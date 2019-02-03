When the weather is chilly, it's hard to beat a good down jacket. But anyone who's shopped around knows there's a wide range of quality to choose from. When picking out the best down jackets for women, there are generally two key components to consider:

Exterior Shell: This is the part of the jacket that protects you from the physical elements and keeps you dry. The best shells are typically made of tough material like polyester or nylon and coated with DWR (aka durable water repellent) or other waterproofing systems. You can often gauge durability based on how many deniers the fabric has, since this measures the thickness of each thread. It's also important for the shell to be windproof, too.

Insulation: This is the part in the middle — the down itself — that traps your body heat and keeps you warm. It's usually measured by "fill power," which is essentially how fluffy the feathers are inside the jacket. The higher the number, the warmer you'll be. Fill powers range from 300 to 900, and jackets in the 600 to 650 are usually a good choice.

Aside from those key elements, you also may want to think about features like pockets, hoods, cuffs, thumb holes, and other extras that add to your warmth and comfort. To help you make a decision, I've put together a list of the best down jackets for women, several of which I've tried myself, to fit a variety of occasions.

Best Down Jackets Under $100

Eddie Bauer Women's CirrusLite Down Jacket $85 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with responsibly sourced 650-fill down and an extra-high neck for added heat insulation, this cozy down jacket is also lightweight and highly packable, making it a great choice for travel. The sturdy nylon exterior is treated with a special DWR coating to help keep you dry in the rain, and it comes with a travel pouch to tuck it inside when you're on the go. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

Best Down Jackets Under $200 Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $129 Amazon See On Amazon If you want a jacket that's super warm but doesn't feel bulky, this sleek down jacket has a modern design that makes an excellent choice for chilly days. It consists of 90 percent duck down plus 10 percent feathers for added loft. With almost 6,000 reviews, the tailored coat boasts a tapered cut with extra-wide baffles and a stylish crumpled hem. It's filled with white duck down, and its polyester exterior ​is water-resistant and fully windproof. Available sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large

London Fog Women's Mid-Length Faux-Fur Collar Down Coat $150 Amazon See On Amazon This walker-length down jacket boasts warm insulation, windproof polyester, and a stylish button-down design. Lined with a cozy faux-fur trim, the hood zips off, so you can leave it at home when you don't need it. The specs for this one don't specify fill power, but reviewers say the coat is a warm mix of down and feathers. One reviewer wrote: "I received this coat a day before the temperature dropped to -9 before the windchill. The coat kept me warm and for living in Illinois, that in itself says a lot." Just note that several reviewers said it runs large, so you may want to order a size up. Available sizes: 1X - 3X

SPYDER Women’s Syrround Waterproof Down Jacket $155 Amazon See on Amazon I personally have this warm women's down jacket, and it's currently my go-to winter coat. It's made with soft, silky-feeling Spylon material that's coated in DWR to make it fully waterproof. Inside, it features 600-fill down that's super warm yet surprisingly packable. My favorite part is the stretchy side panels that provide greater range of motion while also cutting down on the bulk. That means that unlike a lot of puffy jackets, these one has a more tapered, stylish look. Available sizes: X-Small - Large

Dakine Women's Deville Jacket $200 Amazon See On Amazon This women's down jacket has a lot of great features but the best one may be how it packs down into a travel neck-pillow. That means that if you're on a plane, car, train, or even camping in a tent, you'll always have a cozy pillow on hand. I've tried this one personally, and it's super lightweight while still managing to be toasty warm, courtesy of its 650-fill down. It has a water resistant, micro-ripstop polyester shell with a soft taffeta lining, plus zippered hand pockets and a cozy hood for extra warmth. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

The Best Down Jacket Under $300 — And The Warmest Jacket On This List Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Jacket $250 Amazon See On Amazon I personally have this breathable women's down jacket, and I love how it's soft and comfy yet maintains a style-forward vintage look. Unlike a lot of down jackets that feel tight around the chest and waist, it's designed with extra room, so you won't feel constricted, and it doesn't feel too puffy, either. Plus, it's so warm. This is due to its impressive 800-fill goose down, as well as the 20-denier ripstop nylon exterior with DWR. As a bonus, the jacket is compact enough to stash in your backpack. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large