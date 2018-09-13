If you're someone with sensitive, allergy-prone eyes, you know how difficult it can be to find eye makeup that doesn't cause irritation or any other unwanted reactions. Anything you put on and around your eyes can turn them into red, teary messes almost instantly. So when searching for shadows, looking for liners, and perusing primers, you have to be hyper-aware of what ingredients are in the products you're using. In other words, you need to get well-acquainted with the best eye makeup for allergies.

There are certain ingredients that, depending on what you're allergic to, can make your eyes itch and tear. So if you're shopping for hypoallergenic makeup there are a few things to keep an eye out. Formulas that are free of parabens, fragrances, and alcohols are your best bet, as these are common causes of allergies around your eyes. In fact, you should keep an eye out for more natural, plant-based ingredients. These tend to be more gentle than harsh chemical ingredients, and less likely to cause an allergic reaction.

Below, we've rounded up a whole host of hypoallergenic eye makeup that will allow you to create the looks of your dreams — without crying your eyes out.

1 The Best Pencil Liner For Allergies Marcelle Waterproof Eyeliner $13 Amazon Buy Now If you're a fan of tightlining, then pencil liners are a staple in your makeup bag. And when it comes to hypoallergenic eye pencils, this one from Marcelle is pretty amazing. Since this liner is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, as well as being ophthalmologist-tested, it's perfect for sensitive eyes. It glides on incredibly easy, offering up a smooth, creamy application, and its ultra-precise tip allows you to get into the nooks and crannies of your eyes. It's also waterproof and sweat-proof, so even if you do get a little teary-eyed during (or after) application, this liner will stay put.

2 The Best Mascara For Allergies VMV Hypoallergenic Ooh-La-Lash! Volumizing Mascara $25 Amazon Buy Now Since mascara can get right up against your eyeballs, they can be the worst perpetrators when it comes to causing tearing and itching. But VMV Hypoallergenic Ooh-La-Lash! Volumizing Mascara was made as the fix for those concerns. Firstly, it's both fragrance- and dye-free, which is a given for allergy-prone folks. The formula is made of mineral pigments that are skin-safe and less likely to come in contact with your skin. Since there's less of a chance of contact, there's less of a chance of an allergic reaction. VMV's mascara is also totally smear-free, which not only helps your makeup look stay pristine, but also helps keeps it from rubbing onto your skin. But that doesn't mean it's hard to remove. A little warm water, and this pigment dissolves in a snap.

3 The Best Eyebrow Pen For Allergies Marcelle Eyebrow Pen $16 Amazon Buy Now Eyebrow pens may seem like a safe bet when it comes to allergies — they're far enough from your eyes that you don't need to worry, right? But a pen like this one from Marcelle should be in your rotation if you're allergy-prone just to be safe. Since eyebrow pens draw directly onto your skin, they can cause some irritation if you're particularly sensitive. Marcelle's pen ensures you won't get all itchy because of its formula. It's made without fragrance, parabens, or alcohol, making it one of the safer options for an eyebrow pigment. And even though it's not waterproof, if this one runs, you're totally safe. The formula is ophthalmologist-tested and hypoallergenic, so there will be no tears if it gets into your eyes.

4 The Best Multi-Use Product For Allergies W3ll People Natural Nudist Multi-Use Duo $29 Amazon Buy Now It's rare that a product can be used on your eyes, lips, and cheeks and not cause some kind of allergic reaction. But W3ll People Natural Nudist Multi-Use Duo eliminates any cause for concern. This totally vegan, hypoallergenic formula ensures that you can swipe and smear it all over your face without having to worry about redness or itching. It's packed with aloe and antioxidants to soothe and hydrate your skin, and it's free of harsh chemicals and petroleum as well. That creamy texture also aids in seamless application — you can swipe it on with your fingers and blend it out easily. The formula is also cruelty-free and noncomedogenic, so it won't clog pores. If you're looking for a do-it-all duo that won't cause an allergy flare-up, then this is the one to try.

5 The Best Eyeshadow Base For Allergies Shany Eye And Lip Primer $9 Amazon Buy Now One of the best ways to ensure your shadow doesn't causing redness or irritation by slipping and sliding into your eyes? Reach for an eyeshadow primer, like this one from Shany. It's paraben-free, talc-free, hypoallergenic, and infused with vitamins to offer up a healthy base for your eyeshadow. Shany's formula is waterproof, which will help prevent creasing and smearing, and since it works as a layer between eyeshadow and your skin, you'll be doubly protected. Since Shany's primer is not tested on animals — in fact, they're a member of PETA — you can feel good about using this product, too.

6 The Best Eyeshadow Quad For Allergies Marcelle Eyeshadow Quad $18 Amazon Buy Now Just because you have allergies doesn't mean you have to say no to all of your pretty shadow quads. Case in point: the Marcelle Eyeshadow Quad. This little compact contains four gorgeous shades that are complimentary to help you create a beautiful look. The ultra-creamy pigments glide on with ease and won't crease after extended wear, and the formula is free of both parabens and fragrance. If the shimmering shades make you fear for an allergic reaction, you can relax. Like all of their products, Marcelle's quad is hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-tested, meaning that even though they're dusted with shimmer, they won't turn your eyes into a faucet.

7 The Best Single Eyeshadow For Allergies Youngblood Pressed Mineral Eyeshadow $19 Amazon Buy Now If you prefer single shadows, then you'll love this one by Youngblood. It comes in 12 gorgeous shades, but there's so much more to love. Youngblood's shadows are hypoallergenic and long-lasting. The pigments are intensely buildable and they blend like a dream. And since the formula is hypoallergenic and free of both parabens and talc, it won't cause crazy allergic reactions. As a bonus, Youngblood's products are PETA-certified cruelty-free.