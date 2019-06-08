Leggings have become an important staple in many wardrobes over the past few years. While they were once worn primarily for working out, they've now become a popular pant for running errands, relaxing, or even a night out. The best plus-size leggings come in various styles — whether you're looking for cropped, mesh, faux-leather, or printed — but the most important factor is their overall comfort-level and fit.

As you shop for new leggings, be sure to look for a pair that's made of high-quality materials. Most workout leggings will feature a blend of polyester and spandex, which will make them stretchy, smooth, and breathable — but the percentage of spandex does matter. A lower percentage of stretchy materials will ensure that the pants stay opaque and can pass the "squat test."

Leggings made from cotton, microfiber, or pleather will likely be considered fashion leggings. Since those fabrics aren't performance materials (meaning that they aren't ideal for working out in) these leggings are intended to be worn in place of more-formal pants. Either way, whether you choose to stick with a basic black pair or go all out with a galactic print, these eight plus-size leggings are the top-rated options for a reason.

1. The Best Workout Leggings Just My Size Active Legging $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Just My Size active leggings are moisture-wicking, stretchy, and high-waited, which makes them a great option for working out. The fabric is made from 88 percent polyester and 12 percent spandex, which will allow you to move freely during yoga, running, cycling, or any other activity. (Since they're eligible for Prime Wardrobe, members can even try them on before they buy.) Reviewers say: "Material is very comfy and I love the high waist. Opaque and super stretchy, these will be very good to workout in, or clean in, or do errands in, or live in, basically. Love them." Available sizes: 1XL — 5XL

2. The Best Affordable Leggings LaGoo Ultrasoft Leggings, 2 Pair $20 | Amazon See On Amazon At $20 for two pairs, LaGoo's ultra-soft leggings are an amazing value. Not only are they soft, comfortable, and opaque, but they also feature a hidden inner pocket that allows you to stash small items like keys or chapstick. Get them in a pack of two black pairs, or opt for seven other color options starting at $12 each. Reviewers say: "I have bought and returned half a dozen pairs of leggings trying to find 'the' leggings. These are it... At less than $10 a pop, you can't go wrong. I'm in love!" Available sizes: 1XL — 3XL

3. The Best Capri Leggings Raddzo Cropped Legging $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For those looking for a shorter legging, this pair from Raddzo's is calf-length as well as opaque, breathable, and comfortable. The lace detailing at the bottom adds a special touch, while the wide variety of colors means they're easy to pair with some of your favorite tops or dresses. Reviewers say: "I adore these leggings. They're cute but — most importantly — they're comfortable. I love wearing leggings under dresses or long shirts to work and when I go out and about. I have many pairs of cotton leggings that, despite being cotton, are uncomfortable. It's hard to find good quality plus size leggings that aren't too tight. These are perfect." Available sizes: XL — XXXL

4. The Best Leggings With Pockets KQUZO Leggings With Pockets $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who's purchased leggings before knows that finding a pair with functional pockets is often a difficult task. But thanks to KQUZO's active wear leggings, it appears that the search is over. In addition to their high waist and ankle length, KQUZO's leggings come with not one, but two pockets. They're even big enough to hold your phone. Reviewers say: "Comfortable enough to wear around the house and nice enough to wear shopping. The contrasting thread on the leggings is a nice touch and I absolutely love the pocket for my phone." Available sizes: 3X

5. The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings Zerdocean Cotton Fleece Lined Legging $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of leggings to keep you cozy and warm, Zerdocean's fleece-lined leggings fit the bill. Made of thick, non-see-through cotton fabric and lined with a fuzzy interior, these high-waisted pants are unparalleled in terms of warmth. They're also available in three colors and are resistant to pilling. Reviewers say: "These fleece lined leggings are heavenly. By far the heaviest weight of leggings I've encountered thus far ... So warm and cozy and comfy." Available sizes: 1X — 4X

6. Stylish Leggings With Mesh Core 10 Mesh Leggings $60 See On Amazon Core 10's mesh leggings are a great choice for both working out or running errands around town. The soft, moisture-wicking fabric will help to keep you dry during your exercise routine while the trendy asymmetrical mesh panels are particularly fashion-forward. As an added bonus, there's also a small pocket at center back waistband, which is large enough to fit your smartphone. Reviewers say: "They don’t slip down your waist at all. Squat with confidence or run errands looking like you're about that workout life." This buyer goes on to say that even after four months of wear, they're "still in excellent condition." Available sizes: 1X — 3X

7. The Best Faux-Leather Leggings MCEDAR Faux Leather Leggings $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Mcedar's faux-leather leggings easily pair with heels or flats, making them a great pant to help you transition from day to night. The elastic waistband additionally offers maximum comfort, while the double back pockets give you the ability to store small items. Reviewers say: "These pants are hands down the best faux-leather pants I’ve ever owned. They’re not tight in the wrong places like some are, they fit perfectly and the material is warm and uniform. They don’t make me sweat, and they don’t constrict my tummy like I thought they might." Available sizes: XXL — 4XL