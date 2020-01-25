It can be shockingly expensive to buy underwear, especially if you're shopping in lingerie stores or buying individual pairs. Prices can quickly eat away at your budget, especially if you prefer to own enough underwear to avoid doing laundry too often. But luckily, I’ve discovered that the best cheap underwear is actually available on Amazon. The key is to buy it in multipacks, so that the cost ends up being as low as $2 a pair.

But before making any purchases, think about your preferred type of fabric and which cut is right for you.

Fabric

Cotton is a good material for underwear, as it offers both breathability and softness. It’s also usually fairly budget friendly. However, cotton doesn’t dry quickly, so it may not be the best pick for working out. Polyester and nylon are known for their ability to wick away moisture, making them good options for workouts. Rayon is also super soft and breathable, and while silk underwear is another breathable option, the luxe-feeling fabric also tends to be expensive, so you won't find it on this list.

Cut

Another thing to consider is the cut of the underwear. In case you need a refresher, here’s a breakdown of the most common types:

G-strings and thongs are your best bets for avoiding panty lines, since they don’t cover your cheeks. Some people find them uncomfortable, though, so it’s all about personal preference.

are your best bets for avoiding panty lines, since they don’t cover your cheeks. Some people find them uncomfortable, though, so it’s all about personal preference. Hipsters hit right at the, well, hips, so they are really good for wearing with low-rise bottoms.

hit right at the, well, hips, so they are really good for wearing with low-rise bottoms. Briefs offer good coverage in the front and back, and tend to be really comfortable for most people.

offer good coverage in the front and back, and tend to be really comfortable for most people. Bikinis basically fall somewhere between thongs and briefs, in that you get some coverage on the behind, but not complete coverage.

basically fall somewhere between thongs and briefs, in that you get some coverage on the behind, but not complete coverage. Boyshorts are basically a cross between underwear and boxers, which means they are especially awesome to wear while lounging around but less ideal to slip on under tighter jeans or skirts.

With these different options in mind, I’ve selected five of the best and cheapest underwear sets on Amazon. All of these pairs come out to no more than $5 per pair, so don’t be afraid to give them a try.

1. A Set Of Basic Bikini Underwear Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating overall, it’s pretty clear that these pairs of bikini underwear from Amazon Essentials is a favorite among reviewers. It totally makes sense, because the super comfy underwear has a hint of stretch and comes out to just about $2 per pair. (Alternatively, you can buy a six-pack for $13.50, which comes out to $2.25 per pair — which may be a little less up front, but it's more per pair.) The bikini cut is a great everyday pick if you’re seeking some booty coverage. Choose from a bunch of color sets, from your basic neutrals to different patterns. What Amazon reviewers are saying: "I’m in love. I texted my bestie the minute I put these on. I insisted she buy them too. They are so soft, cover everything, zero wedgies, hide under leggings, breathe well, [...] I feel like I finally found THE panties. Husband likes them too. They also don’t look like crap after washing a bunch and none of the packages I ordered had any defects. [...] I just [bought] a few packages of black and threw away all my other underwear. This is all there is now." Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

2. A Pack Of High-Waisted Cotton Briefs wirarpa Women's High-Waisted Cotton Underwear Briefs (4-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This four-pack of high-waisted briefs may be the priciest pick on this list (albeit, still cheap at less than $5 per pair), but they are certainly worth every penny. The full-coverage undies feature a stretchy double-layer band that sits right at the waist and won't roll down or bunch up. The cotton-blend material is incredibly soft, so you’ll want to wear this underwear every single day. And with a standout 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it’s safe to say that reviewers would certainly do the same. What Amazon reviewers are saying: "I received my order ( I purchased 2 packs ) and boy am I glad I did. I washed them, tried them on and will be getting rid of any other underwear in my drawer. These are the most comfortable and affordable undies for the price. I’m thrilled and beyond satisfied with my purchase. I would recommend them in a heartbeat." Available Sizes: X-Small to 5X-Large

3. A Set Of Seamless, Moisture-Wicking Hipsters OUXBM Womens Seamless Panties (5-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon These OUXBM hipsters boast two of the best features that any underwear can have: They are moisture-wicking and totally seamless. The low-rise panties are made mostly of nylon (with some spandex, too), so you’ll love wearing them during workouts, too. The perforated design allows for extra breathability, and a bamboo fiber lining makes them easy to clean. And since these undies are seamless, they’ll easily hide underneath clothing. This five-pack of underwear costs only $16 (so just around $3 per pair) and includes basic colors like black and tan. It's also available with a higher waist if that's more to your liking. What Amazon reviewers are saying: "These underwear are so comfy. I ordered one pack and went back and re-ordered some more because they feel that great. I wear them at the gym and NO panty lines! They are super soft and fit so well." Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

4. A Pack Of Boyshorts With A Good Size Range Sexy Basics Women's Modern Boy Shorts (6-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These boyshorts from Sexy Basics are going to be your new go-to for lounging around the house. Since they cost around $3 a pair, it's pretty hard to resist. Reviewers say these undies, which are made from 95% cotton, are really soft and feature just a bit of stretch. The six fun patterns are eye-catching, but if geometrics aren’t your thing, you can pick from bright neon, modern florals, or more subdued color combinations, too. What Amazon reviewers are saying: "I have tried a lot of women’s boyshorts over the years, and these are by far my favorite. I wear an 18 in jeans & ordered the 3X package, as suggested by the sizing chart. They fit perfectly & are ridiculously comfortable. [...] I already want to order another set. They’re worth the price." Available Sizes: X-Small to 4X-Large