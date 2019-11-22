The Best Black Friday Deals Live On Amazon Right Now

It's that time of year again — Black Friday is just around the corner! The holidays are officially in full swing; and with Amazon's best Black Friday deals live right now, you don't even need to wake up before sunrise and endure long lines to snag this season's steals. To make Black Friday shopping even easier for you, I've rounded up Amazon's best Black Friday deals below.

From slow cookers to face masks to espresso machines, there's no shortage of fantastic deals on home goods, beauty products, and fashion; and whether you haven't even started your holiday shopping or you're almost finished, there's plenty of gift-worthy items on sale this Black Friday as well.

Check out Amazon's best Black Friday deals. Whatever you're looking for, there's never been a better time to shop.

41% Off Festive Christmas String Lights Festive Christmas String Lights, Battery Operated Timer LED, White, 200 bulbs $11.99 $7.02 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for festive Christmas decor, this set of battery-powered string lights might be the ticket. Built for indoor or outdoor use, this set is 65-feet long and features 200 lights; and it even has "easy timer technology," so you can have it stay on for six hours and then turn off for 18 hours.

34% Off A Hamilton Beach Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener Hamilton Beach 76610 Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener $17.49 $11.58 | Amazon See on Amazon Wine lovers rejoice: with this electric wine bottle opener, never again will you have to find or replace your corkscrew. Since it's cordless and portable, you can even move this gadget indoors or outdoors depending on the season.

50% Off A Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker Dash DEC012BK Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker $39.99 $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon The Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker cooks a dozen eggs in a matter of minutes. It can also be used to steam veggies, seafood, and dumplings; and it comes in trendy colors, like aqua, purple, and red.

46% Off Storage Organizer With Bins Tot Tutors Kids' Toy Storage Organizer with 12 Plastic Bins $69.99 $32.34 | Amazon See On Amazon This storage organizer with removable bins makes clean up a breeze. With eight standard and four large containers, for a total of 12, you'll be able to store everything you need in your bedroom or living room. Measuring 34 inches by 11 inches by 31 inches, each level can hold up to 35 pounds.

29% Off A Bissel PowerEdge Hard Wood Floor Cleaner Bissell PowerEdge Lift Off Hard Wood Floor Cleaner $69.99 $49.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This two-in-one steam mop removes 99.9% of germs and is a cinch to maneuver. It comes with a detachable handle, a bristle scrub brush, and a grout tool to steam clean everything from hard wood floors to sinks to countertops to those hard-to-reach grout spots in your bathroom.

44% Off A Breville Vertuo Coffee And Espresso Machine Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Chrome $249.95 $139.99 | Amazon See on Amazon With the push of a button, this automatic espresso machine by Breville brews up to five different single-serve coffee mug sizes. It features a removable water tank for easy cleaning, a 15-second heat-up time, an automatic shut-off, and a complimentary gift of 12 Nespresso Vertuo coffee pods to boot.

45% Off This Charcoal Face Mask Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask $18 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask was created with all skin types in mind, and its formula is free from sulfates, parabens, fragrances, and phthalates as well. Powerful charcoal and kaolin work to deep clean pores while nourishing aloe and hyaluronic acid moisturize the skin.

46% Off A Lavish Home Throw Blanket Lavish Home Throw Blanket, Fleece/Sherpa, Giraffe $34.99 $16.99 | Amazon See on Amazon With its giraffe print and cozy fleece, this comfy throw blanket makes for a fun holiday gift or a great addition to your blanket collection. It measures 50 inches by 60 inches; and it's also available in cheetah, zebra, tiger, and leopard print at varying price points.

40% Off A Methven Aio Handheld Shower Head Methven Aio Handheld Shower Head $129.99 $77.22 | Amazon See on Amazon This handheld shower head by Methven creates up to 25% more spray than your average shower head, yet it's designed to be as water efficient as possible. But despite the efficiency, it still offers a luxurious waterfall-style spray for maximum coverage and warmth.

30% Off A Hamilton Beach 2.6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven Hamilton Beach 2.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven $79.99 $55.99 | Amazon See on Amazon With no preheating needed and six programmable settings, the Hamilton Beach 2.6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven makes meal-prep easier than ever. Plus, its nonstick food basket is removable and a cinch to hand wash.

35% Off A Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven $79.99 $51.75 | Amazon See on Amazon This two-rack toaster oven fits easily on most countertops while also having the capacity to bake 12-inch pizzas and toast up to six slices of bread at once. Great for small apartments and large kitchens alike, this pick toasts, bakes, and broils with ease.

30% Off A Hamilton Beach Portable 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker Hamilton Beach Portable 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $49.99 $34.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This portable slow cooker is great for soups, stews, and veggies while also having the capacity to fit a 7-pound chicken or a 5-pound roast. The dishwasher-safe crock and included lid latch make this slow cooker easy to clean and great for travel as well.

30% Off A Zinus 10-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Zinus 10-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress $321.99 $223.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This hybrid queen mattress combines Swirl Gel memory foam with iCoil spring support for maximum comfort and durability. This model measures 60 inches by 80 inches by 10 inches; but it's also available in Twin, King, and Full sizes at varying price points.

47% Off A Roomba iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum $379.99 $279.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This is no ordinary Roomba. This model connects to Alexa for ultimate cleaning convenience. Fabulous at cleaning carpets, pet hair, and hardwood floor, trapping 99% of allergens from cats and dogs, there's no task that this vacuum can't take on in the 90-minute battery life it has, but don't worry it will dock itself to recharge.

60% Off A Singer Sewing Machine SINGER | Heavy Duty 4432 Sewing Machine $399.99 $160 | Amazon See On Amazon For a heavy duty, free-arm sewing machine, look no further than this Singer model that has an automatic needle threader the ability to adjust both the stitch length and width. This thing can create up to 1,100 stitches per minute, and is great for any sewer.