Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and you know what that means: deals on deals on deals. If you're on the hunt for a new pair of sneakers, this is an opportunity you can't let go by the wayside. There are some seriously great Black Friday sneaker deals that are going to change up your footwear game this year.

Almost everyone has at least one pair of sneakers in their closet; that's pretty much a fact of life. Even the most prim and proper people you can think of probably have a favorite pair of casual sneakers. And, as 2020 has clearly been the unofficial year of cozy and comfortable living, an easy, comfy, trendy pair of sneakers will be a welcome gift to anyone. As if that wasn't reason enough to shop Black Friday sneaker deals, hoards of your favorite brands are have some killer Black Friday deals going on. Converse, Nike, and Zappos will all have different discount offerings for the annual savings event. You can already shop Adidas' Black Friday sale, featuring up to 30% discounts with the code "GETSHOES" to start.

Since brands have different deals on different days, you really have to be on your A-game for Black Friday. To get started, peep this compilation of the best Black Friday sneaker deals rather than hunting through Google and potentially missing out on the deal of your dreams.

Adidas Black Friday 2020 Sale

Add a pair of sneakers to your Adidas order, and you'll get 30% off the entire deal. All you have to do is add the promo code "GETSHOES" at check out to make the most of this offering.

Converse Black Friday 2020 Sale

Although Converse hasn't released its deals for Black Friday this year, in 2019, the brand offered up to 50% off sitewide. If it brings back that deal again, I have the Lugged Leather All Stars ($75, Converse) waiting in my cart.

Nike Black Friday 2020 Sale

Currently, Nike hasn't released firm details about what you can expect from its Black Friday sale, but you can shop its pre-Holiday sale with shoes up to 40% off. Last year, the brand offered 50% off from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, so fingers crossed for a repeat.

Fila Black Friday 2020 Sale

These Oakmont Tr sneakers ($75, Fila) look like a '90s arcade carpet in the best way. For 2019, Fila offered 25% off site-wide, though there were some exclusions. You know these are on my list if that deal carries into this year.

Zappos Black Friday 2020 Sale

According to its website, Zappos' Black Friday Sale starts early on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and it's likely to feature massive discounts on some name brands like Adidas, Nike, Asics, and Superga, to name a few. You absolutely can't go wrong with a classic pair of white sneakers, like the Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker ($49, Zappos).