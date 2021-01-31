If your home is short on space, then you know the appeal of furniture that serves multiple purposes — especially if it provides extra places to tuck things away. The best storage ottomans deliver on both style and utility, whether you're using it as a footrest, coffee table, or organizational catch-all. And they come in a range of sizes and designs to perfectly suit your space.

While there's no hard-and-fast rule on dimensions, you should generally aim to find an ottoman that's the same height or slightly lower than the surrounding furniture — most options range between 13 and 20 inches high, but you can even find some as low as a foot tall. Likewise, you'll want to leave 12 to 18 inches of space on either side of the ottoman to ensure it's close enough to reach, but leaves enough room to comfortably move around it (or you can always go with a rolling ottoman if you don't want to commit to one location). Also, think about how often you'll use your ottoman for seating and take note of the load-bearing capacity as you shop.

Beyond that, it comes down to the aesthetic. The most common style is a tufted top, but you also find options in a trendy pouf design or those with stylish touches like quilted faux leather or nailhead studs. There are even elevated stools with legs.

Whatever your interior design preferences, adding one of the best storage ottomans to your home is a great (and chic) way to maximize your space. Up ahead, nine of the best picks on Amazon.

1. This Wildly Popular Long Ottoman With An Interior Divider SONGMICS Faux-Leather Folding Storage Ottoman Bench $54 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 43 x 15 x 15 inches (length x width x height)

Available colors: 5 With over 7,800 positive reviews, this faux-leather storage ottoman is one of the more popular picks on Amazon. Boasting a 660-pound load-bearing capacity, it has the classic rectangular design with a foam-padded, button-tufted lid, and an adjustable interior divider. It's also incredibly easy to pack away when not in use, as it folds down to lay completely flat. From the same brand, you can always grab one with a hinged flip-top lid or one with a shorter length. Promising review: "Like all of the other reviews, I LOVE this ottoman. I bought two to put together to make a coffee table in the basement. [...] They are quite sturdy and I immediately sat on one to make sure. Plenty of storage space and they are just classy! Also great foot rests for watching TV. Just the right height for couch. Take my word for it, you can't go wrong."

2. A Bonded-Leather Ottoman That Turns Into A Coffee Table OSP Home Furnishings Augusta Eco-Leather Round Storage Ottoman $182 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 32 x 18 inches (diameter x height)

Available colors: 1 (espresso brown pictured, but you can also get in black, crimson red, cream, or pewter) This round ottoman is a triple threat that can act as a coffee table in addition to a comfortable seat and a roomy storage container. This is because the lid — which has a puffed, quilted top — flips over to reveal a sturdy wooden surface that can securely hold drinks and snacks. It's constructed with a durable, bonded leather (aka a mix of real and faux leather) that's finished with a trendy nailhead trim at the base, and it also has four wooden legs to add a bit of height. Additionally, it can bear up to 200 pounds on top. Promising review: "This ottoman is exactly what I was looking for to complete this room. I live in a smaller apartment. Love that the top flips over to use as a table. Nice amount of storage inside as well. Looks expensive!"

3. A Multipurpose Velvet Stool With Modern Gold Metal Legs Ornavo Home Round Velvet Storage Ottoman Stool $62 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 15 x 18 inches (diameter x height)

Available colors: 8 Sporting a chic, retro-inspired aesthetic, this velvet stool has been deemed a "great buy" by shoppers thanks to its "elegant yet sturdy" construction. It can be used as a footrest, stool, storage bin, and even a small coffee or side table thanks to its cushioned lid that flips to a smooth, wooden surface. It's finished with gold-tone metal legs that can support up to 300 pounds. Choose from classic neutral shades, or vibrant colors like teal (pictured), blush, and blue. Promising review: "I love my little ottoman!! The velvet is much prettier than I expected and it's sturdy and easy to assemble! I also love the storage and the fact I can turn over the top to place my dinner when I’m watching Netflix. Definitely a great item!"

4. This Affordable Storage Cube That Can Easily Be Folded Down NISUNS Linen Folding Storage Cube $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 11.8 x 11.8 x 11.8 inches (length x width x height)

Available colors: 7 The most compact pick on this list, this storage cube still packs a stylish punch. It can support up to 220 pounds on top, and has a removable, padded lid. It's created with a sturdy fiber board that's covered in linen fabric, and can easily be collapsed to lay flat when not in use. From different brands, you can also go with a slightly larger style in faux-leather, or one that has feet. Promising review: "The ottoman is a great size! I wanted a small ottoman for some storage and to sit on when seating is full and this product is perfect. It is comfortable to sit on and folds up completely to put away easily."

5. The Classic Tufted Bench With A Hinged Top BELLEZE Rectangular Faux-Leather Storage Ottoman Bench $120 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 46.9 x 16.7 x 16.5 inches (length x width x height)

Available colors: 9 This storage bench looks so much more expensive than it actually is thanks to its plush, tufted foam top, finished with chic seam details. Likewise, it has a sturdy and secure hinge closure, a smooth faux-suede textile, stylish nailhead accents, and four wooden legs (tip: some reviewers reported easily swapping them with different legs to add extra height). While the manufacturer didn't provide a load-bearing capacity, shoppers have mentioned it can hold over 400 pounds. Promising review: "The bench is a great size, feels sturdy to sit on, looks great, and holds all my toddler's little toys that kept getting scattered across the living room. I also love the great color. It's very neutral, but also looks fresh."

6. This Rolling Ottoman That's So Easy To Relocate AVAWING Square Tufted Storage Ottoman with Wheels $120 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have multiple seating options, or just want to pull your ottoman closer on a whim, this rolling option is a real problem-solver. Two of its four legs have affixed wheels, which prevents unwanted movement yet allows you to easily relocate it as needed — like if you need to set down your snacks on movie night, or need more floor space in your living room. It has a hand-tufted linen lid with a hinged design, as well as nailhead detailing around the sides. The manufacturer doesn't list the weight capacity, but reviewers reported that it can securely support over 200 pounds. Promising review: "Happily surprised with the quality of this piece. The shocks to open the lid work very well. The cushioning is firm and supportive, and the material is high quality. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase." Size: 29 x 29 x 18.2 inches (length x width x height)

7. A Farmhouse-Inspired Option With Wood Panels VASAGLE Storage Bench Ottoman $110 | Amazon See On Amazon This wood-paneled ottoman is a definitively rustic option for anyone embracing the farmhouse decor trend. It has a mixed-media design, complete with a faux-leather top, particleboard sides, and a metal frame that all harmonize into an industrial-chic piece. Its foam cushion can support 198 pounds and raises with a safety hinge. From the same brand, you can also grab a larger bench with a bottom rack. Promising review: "I really liked the wood, looks pretty and the top is sturdy and can be used as a seat. I needed it for a small space, high enough to cover the electrical outlet, yet big enough to hold several throws. This fit the bill perfectly. Really like the look." Size: 31.5 x 15.7 x 13.4 inches (length x width x height)

8. A Versatile Storage Cube That Has A Nested Stool Inside Convenience Concepts Single Ottoman with Stool $63 | Amazon See On Amazon This storage ottoman is technically two pieces in one, as it comes with a matching stool nested inside. The padded ottoman lid also has a wooden tray underneath. One reviewer even liked that they could use the lid as a lap tray while sitting on the couch. Likewise, the nested stool has a quilted finish and measures 14 by 12 inches (length x height). Both pieces are made of smooth faux leather, and shoppers have confirmed that they can each hold over 200 pounds on top (though the manufacturer doesn't offer a weight capacity). If you're looking for something that's a little roomier, the same brand also offers a long ottoman with two nested stools. Promising review: "Very pleased with this purchase. The ottoman is very attractive and despite being faux leather the quality is very nice. Living in a modest sized apartment in New York, the fact that it serves all of the functionality of an ottoman, small coffee table, tray and storage unit makes it extremely useful when space comes at a premium." Size: 18 x 18 x 18 inches (length x width x height)

