If you've been looking for a takedown of Trump after his recent tweets criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) and his congressional district in Maryland, you've come to the right place. While many politicians and public figures have responded to Trump's tweets and claims about Baltimore, The Baltimore Sun editorial board issued a response that truly stands out, and you'll definitely want to be sitting down to read it. The Baltimore Sun's response to Trump's tweets about Baltimore is an epic takedown.

On Saturday, July 27, Trump posted a tweet calling Rep. Cummings a "brutal bully" for his criticism of the conditions in which the administration has been housing migrants at the southern U.S. border. Trump went on to say that Rep. Cummings' "Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous" than the southern border, adding "His district is considered the Worst in the USA." In a second tweet, Trump wrote,

The Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming [sic] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.

Trump even posted a separate tweet referencing Rep. Cummings and Baltimore, writing, "No human being would want to live there." On July 27, Rep. Cummings responded to Trump's tweets with a Twitter thread saying that it is his "moral duty" to fight for his constituents. He also invited Trump to team up with him to tackle some of the problems Baltimore faces together.

On the same day as Trump's Baltimore tirade, The Baltimore Sun published a piece with some choice words for the president. At first, The Baltimore Sun editorial board offered its analysis of what it believes is going on, noting that Rep. Cummings has been a "thorn in this president’s side" and that Trump sees "attacking African American members of Congress as good politics," especially because it "warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for a response to the claims in The Baltimore Sun piece, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

The piece then pushed back on Trump's claim that border detention facilities were clean, efficient, and well-run, writing, "of course, they are not — unless you are fine with all the overcrowding, squalor, cages and deprivation." The National Border Patrol Council (NBCP) released a statement on July 1, which states most Border Patrol agents care for migrants "humanely and compassionately."

The editorial board then went on to highlight all the powerful and important landmarks in Maryland's 7th district, like Johns Hopkins Hospital, which it identifies as one of the nation's leading medical centers, and the U.S. Social Security Administration "where they write the checks that so many retired and disabled Americans depend upon."

But the most noteworthy section of The Baltimore Sun piece is the part which levels direct criticism at the president. For example, around halfway through the piece the editorial board mentioned that Fox & Friends, a morning news show Trump is known to watch, had recently aired a segment criticizing Baltimore. The article continues, "[S]lamming Baltimore must have been irresistible in a Pavlovian way. Fox News rang the bell, the president salivated and his thumbs moved across his cell phone into action."

The last paragraph of the piece is particularly scathing and calls Trump "the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office," "the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin," "the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts," and "the guy who insisted there are 'good people' among murderous neo-Nazis." It ends with a powerful line alluding back to Trump's July 27 tweet calling Baltimore a rat and rodent infested mess: "Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for a response to the claims in The Baltimore Sun piece, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Though Trump hasn't responded to the editorial as of publication, he continued his attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Cummings in several tweets on the morning of July 28 writing, "Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore."

Several other politicians condemned Trump's Baltimore tweets. On July 27, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) wrote that Rep. Cummings "is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice," and added, "We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Pelosi's response to Trump's tweet, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Trump has previously denied claims of racism.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also tweeted on July 27, writing, "Cummings is a legendary coach who brings the best out of everyone. He makes the country better. You want to be on his team."

Since the The Baltimore Sun's takedown took no prisoners, it's likely Trump or the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham will respond at some point. Stay tuned.