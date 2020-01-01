Don't move, pay attention, and — most importantly — don't make a sound. The A Quiet Place: Part 2 trailer is out and it looks like the sequel might be even more intense than the first movie, if that's possible. It picks up right where the last one left off: with the Abbott family narrowly avoiding death by sound-hunting monsters. But, this time, audiences also get to see the day the monsters first attacked, which is honestly terrifying.

At the end of the first Quiet Place movie, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and a newborn baby were left to face an uncertain future. They'd just defeated the vicious monsters in part thanks to patriarch Lee's (John Krasinski) sacrifice of his life and in part thanks to the discovery that a certain frequency on Regan's hearing aid rendered the sensitive ears of the monsters useless. It was enough to offer a satisfying conclusion to the first movie, but there are more obstacles ahead for the Abbott family in A Quiet Place: Part 2. The acutely-hearing monsters are still at large, plus there are now other humans around who may or may not bring an added danger.

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

The trailer begins with a terrifying look at the very first day the monsters dropped into the Abbotts' sleepy small town. It's clear that right from the start, Evelyn was a strong mama bear protecting her children. It's a good thing she's held onto that ferocity, because it looks like she'll need it as she guides her family into the rest of the world. A Quiet Place: Part 2 will show the Abbotts meeting other survivors, including characters played by Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy and Shazam!'s Djimon Hounsou. But, the survivors out there might not be people the Abbotts want to meet. In fact, Murphy's character whispers in the trailer, "The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving."

Krasinski wrote and directed the first movie and he returns to helm the sequel. He explained his vision for A Quiet Place: Part 2 to Collider, saying, "We have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?"

To find out what happens next, you can catch A Quiet Place: Part 2 when it arrives in theaters on Friday, March 20.