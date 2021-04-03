Whether you’re looking for a stylish shoe to bridge the gap until sandal season or a rugged boot for stomping through puddles and mud, the best spring boots feel like a welcome palate cleanser after winter’s heavy-duty gear.

Stylish spring boots give you plenty of room to play with color and texture. You can opt for boots in lightened-up pastels or snakeskin for coverage without the visual weight of a darker shoe. A peep-toe boot with airy perforated leather is a good option that can dress up or down in warm weather, and it's timeless enough to be relied on year after year. However, if you want to opt for something totally trend-driven like a slingback heeled bootie to update your look, I can’t say I blame you after a season of Sorels.

Of course, spring is notorious for its unpredictable weather, so having a good functional shoe for your climate shouldn't be overlooked either. A tall rain boot offers the most protection — get it in a glossy finish to keep the overall look light. A waterproof Chelsea boot is a stealth option in wet weather, and a lightweight, low-top duck boot almost looks like a loafer if you don’t want to wear galoshes all day.

From cute rain boots to runway-ready shoes — plus the combat boots and Chelseas you’ll wear in between — these are nine pairs you'll want to wear all spring (and maybe well into summer).

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Chic Pair Of Faux Snakeskin Boots wetkiss Snake Print Boots $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These block heeled boots have a classic shape in the snakeskin print of the season. (It's also a nice lighter neutral that will hide stains if you’re concerned about the longevity of beige or white pairs.) The faux leather upper hides a zipper inside each ankle for a sleek fit that's easy to get into. "They really are a great statement piece and go with almost anything," a reviewer remarked. "Easy to wear and they have a soft fabric on the inside that I really liked." They’re also offered in ankle boot style, as well as multiple heel heights whether you’re looking for something for everyday or some going-out lift. Available options: 9

Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

2. The Breeziest Peep-Toe Booties J. Adams Maddie Booties $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cute spring ankle boot that can dress up or down, these are a great versatile option to consider. Their vegan leather uppers are perforated and come in fabulous spring shades, including blush and powder blue. The faux-wood, 2-inch block heel is easy to wear all day, with a rubber sole for long-term grip. A wide hook-and-loop ankle strap keeps them in place until you’re ready to slip them off. "Love, love these shoes. They fit so good, just as described and they look amazing on," a shopper raved. "I don't even feel like I have a heel on at all." Many shoppers reported going back and buying them again in a second color. Wear yours with everything from destroyed denim shorts to a floral dress. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

3. The Slingback Boot That’s Pure Fashion Vince Camuto Korlin Slingback Bootie $80 | Amazon See On Amazon These slingback boots have style to spare with a covered pointed toe and buckled strap set on a tapered block heel. They're well-made with a genuine leather upper and inside is a padded footbed for extra cushioning. Their 3.75-inch height is made manageable thanks to that extra thickness for stability — proof that fashion doesn’t always come at the expense of function. "These shoes are absolutely gorgeous! They fit great; and are very easy to walk in! They are comfortable enough to be worn everyday," a reviewer praised. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 11

4. These Chunky Monochrome Sneaker Boots That Feel So Of-The-Moment PUMA Fenty x Chelsea Sneaker Boots $75 | Amazon See On Amazon Half combat boot and half street shoe, these leather boots are surprisingly versatile once you get them on. A PUMA x FENTY collaboration, they combine military flavor with a futuristic, 2-inch platform sneaker sole that’s somehow punky and fashion-forward all at once. Shoppers compared them favorably to Doc Martens and loved the edge they lent to jeans and dresses alike. "These shoes made my whole damn day," a fan gushed. "Super fun & fashionable, without sacrificing style for comfort. [...]Could have walked in these all day...I owe drinks or home baked cookies to Rihanna & her design team." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5.5 — 9

5. A Tall Glossy Rain Boot That’s Meghan Markle-Approved Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever-stylish Meghan Markle has relied on these classic black Hunter rain boots to weather the storms. Each pair is handcrafted from nearly 30 individual components and fully fused to remain 100% waterproof for years (if not decades). Inside is a soft fabric lining that helps absorb excess moisture and the deep treaded sole keeps you sure-footed on wet pavement and mud alike — they'll even do well in snow with a thick sock. A little pricey, but you'll get more than a return on investment with how often you'll wear them and how long they last. "Had this pair of Hunters for going on three years now, and I cannot say enough about them," a fan raved. "I walk about 4.5 miles to work each day (round trip) even in the rain/snow, and these boots are just as comfortable on the last mile as they were on the first." That said, if you're on a budget, these tall rain boots offer a similar look and come highly reviewed. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 11

6. A Versatile Pair Of Waterproof Chelsea Boots Evshine Lightweight Chelsea Rain Boots $26 | Amazon See On Amazon There are plenty of Chelsea boots out there, but these in particular are a great model for spring thanks to the great selection of springy hues. They’re built from glossy, waterproof PVC that's lightweight and flexible enough to roll up, so they won’t feel like heavier winter pairs, with a sturdy rubber sole and soft fabric lining. A heel tab on the back, coupled with elastic gores, makes them easy to pull on, and the padded footbed ensures you'll stay comfortable on the go. "Surprise! Comfy and durable," a shopper attested. "So far they have been grippy on the bottom and so comfy! The first day I wore them no joke, 4 different people stopped me in the office or on the street to say they loved the boots." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11

7. Some Preppy Duck Boots That Slip On Easily Sperry Saltwater Short Duck Boot $74 | Amazon See On Amazon The Sperry Saltwater duck boot combines a boat shoe with foul-weather gear in a low-top build. They're built to last from durable leather and rubber, with rawhide laces and rust-proof eyelets, with a microfleece lining on the inside for softness and just enough warmth. The proprietary sole offers plenty of grip on or off the deck. "I love these they are super cute and also functional," a reviewer commented. "I can slip them on to run outside - no socks needed. I have even worn them to work on rainy days." Available options: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 12

8. These Tall Lace-Up Combat Boots With A Cult Following Forever Link Combat Boots $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These cult-favorite tall combat boots are a year-round staple, and more than 3,000 reviewers have given them perfect five-star rating. They come in faux leather and suede, with on-point colorways like blush, ivory, and even leopard print. The lace-up front is naturally adjustable, and there’s a zipper on the back of each ankle so you won’t have to fiddle with laces every single day. "They look awesome. 10/10 for style. They’re so comfortable that I forget I’m wearing them," one shopper reported. "They seem water resistant at least for casual use, I’ve walked through mud and puddles and my feet stay dry...Been wearing these almost every day for a month and the boots still look almost perfect." If you're looking for a boot that makes more of a style statement, also check out these rose gold studded boots or these holographic combat boots. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 10

9. A Pair Of Hiking Boots With Mesh Ventilation You Can Wear Through Summer Merrell Moab 2 Vent Mid Hiking Boot $110 | Amazon See On Amazon These Merrell hiking boots are a smart choice for spring, with a sturdy suede upper and targeted mesh panels to keep your feet from sweating while protecting them on the trail. The “bellows” tongue means it’s attached directly to the boot so debris and water can’t get in, and it’s padded for top-down comfort. Inside is a contoured footbed with EVA foam and extra support in the arch, plus air cushioning under each heel. The Vibram sole wraps up over the heel and toe for extra protection and provides a wider range of traction for your foot on inclines. "They are truly the most comfortable shoes I've put on my feet. There is no break-in period like there often is with new shoes, they just instantly feel great," a reviewer commented. "The material is breathable, so I can wear them all day without my feet getting too hot." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (regular and wide)