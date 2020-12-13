They're all over Instagram: they're the best hanging planters that turn your space into a dreamy gardenscape. The key to finding the perfect one for you requires knowing where you plan to hang it and how many plant babies you need to find homes for. Do you want an oversized hanging pot spilling ivy onto your balcony or a trendy tiered succulent planter for your WFH office? Here are a few important things to consider.

Indoor Hanging Planters

A good hanging planter will be just a few inches bigger than your plant so that the soil dries at the right pace. Indoor hanging planters offer a bit more flexibility in terms of materials since you don’t need to worry about withstanding the elements. Here you can opt for natural materials like wooden planter shelves hung from jute or a cotton macrame hanging planter — plus, those chic tiny geometric planters you’ve had Pinned forever. You do, however, need to consider things like drips and spills. Planters with drainage holes will help ward off root rot, but if you don't want leaks, look for ones that come with plugs. Or you can opt for a planter with a removable base, which offers the best of both worlds indoors or out.

Outdoor Hanging Planters

An outdoor planter needs to be able to hold up against things like fading, frost, and UV damage. Plastic and resin are popular because they’re budget-friendly and weather-resistant — you can even leave them outside during the winter no matter how cold it gets. However, plastic is not porous, so you’ll need to keep an extra eye on drainage. Ceramic is also a good pick in nice weather, as the breathable material promotes soil drainage, but it needs to come inside before there’s a freeze to prevent cracks. If you opt for metal, look for something with a coated finish to stave off rust.

Ahead, the eight hanging planters for adding the perfect amount of green to your abode.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Chic Brass-Tone Hanging Planter RISEON Metal Plant Hanger $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 13.4 x 13.4 x 5.5 inches (length x width x (pot) height) With it's bell-shaped pot suspended in a circular wire frame that hangs from a sleek metal rod, this metallic hanging planter gets major style points. "Found something similar at Crate and Barrel for five times the amount. We expected to make sacrifices when we ordered the less expensive version but it is just as nice," a fan wrote. The planter is cast from iron and finished in satin brass tones that can be placed indoors or out, although it doesn't have any drainage holes. One shopper drilled a few, and another reviewer shared their workaround: "I actually planted my plant in a black plastic pot with drainage holes (Home Depot) and placed it in the hanger pot — it's worked out well and if I ever want to change it out, no mess!" If you grow taller plants, you can also pick up a narrow oval planter here with extra height. Available options: 2

2. This Super-Cute Macrame Hanging Planter With A Self-Watering Pot KDD Macrame Plant Hanger And Self Watering Pot $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 8.54 x 8.46 x 7.8 inches (length x width x height) This macrame hanging planter has started racking up rave reviews for its boho-chic aesthetic and smart design. The handmade cotton macrame sling is truly unique and can hold up to twelve pounds, but the pot that's included is an unexpected hit as well. The lightweight BPA-free plastic has subtle beaded texture that will work well in any home, but you'll love the convenience of its self-watering design that lets you go up to fourteen days between refills. "Planter is wonderful and is exactly what we wanted! Looks good and the hanging cords are thick and appear strong. The water level visualizer thingy was a little finicky at first but now works well and we love that it allows us to know if the planter needs any water," a shopper confirmed. Available options: 1

3. These Large Industrial-Looking Outdoor Hanging Planters LA JOLIE MUSE Large Hanging Planters (2 Pieces) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 13.2 x 13.2 x 6.7 inches (length by width by height) This set of two heavy-duty large outdoor hanging planters is ideal for bigger plants and container gardens. They're made from eco-friendly recyclable plastic with a powder-coated finish for the faux-concrete look without the weight. That doesn't mean they're flimsy, though: The resin was engineered to resist frost, fading, and UV damage so you can leave them outside year-round without fear. (Since they're strong yet lightweight, they work well indoors, too.) They have four large drainage holes and corresponding plugs to customize the amount of runoff, and they hang easily on the included water-resistant nylon rope. "I do like the look of these planters. Modest, subtle and durable. The ropes can be tucked around the side and they make nice looking bottom sitting planters indoors in the winter," a reviewer commented. Available colors: 3

4. A Pair Of Modern Geometric Planters With Subtle Style Mkono 9-Inch Ceramic Hanging Planter (2 Pieces) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 8.5 x 8.5 x 25 inches (length x width x height) These textured planters combine an innovative geometric design with plant-friendly features. If you need a large planter with drainage, this set of two combines breathable food-grade porcelain ceramic with pre-drilled holes and accompanying plugs. "Great for other plants with draping leaf structures such as spider plants and some succulents that have smaller root systems," one home gardener praised. Polyester rope, with a natural tone that mimics the look of unbleached cotton, will complement so many decor styles. To adjust the height, just re-tie the knots at the end. "These look amazing hanging in my window and can't wait to fill my space with a few more," another fan gushed. You'll also love their tiered hanging planter. Available options: 1

5. This Pinterest-Worthy Triangle Planter Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 4.49 x 2.76 x 7.24 inches (length x width x height) Umbra's Trigg hanging indoor planter is a bestseller for its clean, modern lines and subtle palette of white and gold that slots easily into almost any room. The ceramic pot and brass wire frame evoke a geometric diamond that's just the right size for succulents, and you can buy their matching large triangle hanging planter to recreate the clustered trio featured in the listing. (Just note that neither size includes drainage.) "The materials are sturdy (not plastic) and they have a little heft to them. Installing in the wall was super easy," one fan reported. "Absolutely love them!" These also make gorgeous storage for home office supplies. Available options: 1

6. A Tiered Hanging Planter That Holds Up To Nine Plant Babies Kimisty Three-Tiered Hanging Planter Shelf With Pots $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 39 x 16.5 x 6.5 inches (length x width x depth) This three-tiered hanging planter was built to hold a small garden, with nine pots made from powder-coated iron in off-white and terracotta finishes. No assembly is needed for the mango wood shelves, with 12 inches of room between each slat that all mounts from a sturdy jute rope. It hangs just shy of a foot and a half wide and scarcely over a yard tall, offering plenty of acreage for your jungle without taking over your space. "AMAZING product. So excited to have an herb garden that has already grown in my kitchen. It is fabulous and allows all the plants to get sunlight. The metal pots are adorable," a reviewer raved, just note you'll need to drill extra drainage holes if necessary (or use a plastic pot inside). Available options: 1

7. The Cutest Little Ceramic Hanging Pots For Your Indoor Garden MyGift Hanging Ceramic Planter Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 x 24.4 inches (length by width by height) For small succulent and herb gardens, these adorable hanging ceramic pots on natural jute rope are a charming addition you can tuck almost anywhere indoors or out. "I am so glad I ordered these! They are super cute and well made," one shopper wrote of their quality. "The small pot holds more soil than expected so your plants can grow into a decent size," another reviewer remarked. Each pot has a small drainage hole at the bottom, although they do not have plugs so you'll have to move to a safe spot while watering. Choose from several different color schemes, from earthy southwest desert to the fall palette that comes with a metallic gold pot. Available options: 5