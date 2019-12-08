If you've already started searching for the best women's bathrobes, you've probably found there's a lot of variation between materials, fabrics, weaves, and styles. The trick is to find one that caters to your specific needs and preferences.

First, ask yourself: Do you prefer an absorbent bathrobe that feels like a towel? Or do you enjoy something more plush that's ideal for lounging around? Maybe you're looking for a bathrobe that's easy to move around in while you're getting ready? Your answers to these questions will help guide you to the right choice.

When it comes to the best materials and fabrics, there are a few popular options. Cotton is breathable and absorbent, while polyester is more durable and flexible. Polyester can also be made into more plush fabrics, like microfiber and fleece. Then, there's weave type. The more common weaves for bathrobes include terry cloth, which has similar properties to a towel, and waffle, which feels more spa-like.

You'll also want to think about the kind of style and fit you like. If you want more warmth, full-length bathrobes will be a better choice than those that are knee-length or shorter. Also, consider the length of the sleeves. Full-length sleeves also keep you warmer, though a bathrobe with 3/4-sleeves will make it easier while you're getting ready (aka you won't have to worry about your sleeves getting wet in the sink while washing your face or putting on makeup).

Now that you know what to look for, read on to find the bathrobe that works best for you.

1. This Extra-Thick Hooded Bathrobe That Offers Maximum Coziness Alexander Del Rossa Plush Fleece Bathrobe With Hood $51 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for something extra thick and cozy, this plush polyester fleece bathrobe is a great option. Super luxurious, it has a large hood to keep your head warm, two large pockets, a tie-around belt, and an inner tie, too. Made with durable polyester material that holds up well, it's free from any chemical dyes. It's also machine-washable and available in 12 different colors, including pink rose quartz, steel gray, and ocean depth green (pictured above). What fans say: "It's so warm & soft, & luxurious that it feels like I'm wrapped in a thick soft blanket. I absolutely LOVE this robe. It's the finest quality, nice & thick fleece robe I've ever seen. [...] I wish I had tried a robe with a hood before, as it kept me extra warm & cozy on the last three nights here in Northern California at 20 - 40 degrees during the last freezing storm. You won't be disappointed with this gorgeous robe. I would give it 6 stars if I could." Available sizes: Small - 4X-Large

2. An Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe That’s Super Warm Richie House Plush Fleece Bathrobe $44 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this plush fleece bathrobe is a popular pick on Amazon. Made of 100% polyester, it's comfortable, cozy, and super soft. This full-length robe features front pockets and a tie-around belt. It also has a plush collar with durable stitching. This option comes in your choice of eight colors and is machine-washable, too. What fans say: "Love this robe! It's super plush and warm. Size is as expected where most robes usually are a bit large. Worth the few extra dollars and holds up well in the wash." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3. A Spa-Quality Bathrobe With A Cute Waffle Weave TowelSelections Waffle Spa Bathrobe $33 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer a more spa-like option, this women's waffle weave bathrobe is warm, absorbent, breathable, and lightweight. It's made with a blend of Turkish cotton and polyester, and it meets the OEKO-TEX standard for avoiding harmful substances. It's the perfect robe to throw on after the shower thanks to its quick-drying abilities. Available in over 20 colors, it has two pockets, a tie-around belt, and is also machine-washable. Amazon reviewers say this bathrobe runs a little large, so it's best to size down for a more fitted style. What fans say: "I love this robe. I mostly use it for when I get out of the shower. [It's] a nice light robe, [it's] soft but structured. Whenever I use it, I feel like I'm at a spa and I wanna stay in it all day. I really need to get another one for travel only. Its great!" Available sizes: X-Small - 2X-Large

4. This Short-Sleeve Bathrobe That’s Easy To Get Ready In BY LORA Thigh Length Waffle Short Robe $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With 3/4-sleeves and an above-the-knee cut, this waffle weave bathrobe won't slow you down while you're getting ready. You can easily brush your teeth, style your hair, or apply makeup without the sleeves getting in the way. Made out of cotton and polyester, its waffle weave makes it lightweight, breathable, and spa-like. It's also designed with a belt, is machine-washable, and comes in many bright colors. The downside is that this pick only has a few sizes. What fans say: "This robe fit somewhat large for me, for reference I am 5'7 and 125 lbs. I don't mind that it's large because it's still very comfortable. The cotton is light and breathable, perfect for a warmer climate. The sleeves fit me as a 3/4 length, which I like because they don't get in the way of doing things. So far this robe has held up to washings, but I only wash it every 2-3 weeks. This is a great practical robe, and I'm very happy with my purchase." Available sizes: One size, XX-Large

5. A Bamboo Terry Cloth Bathrobe That’s Hypoallergenic & Moisture-Wicking TexereSilk Terry Cloth Bamboo Viscose Robe $50 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a 4.4-star rating and hundreds of fans, this ranks as one of the best terry cloth bathrobes on Amazon. It has a towel-like feel, making it great to throw on after a shower to help you dry off quickly. It features a blend of 30% cotton and 70% bamboo viscose, making it hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking, odor-resistant, and even temperature-regulating. Additionally, it's designed with 3/4-sleeves, front pockets, and a tie-around belt. This bathrobe is machine-washable, too, and comes in over a dozen color options. What fans say: "This robe is soft, comfortable, and all-around perfect. Exactly what I wanted. It's absorbent, so putting it on while damp after a shower feels nice instead of like trapping water between my cold skin and the robe. The sleeves are not too long - I can make myself some breakfast in it without the sleeves getting in the way. I have to remind myself to put on actual clothes. I love this robe and once on, I don't want to take it off." Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large, 2X-Large/3X-Large

6. A Stretchy & Breathable Robe That’s Perfect For Lounging Around Lusofie Lightweight Spa Bathrobe $26 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Lightweight, comfortable, and ideal for lounging, this long bathrobe is made with a stretchy combination of rayon and spandex. This means it's soft and breathable. It has a V-neck design and an adjustable belt. While it may not be the best option to throw on right after a shower, it's great for wearing around the home. This machine-washable robe comes in other length options, as well as four different colors (including one option with elegant contrast piping. What fans say: "So this robe is amazing!! I always have had a hard time finding a good robe that’s not too thick or not too thin. The quality of the fabric is very good! Super soft, a little stretchy, but you can tell it’s very durable. I have never found a robe that’s actually floor length. And this one is! I ordered it in black, so it actually looks a little fancy when I wear it around the house. It’s warm too, but not too warm. I usually will put a robe on and get hot a few minutes later but this one I can actually keep on without getting too hot. I will most definitely be getting this in other colors." Available sizes: Small - 2X-Large

7. This Herringbone Bathrobe That’s Under $20 & Has Over A Thousand Reviews Hotel Spa Herringbone Textured Plush Robe $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With over 1,500 reviews, this herringbone bathrobe is high-quality and budget-friendly. Made out of 100% polyester that's super soft, the knee-length robe is textured with a herringbone design. It has a tie-around belt and two large pockets for convenience. On top of that, it comes in a range of vibrant colors and is machine-washable. The trade-off for the lower price-point is that this option only comes in one size. What fans say: "This robe is definitely on the thicker side. It is very warm after getting out of the shower or bath. 2.5 years later and I am still using this on a regular basis. Through many washes and wears it has maintained its original texture and softness." Available sizes: One size