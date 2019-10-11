The 'A Million Little Things' Season 2 Episode 4 Promo Will Hit You In The Feels

What was once a night of Shondaland has been disrupted this fall by ABC's newest hit show A Million Little Things. The series, which begins with Jon's suicide in Season 1's premiere, has all the hallmarks of a puzzle box series ("Was he hiding something? What were his secrets?) with all the tearjerking of a This Is Us episode. Season 2 has further opened a can of worms, and the A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 4 promo suggests it's not getting closed anytime soon. Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 2 follow.

The big drama of Season 2 Episode 3, "Mixed Signals," was that Maggie's mom's visit was not all it was advertised to be. After spending an entire episode stressing about her mom showing up, it turns out dear old mom wasn't really in town to see her daughter at all. She was here for her new fling, Eric. Her visiting Maggie was merely because it was convenient.

Maggie does not take this well in the slightest. She's mad her mom didn't tell her she was in a new relationship. She's mad her mom wasn't coming to see her in the first place, and she's super mad that mom's "boy toy" is "being paraded around" where she can see him.

It's not going to get better this week, either. Check out the trailer.

TV Promos on YouTube

Here's the synopsis for Episode 4, "The Perfect Storm."

Maggie is shocked to learn Eric’s true identity. Meanwhile, Eddie realizes how much he wants to be a part of Charlie’s life as Katherine makes a decision about her and Eddie’s relationship.

So apparently Eric isn't really Eric after all. (Sorry about that, Jason Ritter.) But fans probably aren't that surprised, as Ritter's character was teased ahead of this season as not being who he seemed. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, series creator DJ Nash said:

[Ritter is] coming into the world and threatening to shake everything up. It’s a character that comes up based on stuff from the first season. Throughout the first half of the season, we follow the question: Who is this person? And then once it’s known who they are, their potential to shake up the world comes.

ABC on YouTube

As for Katherine and Eddie, this is a relationship that's been on-and-off from Season 1. They nearly got divorced, only to kiss at the last minute. The divorce papers still haven't been filed. Worse, their kid is not getting in on the act, taking off for a sleepover to give them "alone time" and even taking mom's suitcase so she can't pack up and leave.

Despite the "Mixed Signals" of the episode's title, the two of them still have a lot to work out. At least Eddie seems game to roll with the punches. But considering everything the two of them have been through, that's not surprising. In fact, it might be the only way to save his marriage. Either way, it sounds like Katherine is finally going to make a decision one way or the other this week unless she decides to change her mind again.