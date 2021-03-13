While LEDs may be slightly pricier than standard incandescent bulbs up front, they use around 75% less energy and last about 25 times longer, which is why LED desk lamps offer an energy- and cost-efficient way to light your space. The best LED desk lamps can be customized in terms of brightness, color temperature, and angle of the bulb so you get the light you need to be your most productive.

As you shop, you'll likely see a few different terms thrown around:

Color temperature: This is the "warmth" of the light given off, measured in kelvins. Many of the below options allow you to adjust between tones ranging from 2,700 to 6,000 kelvins (K). Keep in mind that the lower the number, the warmer (aka cozier) the temperature; interestingly, "bright white" light that falls in the 4,000 to 5,000 K range is considered best for work spaces.

Brightness: The higher the lumen, the brighter the LED will be. As a bulb with 800 lumens is enough to light an entire room, you'll find that many desk lamps will have ratings as low as 260, creating enough brightness for a small, focused area — and some offer adjustability here, too.

Screw-in versus integrated: This refers to the actual type of LED fixture. Screw-in bulbs are standard, replaceable lights — you will often need to buy these separately from a lamp, but you'll be able to choose the bulb suited to your temperature and brightness preferences. On the other hand, integrated light sources are built into the lamp itself, so they can't easily be replaced (but fear not — most have a lifespan between 10,000 and 50,000 hours).

Beyond that, lamps will come in different designs that offer varying degrees of adjustability, from goosenecks to swivel heads to swing arms. Consider the angles they can be positioned so you know you're getting coverage where you need it most. Some lamps will also have extra features, like USB ports, wireless phone-charging plates, or even a digital clock display.

Ahead, the best LED desk lamps for your workspace.

1. The Overall Best LED Desk Lamp TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Bulb type: Integrated

Integrated Dimensions: 16.93 x 7.1 inches (height x base diameter) With a 4.8-star average rating after more than 32,000 Amazon reviews, it's safe to say that this TaoTronics LED desk lamp is a cult favorite — one shopper even called it the "best desk lamp you can own." It has an integrated LED light with five color modes (ranging from 2,700 to 6,000 Kelvins) and seven brightness levels (at a maximum output of 410 lumens), both of which can be adjusted by the sleek touch-control slider at the base. Its minimalist design features two hinges that can both swivel in two directions — up and down or side to side. Plus, it has a USB port at the back for charging your devices. Grab it in white (pictured), black, black with wood grain at the base, or white with wood grain.

2. A Budget-Friendly Clip-On Option That Bends To Literally Any Angle LEPOWER Clip-On Light $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Bulb type: Integrated

Integrated Dimensions: 19.88 x 4.53 x 2.95 inches (height x length x width) If you're short on space, a clip-on lamp attaches to the side of your desk, instead of sitting on top. This pick — with over 12,000 positive reviews — has a scratch-resistant clamp (that one reviewer described as being "exceptionally strong"), as well as a gooseneck design that can bend and twist 360 degrees. The LED itself has two adjustable brightness levels (hitting 260 lumens) and two color modes (though the manufacturer doesn't list Kelvins). In lieu of a standard plug, it has a USB cable, so you can power it with your computer if no outlet is available. Pick it up in black (seen here), silver, or white.

3. And This Swing-Arm Style That's So Versatile TORCHSTAR Metal Swing-Arm Desk Lamp $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Bulb type: Screw-in (E26 or E27 base with a maximum of 40 watts; LED bulb preferred)

Screw-in (E26 or E27 base with a maximum of 40 watts; LED bulb preferred) Dimensions: 18 x 6.1 inches (height x base diameter) This swing-arm desk lamp is especially favored for its adjustability, as it has three joints of rotation and/or extension, each with between 150 and 360 degrees of motion. Another point of versatility for this pick? Its base is interchangeable, so you have the option of using it as a tabletop or a clamp-on style, depending on your preference (parts for both are included). Though it doesn't offer adjustability in terms of lighting (it only has an ON/OFF switch), you can always use it with an app-controlled smart bulb. Color options include black (pictured), white, and red.

4. This 3-In-1 Model With A Remote Control Syrinx 3-in-1 LED Lamp $53 | Amazon See On Amazon Bulb type: Integrated

Integrated Dimensions: 24.5 – 54.25 inches x 9 (adjustable height x base diameter) This three-in-one lamp is another great choice in terms of versatility. It includes all of the parts needed to convert it from a desk lamp to a floor lamp to a clip-on, so you can easily switch it up depending on your needs. It also offers five temperature settings (ranging from 2,800 to 5,000 Kelvins) and has five brightness controls. While the manufacturer does not list the lumen rating, this lamp uses 9 watts of power, which often converts to around 800 lumens. Other features include a remote control (in addition to touch control at the lamp's neck), 360-degree gooseneck rotation at the top, a nightlight mode, and 60-second and 10-minute sleep timers.

5. A High-Tech Option With A Built-In Wireless Phone Charger & Digital Display LAOPAO LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Bulb type: Integrated

Integrated Dimensions: 24.4 x 6.5 x 4.5 inches (height x length x width) This LED lamp is a true multitasker, labeled by one Amazon reviewer as "the Swiss army knife of desk lamps." In addition to three color modes (ranging from 3,000 to 8,000 Kelvins) and five brightness levels (hitting 320 lumens maximum), it has a digital display that lists the time, month/date, day of the week, and indoor temperature, as well as a built-in alarm clock. Its base doubles as a wireless charger, though keep in mind that, as with all wireless chargers, your phone may not be compatible if it has a thick case or a pop socket attached. Fear not, because there's a USB port in back, too. Lastly, it has two movable joints and can be folded down for storage. Choose from black (seen here) or white.

6. This Genius Rechargeable, Gooseneck Style With A Pen Cup At The Base Golspark Rechargeable LED Desk Lamp $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Bulb type: Integrated

Integrated Dimensions: 21.25 x 5.9 inches (height x base diameter) This rechargeable LED lamp is a game-changer if you like to bring your light with you to different areas of the home. It can run while plugged in (with a USB cable) or on battery, but as with all rechargeable lights, the brighter the setting you use, the quicker the battery will die — the manufacturer does not list how long a full charge will run, but some reviewers have claimed several hours. With touch control, it's dimmable from 5 to 100 percent (with a maximum 800-lumen output) and has three temperature modes (from 3,500 to 5,000 Kelvins). It also has a 360-degree adjustable gooseneck, and the pen cup at the base can double as a phone stand. Get it in white, or go with pastel pink.