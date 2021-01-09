Most days, I want to wear a comfortable bra that feels like it’s barely there but still offers enough support. The answer? A smooth, seamless bra that’s nearly invisible under clothes and doesn’t dig in or cause chafing. Not only do the best seamless bras come in a range of styles to give you the balance of comfort and support you're looking for, but they're wireless and most of them boast a pull-on design, so you don’t have to deal with clasp closures and other hardware pressing into your skin. And while many feature wide and stretchy straps for comfortable support, others have adjustable straps. Here is roughly how they break down:

Basic bras: Perfect for everyday wear, these look much like traditional bras, but with all the smooth, comfortable benefits that come with being seam-free.

Longline bras: These bras extend further down the torso to evenly distribute breast weight, reducing strain on your back and shoulders, and they'll also create a smooth silhouette that virtually disappears under T-shirts or snug-fitting clothes.

Bras with extra support: If you have a fuller bust, you might want to opt for a bra with cushioned straps that alleviate pressure on your shoulders, along with a hook-and-eye for a more customizable fit that may be more supportive than pull-on bras.

Beyond that, I’ve included a seamless sports bra, strapless designs, and an option with convertible straps that gives you major options when it comes to comfort and style. So, if you’re looking for the most comfortable bras ever, you’ve come to the right place — read on for the best seamless bras on Amazon in a variety of colors, styles, and sizes.

1. A Classic Seamless Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Seamless Wireless Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a simple and classic bra — but without seams — the Bali Comfort Revolution bra is a fantastic choice. The pull-on style is made from a flexible and moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex, with stretchy side panels for easy on and off, and the wide, non-adjustable straps stay in place without digging into your skin. Plus, you can remove the foam cups. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Available colors: 16, including cinnamon, plum, and light beige According to a fan: “I love this bra so much; the material keeps you cool and no rolling or shoulder straps falling down. I bought one to begin with, but will order 2 more. Wished I had found it long, long ago.”

2. This Longline V-Neck Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles V-Neck Bralette $28 | Amazon See On Amazon With a deep-V neckline on the front and back and a longline look, this Calvin Klein seamless bralette is comfy and chic. The longline design offers extra support by distributing the weight of the breasts, putting less strain on your back and shoulders. And since it reaches farther down the torso, it can create an extra-smooth silhouette under formfitting tops. The pull-on bra is made from a nylon-and-elastane blend with a flexible fit, and the light lining and removable pads let you dictate how much coverage you want. Plus, the wide, non-adjustable straps offer a little more support and won’t dig in, so it’s comfy for all-day wear. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X

Available colors and styles: 13, including chestnut, midnight black, and floral print According to a fan: “I wore this for the first time today, and so far I love it! It's the most comfortable bra I've ever owned. It doesn't feel like I'm even wearing a bra. It also does not show under shirts, which was a big reason for me buying it.”

3. The Best Seamless Plus-Size Bra Just My Size Pure Comfort Seamless Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This seamless bra is silky-smooth and offers four-way stretch for a comfy fit, and the nylon-spandex fabric is moisture-wicking to keep you cool on hot days. Cleverly, there's a knit-in panel for more support under the bust that's still smooth. The non-padded, pull-on bra has thick, non-adjustable straps and a wide back and band for maximum comfort that stays in place. Available sizes: XX-Large - 6X-Large

Available colors and styles: 7, including gray, black, and pink According to a fan: “Super lightweight, comfortable, great for wear around the house and even sleeping.”

4. The Best Seamless Support Bra That's Also Adjustable Playtex 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full-Coverage Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With high sides that provide extra coverage, the best supportive seamless bra features wide, cushioned straps that prevent digging in while easing pressure on your shoulders, and since they're adjustable, you can find the perfect length. Plus, the triple hook-and-eye closure lets you adjust the band for maximum comfort and support Material-wise, the bra is made from a stretchy and breathable blend of nylon, spandex, polyester, and cotton, and the lined, non-padded cups are moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable all day. Available sizes: 36B - 46DDD

Available colors: 5, including white, black, and chocolate brown According to a fan: “Perfect!! Nothing more to say than I LOVE IT. It is exactly as described. The strap adjustments make the fit perfect and no lines are visible."

5. A Convertible Longline Bralette With Adjustable Straps Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Most seamless bras feature wide, stretchy straps, but they're generally not adjustable, which can be a drawback for some people. This Calvin Klein bralette, though, features length-adjustable straps you can tighten or loosen as needed. And while the thin straps are better for those in the market for light support, you can convert the bra into a cross-back, design which might offer a little more support. Also a big bonus: The cross-back option is perfect if want to hide your bra straps while wearing racerback tops or dresses. The bra’s longline design falls below the ribs to create a smoother silhouette under clothes, and it offers a little extra support for larger busts by distributing the weight of your breasts. The wire-free bra is made from a smooth blend of nylon and elastane for a flexible fit, and the light pads are removable. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 11, including blush, black, and purple haze According to a fan: “I purchased this bra to be a comfy t-shirt bra and it’s exactly that. The material is very soft and smooth. I forget that I’m wearing it during the day!”

6. The Best Seamless Sports Bra (That's Easy On The Wallet) Hanes Sport Seamless Racerback Sports Bra $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The best seamless sports bra helps minimize chafing during workouts while the racerback design offers support for moderate-impact activities. The nylon-spandex sports bra is non-padded, wire-free, and tagless for extra comfort while you move, and it has mesh panels and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry. Plus, the pull-on bra comes in eight stylish colors and has a price tag of less than $10. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 9, including turquoise, pink, and ebony heather According to a fan: “Comfortable and provides good support.”

7. A 4-Pack Of Seamless Strapless Bras Top Legging Bandeau Bras (Set of 4) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to comfort, the best seamless strapless bras earn rave reviews, and they're sold in packs of three and four, making them an economical pick. Each non-padded, pull-on bra is made from a soft and stretchy nylon-spandex blend with elastic hems for all-day comfort. Keep in mind, though, that these strapless bras may be a little more visible under clothing than some of the other picks, but they're still great for lounging or wearing as a stylish layering piece. The best part? They come in wide range of multi-color sets, from neutral basics to bright neons. Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

Available colors combos: 38, including neons, neutrals, and earth tones According to a fan: “Much more comfortable to work from home wearing one of these versus a traditional bra. Provides enough support and coverage to be comfortable wearing out to run errands. Great price for quantity as well.”