Smart shoppers know that Amazon is home to one of the best selections of beauty products online — and for today's lesson on Amazon-beauty-shopping 101, the subject is eye creams. Whether from prestige, drugstore, or mid-range brands, the best eye creams on Amazon are all inherently moisturizing, but choosing the right one for you comes down to your own specific skin care concerns. So when picking your eye cream, consider what you're trying to achieve: less puffiness? A smooth base for your concealer? A hint of brightness? Et cetera.

Some more about shopping for eye creams. Since the skin around your eyes is so thin, it’s especially prone to discoloration, puffiness, and dehydration. So when you’re shopping for an eye cream that actually works, look for ingredients like peptides to boost your skin’s collagen production; hyaluronic acid and lightweight oils for non-irritating, non-greasy moisture; and antioxidants for brightness. And you can easily find some, most, or all of these ingredients (and more) in the seven best eye creams on Amazon. Scroll on to shop them now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best-Selling Eye Cream On Amazon Baebody Eye Gel $25 | Amazon See on Amazon It's safe to say this Baebody Eye Gel has achieved cult status on Amazon: It’s earned over 9,000 five-star reviews, dramatic before-and-after photos from customers, and comments like “Not a miracle in a jar, but doggone close!” The formula essentially contains every ingredient you might hope to find in an eye cream, including hyaluronic acid, amino acids, peptides, jojoba oil, cucumber water, vitamin E, argan oil, and eyebright extract (literally). I can’t say whether it’s worth the hype or not, but most reviewers confirm that the gel formula has an immediate cooling and tightening effect, and some report seeing a pretty drastic reduction in puffiness and dark circles over the long term.

2. The Best Eye Cream For Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Eye Cream $25 | Amazon See on Amazon I panic-bought this La Roche-Posay eye cream at a drugstore a few years ago and have never looked back. It’s one of the only reasonably priced eye creams I’ve tried that doesn't sting my super sensitive eyes while effectively moisturizing my dry skin. Its fluid, feathery-light consistency and comfortable hydration are courtesy of soothing ingredients like squalane, niacinamide, and the brand’s signature thermal spring water. Also, it absorbs immediately and doesn't leave any greasy residue, so it won’t smudge or smear your makeup. Great for contact lens-wearers, too.

3. The Best Eye Cream For Puffy Eyes Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Nothing — and I mean nothing — feels better than gently massaging swollen under-eyes with a smooth, cool metal ball coated in a refreshing gel. This Garnier eye roller is something of a godsend for people with perennially puffy eyes (that would be me), people who can’t sleep and it shows (also me), or people who just appreciate the rejuvenating powers of vitamin C, caffeine, and mint in a good eye cream (all of us). Store it in the fridge to experience true bliss.

4. The Best Firming Eye Cream Naturium Multi-Peptide Eye Cream $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re interested in smoothing and firming your under-eye area, this Naturium Multi-Peptide Eye Cream is the thing you’re looking for. It’s packed with a blend of peptides — amino acid chains that kickstart your skin’s collagen and elastin production — while vegan squalane and jojoba oil impart deep hydration. Across the board, reviewers confirm that they’ve seen a noticeable improvement in their under-eyes’ plumpness and brightness, some in as little as two days after using this eye cream morning and night.

5. The Best Lightweight Eye Cream Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream $14 | Amazon See on Amazon A few drops of this Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream deliver the same hydrating powers as a rich moisturizer, but the refreshing consistency is more along the lines of a water-based gel. The key here is hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring molecule that attracts a ton of moisture into your skin and holds it there to quench, cool, and plump the delicate skin around your eyes. Since it’s so light and non-greasy, this would also work beautifully to prep your skin for makeup.

6. The Best Eye Cream With Retinol RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream comes highly recommended by dermatologists and, equally importantly, my mother. The retinol in here is a slower-releasing and less potent derivative than you’d find in a prescription retinoid, so you should experience less irritation. There's also vitamin B5 in the formula to soothe and hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes, too. That said, it’s recommended that you start by applying a small amount every other night, and keep an eye out (pun very much intended) for excess irritation.

7. The Best Brightening Eye Cream Olay Total Effects Eye Transforming Cream $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This Olay Total Effects Eye Transforming Cream is designed to deliver seven skin care benefits, but customers most often rave about its ability to instantly brighten dark circles. I love its decadent, mousse-like consistency, which is somehow both rich and absorbent all at once. It's enriched with antioxidants and mild exfoliating ingredients to make your skin appear clearer and smoother over time, while the tiniest hint of tint (which absorbs into skin transparently) provides immediate brightness and refreshed, dewy glow.