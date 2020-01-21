It's time to heat up the year with a free getaway to a tropical destination. The Belize Tourism Board's National Hot Sauce Day Sweepstakes could win you an epic vacation. Here's how you can enter the exciting giveaway.

The Belize Tourism Board is partnering with two Belize-based hot sauce brands — Marie Sharp's and Hot Mama's — to celebrate National Hot Sauce Day, which is on Wed, Jan. 22. You could win an incredible vacay for you and guest. The winner will spend five days and four nights in Belize City, Belize, one of the world's largest producers of habanero peppers.

You can enter by purchasing a bottle of Marie Sharp's from mariesharpsusa.com or Hot Mama’s from saucesscentsandsweets.com, anytime through Friday, Jan. 24 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Then, email a copy of the receipt to hotsaucebelize@gmail.com. To enter without making a purchase, you can use your gifts of persuasion. Simply send an email to hotsaucebelize@gmail.com explaining why you deserve a hot sauce-related vacation. There's no stated word minimum or maximum in the rules, so give it your best shot. To participate in the sweepstakes, you must be a U.S. resident 18 years old or older and have a valid Social Security Number or tax identification number, as well as a valid U.S. passport.

Courtesy of The Belize Tourism Board

The winner and their guest will travel between March 15 and May 15, 2020, or during dates specified by the sponsor. The major planning for the trip has already been done, so the winner will be able to sit back and relax during the getaway. The winner will get round-trip international airfare from a U.S. international airport to Belize City for two people, a four night hotel stay, local transportation to and from the airport to the hotel, and up to two hot sauce-related activities.

The possible excursions included in the grand prize are perfect for foodies. There are tours of Marie Sharp's factory and farm as well as the Hot Mama's Factory. Indulge in tasty bites with a visit to Marie Sharp's Tourist Center and Culinary Class in San Ignacio, and you can even mix and match your own spices. There's also an option to meet with Marie Sharp and Wilana "Hot Mama" Oldham, the creators of Marie Sharp's and Hot Mama's hot sauce companies, respectively. The approximate retail value of the prize comes to $5,000.

The lucky winner will be notified via email on or around Monday, Jan. 27. After you're notified, you'll have to fill out certain legal forms within 48 hours to claim your prize. That means you'll want to keep tabs on your inbox, otherwise you just might miss out on a spicy hot vacay.