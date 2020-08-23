If you’re cooking more at home, upgrading your cookware is a worthy investment. All-Clad is a brand that stands out for its durability and even heating. The best All-Clad cookware features at least tri-ply construction for improved heat conduction. Now, the high-quality performance of All-Clad does come at a price, so I’ve included both standalone pieces, and larger and smaller sets so you can build your collection over time or go all-in.

Tri-ply construction means the stainless steel layers of All-Clad’s most popular pots and pans are sandwiched around a core of either aluminum or copper for superior heat conduction; if precision is essential, consider springing for the brand's top-of-the-line Copper Core line, designed with patented 5-ply bonded construction for the best heat responsiveness. All-Clad's D3 Stainless collection is considered its most popular offering because it's more affordably priced, delivers even heat distribution, and is compatible with all cooktops, including induction. That said, another affordable entry point is their Essentials Nonstick Collection, a newer non-stick line with a PFOA-free coating over anodized aluminum. The good news is that All-Clad cookware is dishwasher-safe.

Frying pans and saucepans are the bulk of All-Clad’s cookware collections since their superb heating shines when searing proteins in pans or building sauces. Take stock of your current cookware at home to fill in gaps with All-Clad pieces as you need them, whether that’s upgrading a frying pan or finally getting a big-enough saucepan.

Before diving into the best All-Clad cookware below, here are some tips from personal experience: the better heat conduction of these pans allows you to cook at a lower setting for less time, and if you preheat the pan before adding oil or butter, it’s nonstick enough to fry or scramble eggs. Really. That, to me, is worth every penny.

1. Your First All-Clad Pan All-Clad D3 Frying Pan With Lid (10 inches) $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Wondering where to start? Right here with this All-Clad must-have frying pan, a versatile 10-inch pan and matching lid, and one that I use almost daily. This pan is from the D3 collection and is made of tri-ply stainless steel with an aluminum core. It has a long stainless steel handle that stays cool and you can use it in the oven or under the broiler safely up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. This pan has a 4.5 rating and over 1,400 reviews, including from one shopper who commented it's "simply the best stainless steel pan on the market." This pick is also available as a larger 12-inch frying pan. A helpful review: “By far the best pan I have ever used. I am [an] aspiring cook and just bought my first all clad pan. It cooks so evenly, hold[s] the heat on very well, super easy to clean (something that scared me a little on a stainless steel pan) and the handle is very comfortable in my hand. Great investment.”

2. The Best All-Clad Frying Pan Set All-Clad Stainless Steel Frying Pan 8 and 10 Inch Cookware Set (2-Piece) $175 | Amazon See On Amazon Another set from the popular D3 collection, this All-Clad frying pan set comes with both 8-inch and 10-inch pans for tackling pretty much any recipe, but especially anything calling for searing or browning. Like my first pick, they're made of tri-ply stainless steel with aluminum cores and stainless steel handles that stay cool while cooking. They're oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, but keep in mind these don't come with lids. The polished surfaces of these pans make them surprisingly low maintenance by resisting sticking. You can also spring for this pair in bigger sizes: 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans. A helpful review: “We bought these to replace 10-year old non-stick pans that were no longer non-stick. [...] We started with the 10 and 12 inch frying pans. We LOVE them. I've cooked everything from ground beef, chicken breasts to eggs. The key, as many have said, is to allow the pan to warm up slowly and we use about a tablespoon of EVOO after the pan is ready. Nothing sticks to it! For clean up we use bar keepers friend and a little elbow grease after the pan cools down completely. [...] Can't wait to switch more of our cookware to All-Clad!”

3. The Best Saucepan All-Clad Stainless Steel Sauce Pan with Lid (3 quart) $120 | Amazon See On Amazon A solid saucepan is another essential piece of kitchen cookware, and All-Clad's D3 Collection 3-quart saucepan with a lid is a great size for most recipes. Made of tri-ply stainless steel with an aluminum core for even heating, it's oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The tight-fitting lid is useful for locking in moisture as sauces simmer and the straight sides of this pan reduce evaporation. This size is also great for cooking side dishes of grains or vegetables, but the highly rated saucepan also comes in five other sizes, ranging from 1 to 4 quarts. A helpful review: “This is the third All-Clad pot I have bought, over several years. I would recommend this particular pot, and this brand, to any cook, serious or casual. Although it's a good size for steaming veggies, I think of this size as a 'sauce pot', because it is perfect for puddings and sauces — you can cook faster, as the three-ply bottom tempers and protects your sauce from lumping while you stir, and since your heat can be a bit higher, the cooking is faster. [...]”

4. The Best All-Clad Nonstick Pans All-Clad Essentials Nonstick Fry Pan Set (2-Piece, 8.5 and 10.5 inches) $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe your heart is set on a reliable nonstick pan, and if so, All-Clad's nonstick cookware is an excellent choice. This affordable set is made of heavy-gauge anodized aluminum with PFOA-free nonstick coating and stainless steel riveted handles. This 8.5-inch fry pan and 10.5-inch fry pan are oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep in mind these pans don't come with lids and aren't compatible with induction cooktops. They aren't necessarily broiler safe like All-Clad's stainless steel pans (though a low-broil setting under 500 degrees may be okay). A helpful review: “I have other All Clad pans which I've have had for years. They are hands down the best quality pans I've ever used. This set of 8 and 10" pans are perfect fry pans that cook up pancakes, eggs, pasta sauce, literally everything with ease. These are truly non stick, heavy quality, which can go from stove to oven easily. I love how steady the heat is and how evenly distributed it is. If you want long lasting, easy to clean pans these are without question, the set you want in your home. Absolutely love them!”

5. The One-And-Done Complete Set All-Clad D3 Stainless Cookware Set (10-Piece) $700 | Amazon See On Amazon The All-Clad stainless cookware set is part of the D3 Collection and will outfit your kitchen with basically everything you need to cook at home. The 10-piece set is made of tri-ply stainless steel with aluminum cores, and these pots and pans are oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Here's what's included: 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 2-quart and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid. Even with the hefty price tag, this set is an investment that's highly rated with 200 reviews and one reviewer commented, "this is the set you will have for life." A helpful review: “This cookware is phenomenal. I didn't realize that it would make such a difference in my cooking. Everything cooks evenly every time. [...] I can do pancakes with zero sticking by pre heating the skillet and adding a tiny bit of butter. I love that this is safe cookware made in the USA. My Teflon went right in the trash. I really could not love this cookware more, and recommend it to everyone.”

6. A Saucier For Restaurant-Level Cooking All-Clad Copper Core Stainless Steel Saucier Pan (2 quart) $200 | Amazon See On Amazon Serious home cooks, consider All-Clad's saucier from its top-tier Copper Core line. The 5-ply bonded construction with stainless steel, aluminum, and a thick copper core for even heating gives it strength to resist warping and improved responsiveness to heat. A saucier's wider opening cooks faster than a saucepan, and its design makes it a favorite of restaurant kitchens. Whisking sauces or anything requiring frequent stirring — like oatmeal or risotto — is a much smoother motion in the curved sides of a saucier, and no corners makes them easier to avoid burning food and to clean, too. This 2-quart pan comes with a tight-fitting lid, and it's oven safe and broiler safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. A helpful review: “The perfect pot for making gravy and sauces. With All Clad Copper Core technology providing perfectly controllable heat, the sloped sides make it easy for whisks and spoons to get to all parts of the sauce."