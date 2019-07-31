If you're like me, Halloween is the best time of the year. From pumpkin patches to costumes, this spooky holiday is celebrated by people of all ages across the nation. Well, a petition has been introduced that could totally shake tradition, because the ALLoween campaign would split Halloween into two days. I don't know how to feel right now.

Halloween is (only) four months away, and one group has introduced a proposal that could make the annual holiday very different. On Wednesday, July 31, the Halloween & Costume Association amended a a petition that proposes Halloween should be split into a two-day celebration, one on the original October 31st date and another on the Saturday night before. The Saturday celebration would be titled "National Trick or Treat Day," so families could take part in Halloween festivities without the stress of having to think about school the next day. According to the petition, which has been named the #ALLoween campaign, the original proposal was made in 2018, stating that the official date of Halloween should be changed from October 31st to the Saturday before. However after hearing the public's feedback, the group decided to make Halloween into a two-day holiday instead of one. Now, that's the kind of negotiation I like to hear.

The petition, which is addressed to the President of the United States, has gotten over 125,000 signatures as of July 31, almost meeting their 150,000 goal. However, there's no telling if anything will actually happen even if the petition reaches or surpasses that target. Time will only tell.

When you're older, Halloween is basically a weekend-long extravaganza. However, for younger ghouls and goblins Halloween doesn't always fall at a convenient time. This year, October 31 falls on a Thursday, which means that children in school won't be able to trick or treat or take part in other Halloween festivities without a strict bed time or pressure of finishing homework for the next school day. According to an August 2018 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, over 41 million children ages 5 to 14 trick-or-treated in the United States in 2017. Plus, trick-or-treating usually happens at night, so having the tradition take place on a Saturday means that families could start going door to door earlier, making sure children aren't outside too late or when it gets dark.

Taking this into account, it does makes sense that a specific day be set aside for families and children who want to enjoy tradition while ensuring kids' safety and not worrying about homework.

Personally, the idea of officially celebrating Halloween for two days makes me want to go out and buy my costume right now. I have chills at the mere thought. On the other side, why mess with a good thing? My feelings are a bit torn, but, uh, is there a way to make every day Halloween? Just a thought.

Halloween is definitely one of the most popular holidays within the United States, especially among young adults. According to an October 2018 study from Business Wire, Halloween is millennials' favorite holiday. To be fair, what's not to love? October is a month that's full of pumpkin patches, spiced coffee drinks, spooky decorations, and impressive costumes. There's so much to celebrate!

Even though many of us are still soaking up the summer heat, that delicious fall weather will be here before we know it. It's time to start searching the racks for Halloween costumes, getting supplies for your DIY creations, or stocking up on tons of sweets for those trick or treaters. While this two-day Halloween celebration may not become a reality, one can dream.