials.

Outdoor furniture often comes in sets (like a matching dining table and chairs, or a lounge set with a couch and coffee table) that can cover a lot of bases and look put-together. But it's also possible to buy separate furniture pieces, like side tables, benches, and lounge chairs, in order to customize your space.

These eight picks include a range of furniture pieces, so surely you’ll find ones for your patio. And Amazon reviewers give them their stamp of approval, too.

1. A Cheap 6-Piece Dining Set With An Umbrella & Folding Chairs Mainstays Albany Lane Folding Seating Set (6 Pieces) $186 | Amazon See On Amazon Real talk: Less than $200 for six pieces of outdoor furniture is an absolute steal, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with this set from Mainstays. And Amazon reviewers indicate that this pick is of shockingly good quality; the patio set boasts a solid 4.2-star rating on the site after more than 150 reviews. The patio set features a square table with a strong steel frame and a tempered glass top. Four folding chairs (each of which has a durable polyester seat and back) and an umbrella round out the set. Choose from two colors: blue or red. Each chair has a weight capacity of 250 pounds, and the table is 33.8 by 33.8 inches in size, with a 27.5-inch height. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this patio set for my daughter, I got the color red. Easy to put together, looks adorable, quite sturdy. The Enbrel it isn’t huge, so it should fit on about any size patio. She loves this set, I’m glad I bought it for, especially since the price was good."

2. A Bench With Hidden Storage Keter Hudson Storage Bench $160 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a highly functional furniture piece, this bench from Keter Hudson does double duty as both a bench and a storage container. It is made from plastic resin, so it’s super easy to maintain, and it won’t rust, rot, or decay even when exposed to the harshest elements. A hidden 60-gallon storage area underneath the seat can hold quite a bit, including outdoor cushions, a garden hose, candles, and more. The bench is 24.1 by 52.2 by 35 inches (depth by width by height) in size. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This was a gift and my daughter and her husband love it! Very sturdy and looks great.”

3. A Stunning Wood Dining Set With 6 Chairs Vifah Bayeux Outdoor Dining Set (5 Pieces) $504 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to outdoor dining sets, it doesn’t get much more beautiful than an all-wood one. And this set from Vifah certainly fits the bill. The entire five-piece set is crafted from eucalyptus wood, which is a durable hardwood, and features a natural wood finish that’s simply divine. The rectangle table has a slatted top and even an umbrella hole, so you can add an umbrella later on. The four chairs all have arm rests for added comfort. The table is 59 by 31 by 29 inches in size, and each chair has a maximum weight capacity of 220 pounds. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Easy to assemble, lightweight, but very nice! Gets good comments! [...] we got a good deal and it's a nice basic patio set!"

4. A Metal Patio Loveseat With A Coffee Table Giantex Patio Loveseat with Coffee Table (2 Pieces) $250 | Amazon See On Amazon This furniture set from Giantex comes with a coordinating loveseat and coffee table — and it's the perfect set for a patio, garden, front porch, or really anywhere outdoors where you have just a little bit of extra space. The loveseat features arm rests and thick cushions — the ultimate combination when it comes to comfort. The cushions are water-resistant, and the black frames of both furniture pieces are made of a durable, heavy-duty steel. The loveseat can hold up to 550 pounds and has a 47-by-30-inch footprint, with a height of 34 inches. The coffee table is 38 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 19 inches tall. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I wasn’t sure how comfortable this set would be because the price was so low, but my husband and I lounge here all of the time and frequently comment about how we can’t believe how comfortable it is [...] it makes our little back patio a pleasure to hang out in. Do NOT hesitate to buy if you’re on the fence. Go for it! You won’t be sorry!"

5. An Ultra-Comfortable Hanging Lounge Chair eZone Outdoor Hanging Lounge Chair $250 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a little R&R, you’ll definitely get it once you have a seat in this eZone hanging lounge chair. The chair features a foam-filled polyester cushion and even a built-in headrest for added comfort. The attached umbrella canopy will keep the sun out of your face, while the gentle rocking motion of the chair can lull you to sleep. The frame of the lounger is made of a high-quality steel, with a heavy duty base that makes the patio chair super stable. It can support up to 280 pounds. This pick is available in four different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this chair. I wanted something I could relax in, drink my coffee, read a book or have a cocktail, its perfect! I would defiantly recommend buying this chair."

6. A 7-Piece Wicker Furniture Set That's Super Versatile Best Choice Products Modular Outdoor Conversational Furniture Set (7 Pieces) $750 | Amazon See On Amazon This modular lounge furniture set from Best Choice comes with four single chairs, two corner chairs, and one table that can be configured in a whole bunch of different ways depending on your space and needs. Throwing a party? Arrange the pieces so you end up with two sofas and a chair for plenty of seating. Looking to lounge? Turn the pieces into one big sectional sofa. The set even comes with cushions, two accent pillows, a protective cover, and seat fastener clips. Each of the pieces are made of a high-quality wicker that is tightly woven around a sturdy, rust-resistant steel frame. The manufacturer doesn't state the material the wicker is made from, but does note that it's all-weather wicker. The cushions have removable covers that are machine-washable, and the table features a tempered glass top. The wicker and frame can stand some bad weather, but the cushions cannot. Water-resistant cushion covers mean they can probably handle a little light rain, but anything more and you'll want to cover your furniture with the included protective cover. Choose from five different color combinations. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a great product for the price. We ordered in dark brown wicker and tan cushions. The unit arrived in three large boxes. To assemble and move you will need two people. The cushions need time to puff up after unwrapping, but are comfortable to sit on. Once we figured out the best way to screw in the bolts, assembly went faster. There are a number of ways to arrange the seats and we love the option of choices. [...] We are very happy with the product and know it’ll be used well and enjoyed."

7. A Fan-Favorite Outdoor Side Table That Folds Up Adams Manufacturing Quick-Fold Side Table $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This side table from Adams Manufacturing is super handy. The small table (about 17 by 15 inches and 20 inches tall) folds up for easy storage, and it's just 3 pounds so it's easy to move around. When you need the table, simply unfold it for use next to patio chairs, chaise lounges, and more. The table holds up to 25 pounds of weight, and is made of a plastic resin that won’t peel, rust, or rot. Amazon reviewers are in love with this pick; they give it a solid 4.4-star rating on the site, with 4,700 and growing reviews. Choose from a super wide range of colors to coordinate with your other furniture. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I ordered this to have something to put our drinks on while we sit in our patio swing. It is perfect! The quality of the item is very good. I don't think it would do well for someone to sit on it or put a heavy planter pot or something large on top of it, but for a small plant or drinks it is perfect! [...] It came fully assembled, so I did not have to do any screwing or clicking together. I just removed the packaging and slid it open and took it outside. It is also easy to clean. This is a heavy plastic, and will just wipe clean or you could spray it off with a hose. It is a great outdoor item and we highly recommend it."