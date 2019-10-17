The 'AHS: 1984' Episode 6 Promo Reveals The Aftermath Of That Big Twist

American Horror Story: 1984 has been a serial killer fiesta. After all, why have one serial killer, or even two, when everyone can get in on the murdering fun? From Margaret to Montana, everyone at Camp Redwood seems to be in on the serial killer game. By the time all the murdering was over in "Red Dawn," it was a surprise there was anyone left to arrest, let alone star in the final three episodes. But the AHS: 1984 Episode 6 promo promises the show must go on and for a good reason. It's the milestone 100th episode! Warning: Spoilers for AHS: 1984 follow.

Season 9, Episode 5, "Red Dawn," saw the camp run red with blood, suggesting that Camp Redwood's name doesn't come from the trees. Let's recap all the murderous mayhem:

Margaret killed Chet

Xavier killed Mr. Jingles

Margaret killed Xavier

Brooke killed Montana

Unfortunately, Brooke's killing of Montana happened in broad daylight just as the first bus of campers pulled up. Whoops! With no chance to explain this was self-defense because Montana has been trying to kill Brooke all season, Brooke was dragged away. Margaret lied her way out of any suspicions. (Again!) And a whole lot of parents of campers are probably out of their deposits.

So where could the show possibly go from here, considering how much "Red Dawn" felt like a season finale? To "Episode 100," of course!

Check out the trailer:

As always, the synopsis is practically useless for any purposes of figuring out what happens next week.

With the horrors of the night behind them, the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.

On the one hand, the synopsis suggests next week's episode will be centered on the living. Brooke will most likely be put on trial for murdering Montana, and maybe everyone else too. There's also Margaret, continuing to hide her killing ways in polite society. And let's not forget Donna, who discovered she is actually "Evil" (with a capital E), having inherited her father's penchant for killing.

But the trailer tells an entirely different story. As noted early in the season, the dead don't always stay dead. And if they do stay dead, they come back as ghosts who have the good fortune to be solid enough to partake in the pleasures of the flesh. (Or, in the case of some, the pleasures of killing the flesh.)

And that's what the ghosts of Camp Redwood are now up to. Montana was already all-in on murder when she was alive. It seems like she's decided to take it next level now that she's dead. In fact, she and Chet are having quite the grand old time taking out everyone who has the misfortune, or the foolishness, to pass through Camp Redwood.

At least poor Ray, or poor Ray's ghost, has a little bit of moral compass left to suggest that perhaps this is not the best course of action. Too bad he's a little too dead to do anything about it.