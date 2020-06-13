For such a simple garment, the bathing suit can be hard to shop for. But shopping online can be a fabulous time-saving option, especially when you can tap into customer reviews that give it to you straight on the things that matter most, like true-to-size fit and non-flimsy construction. The best plus-size swimwear will come in fashion-forward cuts that offer season after season of wearability. Plus, many of the picks below have amassed a serious cult following on Amazon.

These days, options abound in the curvy swim category. There are bikinis with sash-tie waists and bandage-style cutouts, as well as two-pieces with tops that honestly look like something you could wear to a party. One-piece suits and tankinis feature details like shirring and ruffles that feel whimsical. Previously bland skirted styles get a revamp with cutout bodices or retro-inspired halter dresses that look like they walked off the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Some suits feature lightweight boning or underwires for added chest support, but if you're looking to go wireless, a wide band and adjustable straps can provide a similar level of support.

These nine suits — in every style under the sun — are backed by legions of fans and look totally beach-ready.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Chic Halter-Top Bikini With A Tie-Waist Detail Sovoyontee High Waisted Swimsuit $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek V-neck bikini has clean lines and a sophisticated accent. You can score the triangle top in either a string style or with wider straps — both have removable cups. The smooth high-waisted bottoms feature a sash tie at the waist you can wear high for a trendy criss-cross look or low on the hip so it flutters behind you. "I absolutely love this suit!!! It is good quality material considering the price and actually looks like the pictures," one fan raved. Just note that the back of the top isn’t adjustable (though the good news is it won't come untied). It's available in both neutral and bright solids, as well as in leopard or polka dotted prints. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Large – 4X-Large

2. This On-Trend Tie-Dye Peplum Tankini Tutorutor Tankini $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This tankini is seriously cute enough to wear as a top on its own. It has adjustable straps with a ruffled neckline and peekaboo cutout. A peplum detail at waist adds visual interest and is balanced out by full-coverage bottoms with clean lines. "I put this suit on and my confidence level went through the roof. I look so damn good in it and I’m so happy. The colors are gorgeous...it’s comfortable, and makes me feel sexy," raved one fan who bought it for their honeymoon. Want less coverage? You can also nab it as a floaty flounce-top style in the same listing. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Large – 4X-Large

3. A High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit With A Serious Following Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Monokini $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This sophisticated one-piece swimsuit has Bond-girl vibes written all over it. The chic high neckline is offset by a plunging mesh panel, with a hidden padded push-up bra and airy mesh back. The ruched torso skims elegantly over your body, while the bottom strikes the perfect balance of not too cheeky or too covered. "It made me feel like a million bucks and look so good!" one five-star review commented, echoing over 5,000 others who loved having a gorgeous suit they could still comfortably move in. Another shopper gushed about the quality, "Much better quality and fit than more expensive suits that I've bought at popular brick & mortar retail stores!!" Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small – 22 Plus

4. This Ruched Bikini With Old Hollywood Vibes Pink Queen High Waisted Bikini $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic bikini is anything but boring. The top has adjustable straps and a wide band in the back, with a V-neck that’s not too deep and removable padded cups for light shaping. Its high-waisted bottoms feature a chic double row of ruching reminiscent of vintage lingerie (without looking like you're wearing underwear). "Amazing bathing suit! Super comfortable, fits perfectly and great quality!" one shopper raved. Some reviewers did note, however, that the top didn't offer a ton of support Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

5. A Fluttery Two-Piece Available In Tons Of Cool Botanical Prints Wavely Off-The-Shoulder High Waisted Bikini $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-piece swimsuit has flouncy off-the-shoulder sleeves that have been trending for some time without any sign of slowing down. There are removable foam cups for shaping and the high-waisted bottoms feature subtle ruching that's not too gathered. "The suit is super comfortable!" one fan vouched. "The top has some boning on the sides but it doesn’t dig in! The straps are convertible so it can be strapless in case you want an even tan. The cold shoulder flounce can be worn under or over the arm...Soooooo many compliments!" Get it in this Beverly Hills Hotel-inspired palm print or choose from 19 other lovely botanical and floral prints. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Large – 22 Plus

6. A Two-Piece Swimsuit With Strappy Cut-Outs Yomoko Bandage Bikini $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This bandage bikini has playful cutouts and strappy accents for a peek of skin without compromising swimability. The lightly padded top features supportive boning on the sides with a double band in the back. A traditional bra-style hook and clasp closure and adjustable racerback straps provide all-day comfort. The high-waisted ruched bottoms are fully lined and feature mesh panels with a strappy overlay that matches the top. "I absolutely love it! Love the criss cross detailing on the front and the sides. The top and bottom make me feel secure and supported. I wore it for the first time to the beach on the 4th of July and felt very comfortable while in the water," a reviewer commented. Available colors: 11, including different styles and cuts

Available sizes: Medium – 4X-Large

7. An Adorable Vintage Sailor-Style Swimsuit COCOSHIP Retro One-Piece Swimsuit $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit, with its retro-inspired dress silhouette, is one that absolutely pops once on (just take a look at some of the super-cute reviewer photos for reference). It has a wide, adjustable halter neck and padded cups, with hidden boyshorts underneath the flouncy hem. "I steered away from one piece skirts like this in the past as it seemed like an old lady's suit, but this is REALLY cute," one reviewer gushed. "Loved the first suit so much I ordered another and just tested it out today. Both fit the same and are wonderful!" The only thing shoppers weren't thrilled with were the foam cups, one noting that they were "weirdly round, but removable." Still that hasn't stopped more than 3,000 reviewers from giving it five stars. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small – XXXXXXL

8. A Criss-Cross Two-Piece Swimsuit With Sexy Straps Kisscynest Criss-Cross Bathing Suit $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This strappy bikini is a modern spin on the classic, with a criss-cross front and sleek cross strap back. The top features a small keyhole cutout and subtly gathers at the bustline, and comes with removable pads. Several shoppers were amazed by how much support it provided without underwires. Its high-waisted bottoms have belt loops to keep the ties in place so you won't have to constantly readjust, either. "Perfect for my vacation, comfortable fit and straps stayed in place while I was in the water," one reviewer remarked. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

9. This Swimsuit Shoppers Say Is Even Cute Enough To Wear As A Dress ESPRLIAOne Piece Tankini $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This adorable tankini one-piece swimsuit has a cutout front and open ladder back with a flared skater skirt. The bottoms underneath are fully lined with a low-cut leg and the top features adjustable ties at the front, with sewn-in pads that won't budge when you wash it. One shopper declared it was "the best bathing suit I've ever had," adding, "It makes me look and feel like a bombshell...The material is fantastic. High quality and makes you feel supported." Another review revealed that "I also have been wearing it as a dress and no one even knows it’s a swim suit!" Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Large – 5X-Large