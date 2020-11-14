1. A Long Down Parka That Comes In Tall And Petite Sizes

The Eddie Bauer Lodge coat is ultra-warm with 650 fill down. It's cut, which falls to the mid-calf, has room for midweight layers underneath. There's an insulated flap over the zipper, plus an additional fleece lining through the body, stand collar, and storm cuffs to add even more warmth. You can remove the hood entirely (or just its faux fur trim) for the days you don't need so much padding. The shell is made from polyester that's treated with a DWR finish, and the whole thing is machine washable. "This is the fourth Eddie Bauer coat I've bought, and I love them all," one customer raved. "I wear this long down duffle coat when I do recess supervision outside at an elementary school in the frozen tundra of Wisconsin. It keeps the wind, snow and cold at bay."

Choose from three dark colors and an extended range of sizes, including petite and tall options.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

2. A Short Packable Parka That's Ultra-Tough

On days you need a less heavy-duty option, a short down parka that falls to the hip will keep you plenty comfortable in cold weather but without the bulk. This one is made from durable ripstop nylon with 80% down (the other 20% is feather) in a 220 gram to 320 gram weight. The nylon is windproof and treated with a DWR coating so you stay dry, and there's an extra interior pocket for your phone with a headphone port so you can listen on the go. "My God, what a lifesaver," one reviewer gushed. "I wore this jacket during my trip to Iceland, and it worked amazingly. I layered up of course, but this was by far the best clothing item I packed. Kept me warm and dry to a certain extent near the waterfalls. It also dries super quick and folds comfortably into the small bag that it comes with."

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3. An Arctic Parka That's Ethically Sourced

The North Face Metropolis Parka offers expedition-worthy details, from its impressive 550 down fill to its cocoon brim on the detachable snap hood and velcro cuffs that block out wind. The curved hem gives your legs extra coverage, and a padded stand collar protects your neck. The North Face down fill is certified by the Responsible Down Standard for animal welfare for this parka, so you can shop with confidence that it's ethically sourced. As for the shell, it's woven from ultra-tough nylon with a matte finish and an industrial strength DWR coating, while the coat's satin lining is derived from 100% recycled polyester. "It’s so warm and comfortable and looks great too. Fits really well for a thick jacket. Perfect winter coat," one fan praised.

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

4. The Internet-Famous Coat With 12,000+ Amazon Reviews

The legendary Amazon parka with a cult following is still going strong. The fill, which is 90% down and the rest duck feather, is stitched into 100 squares to prevent it from shifting or clumping, and the high-density shell means the feathers stay in your coat. As for pockets? You'll find six! While there's no DWR finish, the coat is windproof and water-resistant, and the polyester shell is significantly thicker than many coats on the market, according to the brand. The fleece-lined hood is a comforting touch, and ribbed cuffs block drafts. Although no fill power is listed, it has an impressive Amazon rating after more than 12,000 reviews. "I've worn this in North Dakota and Washington state, in temperatures down to 15 degrees. I've been wearing normal shirts underneath and have been toasty. When we get to sub-zero temps I'll switch to sweaters underneath and expect the coat to be fine," one reviewer noted, adding, "I've gotten three compliments from strangers on the coat already."

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

5. A Chalet-Chic Parka That Looks So Luxe

The water-resistant nylon shell on this fashion-inspired short down parka has a wet-look finish that makes it look so expensive. The zip-off hood features removable faux raccoon trim that shoppers report looks utterly believable, while the plush down fill has extra loft (although the fill power isn't listed). The sleeves feature soft fleece cuffs with thumb holes so it's nearly impossible for snow to get down your sleeve, with a patch pocket on one arm and two side seam pockets for your hands. "[...] seems like it's a very expensive jacket. I absolutely loved it and it was definitely better than what I expected if you're thinking about buying...don't hesitate," one reviewer promised.