It isn't out of the ordinary for the internet to troll President Donald Trump, but apparently making fun of the president is even fitting on the day of the royal wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose not to invite political leaders to their May 19, eliminating people's concerns about Trump attending the high-profile event. Of course, even without trying, Trump's name still made the news on the day of the wedding. Donald Trump wasn't at the royal wedding, but Twitter trolled him anyway.

In a tweet, a Twitter account for one of the BBC's news branches compared aerial shots of Trump's inauguration crowd to the crowd lined up outside the wedding venue of St. George's Chapel. The account accompanied the photos with the slightly shady message, "just saying." The photo of the Windsor crowd includes far more spectators than the less than impressive inauguration audience, which has been the subject of several witty memes since that day in January 2017. I've never appreciated dry British humor more.

However, in an equally British move of not wanting to offend anyone, the account called for followers to send their favorite pics of crowds, and fans have since sent images of even more packed areas around the world. While this could be read as a way for people not too excited about the royal wedding to commiserate, I choose to see it as even more people laughing about the weak turnout at Trump's inauguration.

