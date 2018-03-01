The 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere Date Was Changed & Fans Will Be Excited

This year marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe's tenth anniversary. The original Iron Man film arrived in theaters in the United States back on May 2, 2008. So far, Disney and those promoting Avengers: Infinity War have been singling out how it, the 20th film in the franchise universe, will be arriving in theaters nearly 10 years to the day since the original release date on May 4, 2018. But today brought a startling update to that news, as the Avengers: Infinity War premiere date has now moved, and will no longer arrive on May 4. What happened?

Currently, the press doesn't seem to be sure what exactly happened, but it's good news for the fans. The release date has been moved up, not pushed back. The new film release date is April 27, 2018, one week earlier than originally stated.

This might have something to do with the fact that outside of the U.S., April 27 was already the release date. The UK, for example, has been getting Marvel films a week ahead of us for years. That usually means there are quite a few spoilers floating around Twitter during the week prior to release here in the states, as UK Twitter fails to keep stuff under wraps. This might be why Marvel decided to move the U.S. release date up to the 27th to match the UK, in order for everyone to see it at once.

Even better was the way they announced it, via a Twitter exchange between star Robert Downey Jr. and the Marvel official Twitter account. It started, as these things often do, with the Marvel account trying to get their fan base riled up.

Only to have RDJr barge in and demand special privileges.

Marvel is always deferential to the man who built their franchise:

So of course, RDJr asked for more.

Anything to remind fans of the best gif from the current trailer, I guess?

RDJr responded that he has lots of friends. Like, an entire planet full of them.

Apparently, we only need have asked.

And so it was done.

This marks the first time that Europe won't get to see a Marvel film ahead of the United States, but considering that fans have assumed rather large-sized spoilers as part of the upcoming film, with debates over which of the current characters die, it is the smarter play to have all parts of the Western world get the film at once.

As for what those spoilers are, fans have been speculating wildly, since the original roster of stars that headlines this franchise universe either are already out of contract (Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson) or will become so after the second part of Avengers: Infinity War arrives in 2019 (Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans). Most assume Captain America is toast, and perhaps Iron Man too, some even go so far as to assume the entire team will be killed, necessitating a time travel element to the final film to "fix the timeline."

What the move of the release date up also means is that there is even less time now for the second trailer to arrive. Fans were hoping it might come yesterday when several of the Infinity War cast members did a spot on Good Morning America, but it was not to be. Others anticipate it may come just ahead of A Wrinkle In Time, as part of the enticement package to bring audiences in to see that film. Either way, it needs to hurry up and get here, since we now only have less than two months until the film arrives.

Avengers: Infinity War will premiere around the world on April 27, 2018. Please remark your calendars accordingly.