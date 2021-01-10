Whether you’re wearing a hat for warmth or just putting the cherry on top to a cute outfit, the best slouchy beanies will give you a relaxed, casual look. They're made from materials like acrylic, cotton, or cashmere, and your choice will give you just the amount of warmth you're looking for. Just as crucial: The best slouchy hats are available in range of colors, patterns, and knit designs, so you can choose the style that’s 100% you.

If you want to get technical about just how much warmth you’re going to get from your beanie, you’ll want to think about the material. If you’re in a cold climate, consider hats made from cozy but affordable acrylic, which offers excellent heat retention, or luxurious cashmere, which is exceptionally soft and lightweight. (Keep in mind that cashmere is a delicate material that requires some extra care and upkeep, like hand-washing and storing in an airtight container in the off-season). On the other hand, if you want a breathable hat that won't overheat you, go for one made from cotton, or — for the best of all worlds — a temperature-regulating wool option that'll keep you comfortable, no matter what the weather report calls for.

Beyond that, it’s all about style. I’ve included classic cable-knit beanies, rib-knit designs, a short beanie for those who prefer a little less slouch, and an option with a detachable pom-pom. As for color options, you can choose from a range of solid shades, snowflake patterns, or even ones with colorful gradient designs.

If it’s time to add a new hat or two to your rotation, read on for the best slouchy beanies on Amazon that boast effortlessly cool style.

1. A Classic Cable-Knit Beanie FURTALK Knit Beanie $11 | Amazon See On Amazon A highly rated option with more than 6,000 reviews, this classic slouchy beanie with a chunky cable-knit design comes in versatile solid shades that’ll go with everything you wear — in fact, several reviewers love it so much, they write that they want it in every color color. The hat is made from soft and warm acrylic to keep you cozy all season. Available colors: 13, including smoke gray, khaki, and sailor blue An enthusiastic reviewer: “I’m super picky with beanies & honestly this one is my favorite of all time! I love the slouchy look, the knit on the outside and how soft it is inside! It’s very well made and extremely affordable!"

2. A Knit Beanie That Comes In Different Patterns Lilax Slouchy Beanie $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a beanie with a little more flair? This patterned slouchy beanie is perfect for your wardrobe. The oversize beanie is made from acrylic and temperature-regulating wool to keep you warm, and reviewers report it’s super slouchy. Besides several fun patterns like snowflakes and stripes, the beanie also comes in solid colors, so there’s sure to be one that suits your look. Available colors and styles: 20 An enthusiastic reviewer: “This hat was exactly what I was looking for. Very slouchy and the quality is very good for the price."

3. This Colorful Gradient Beanie Nakeo Beanie $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Ombré is on-trend in everything from manicures to hair colors to fashion, and you can sport the look with this colorful gradient beanie. It’s available in five gradient designs, including blue, gray, and deep rainbow, and features a timeless rib-knit pattern. The beanie is made from soft and stretchy acrylic, so you’ll stay warm and comfortable all winter. There are no reviews for this option (yet) — but you can be the first. Available colors: 5, including light rainbow, blue, and brown

4. A Luxe Cashmere Beanie Fishers Finery Cashmere Slouchy Beanie $40 | Amazon See On Amazon In the market for a chic look? This highly rated cashmere beanie is so stylish, and it feels incredibly soft and luxurious. The hat is made from ultra-fine 100% cashmere that’s warm and lightweight, and reviewers rave about its softness and style. It comes in four neutral colors, each one equally sophisticated. Available colors: 4, including pebble, black, and iron An enthusiastic reviewer: “Beautiful very fine cashmere! [...] Exactly what I wanted and expected. Five stars all the way."

5. An Oversize Waffle-Knit Beanie In Tons Of Colors Ruphedy Oversized Slouchy Beanie $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Offering tons of slouch, this oversize beanie features a waffle-knit design and is made from a combo of warm acrylic and polyester, along with an interior lining to block out the chill. It comes in the widest range of colors and styles on this list, and there's a small selection of pom-pom hats that are a little less slouchy available, too. Available colors and styles: 36, including turquoise, cream, and multi-color confetti An enthusiastic reviewer: "This is a true oversized beanie! Fits awesome and the color is perfect."

6. A Breathable Cotton Beanie Goodthreads Soft Cotton Beanie $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from breathable 100% cotton, this just might be the best slouchy hat if you're looking to rock something even when the weather warms up. It’s got a classic rib-knit design and roll cuff you can adjust to create the perfect casual slouch. And since it’s cotton, it’s also super easy to toss in the washing machine when it needs a refresh. Available colors: 5, including navy, olive, and washed black An enthusiastic reviewer: “The beanie is super comfortable and warm without being too hot or itchy. Nice thick and soft material.”

7. A Cute Beanie With A Detachable Pom-Pom Vgogfly Slouchy Beanie $13 | Amazon See On Amazon There’s something about a pom-pom beanie that makes you feel extra cozy, and this faux fur pom is detachable, so you get two looks with one hat. The beanie is made from soft and warm acrylic with comfortable stretchiness, and the chunky knit design is so classic. With details like that, is it any surprise this beanie has a stellar 4.8-star overall rating from reviewers? Available colors: 10, including purple, beige, and rose pink An enthusiastic reviewer: “Love the color & the detachable Pom-Pom! It’s slouchy and still fits perfectly."

8. An Affordable 4-Pack Of Cotton Beanies Joyebuy Slouchy Knit Beanies (4-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the softness and breathability of 100% cotton — and a texture that isn't ribbed or cable-knit — this four-pack of cute cheap beanies is for you. These lightweight, non-bulky hats aren’t as warm as other options on the list, so they’re great for rocking the slouchy look year-round. Choose from a variety of multi-color combinations. Available color combinations: 6, including neutrals, brights, and earth tones An enthusiastic reviewer: “I love these hats! They're so cute and comfy! They are the perfect fabric and they slouch nicely instead of fitting too tightly or sticking out.”