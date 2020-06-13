When you’re shopping for the best dressy sandals with arch support, comfort and style are the name of the game. The best sandals should offer contoured support and cushioned padding to better align your body and ease foot discomfort, so you can more easily walk and stand for extended periods of time.

It’s essential to choose shoes that offer curved insoles for plenty of arch support and good shock absorption. Sandals made with EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate) footbeds are ideal. This type of insole adds a foam cushioning capable of absorbing shock with every step. Shoes with microfiber footbeds or memory foam also provide gentle comfort with some shock absorbency. In addition, soft and flexible rubber outsoles on your sandals are ideal if you need traction on wet surfaces, such as a pool area.

If you plan on doing a lot of walking, your dressy sandals should have features like adjustable straps, so you don’t have to worry about your shoes slipping with each step, causing blisters and instability instead of security and support.

Finally, any dressy sandals you buy should not only be supportive — they should be cute — so look for something that suits your style. Whether you need a pair of sandals for a summer wedding, date, or everyday wear, these stylish options range from strappy and chic to glamorous.

So, scroll on for my top picks for the best dressy sandals with arch support that will keep your feet comfortable in style.

1. Reef Cushion Vista Slides Reef Cushion Vista Slides $45 | Amazon See On Amazon These Reef slides are another comfortable pair of dressy sandals that can be worn at the beach or out on the town. These shoes are made of vegan leather with a flexible rubber sole. They feature a double strap to prevent sliding, and built-in arch support with a heel cup to keep your feet aligned with each step. These classic slides are available in 9 shades and patterns from rose gold and champagne to a Hibiscus flower design. According to a fan: “Have plantar fasciitis and these are the only sandals I can wear all day every day. I'm on my feet anywhere between 8-13 hours a day. These are fabulous." Available Sizes: 5 to 11

2. London Fog Macey Dress Sandals London Fog Macey Dress Sandals $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For a more glamorous look that's still super comfortable, the London Fog Macey dress sandals are worth considering. These sandals not only offer memory foam insole for ample arch support, but they’re adorned with sparkling rhinestones, making them ideal for wearing for weddings or special nights out. They have a 1.75-inch heel for extra height. There’s an adjustable outer side buckle to prevent chafing. These sandals are also available in silver, navy, and black. According to a fan: “I bought these for my son's outdoor wedding, and they were almost perfect. The rhinestones add just the right amount of bling, and they were very comfortable to wear all day. Available Sizes: 6 to 11, including half sizes

3. Vionic Astrid Platform Sandal Vionic Astrid Platform Sandal $105 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the support Vionic offers but want something that provides a little extra height, the Vionic Hoola Astrid II Wedges are another dressy option. These 3-inch suede wedges come in neutral shades of black, taupe, and navy. They provide elevated support with an EVA footbed and Orthaheel technology that hugs your arches to help support your natural alignment. A sturdy rubber sole helps absorb shock and grip the ground. These sandals feature two hook and loop adjustable straps for a secure fit. These shoes are available in wide and half sizes. According to a fan: “I needed to get some cute summer options, and these are wonderful! I now own two pairs of platform sandals, and they are like walking on air! I have plantar fasciitis, and I must have supportive and comfortable shoes. I wanted something attractive, supportive, and well made, and Vionic never lets me down, especially theses shoes!” Available Sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes and wide sizes

4. Vionic Bella Toepost Sandal Vionic Bella Toepost Sandal $53 | Amazon See On Amazon These cute flip flops are perfect to wear with a summer dress and have also been approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for their arch support. The EVA midsole helps to absorb shock, and orthotic footbed design has a deep heel cup to aid in the alignment of your feet. These sandals have a comfortable microfiber-covered footbed that's soft on the feet, and the rubber sole is flexible and durable with a patterned tread for traction. But they don't just feel good — the adorable bow detail on the sandal’s strap makes for an elegant addition to any outfit. This sandal has a 2-inch heel and is available in over 20 different patterns and shades to match your style. Amazon reviewers report the sizes run a bit on the smaller size, so you may want to order a size up, though you should be happy to know that these shoes are easy to fit to your feet, since they come in half, wide, and narrow sizes. Vionic recommends wearing these sandals for just a few hours at a time during the first few days of wear to give your feet time to adjust to the increased support, but suggests that they should feel super comfortable within a few weeks. According to a fan: “I love these flip flops! I first bought a pair locally and loved them so much. I got more on Amazon because the store didn't have my size in other colors. They are incredibly comfortable, and my knee pain is less. The arch support and the contoured heel make these wonderful for my feet. I don't want to take them off, plus they are stinkin' cute!” Available Sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes, plus wide and narrow sizes

5. DolphinBanana Bohemian Summer Flat Sandals DolphinBanana Bohemian Summer Flat Sandals $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Add some Bohemian flair to your attire with these DolphinBanana flat sandals. These T-strap flip flops are budget-friendly, featuring a strap adorned with beautiful rhinestones that add a dress flair. But they don't just look good — a 3D arch support insole and padded memory foam midsole make the shoes soft and comfortable to wear. The rubber soles are slip-resistant. These sandals are available in black or tan to complement any dress or outfit. So, if you want to head to the beach (or a party) in style without breaking the bank, they’re definitely an option. That said, they don't come in sizes larger than an. 8.5, so they're only truly an option for women with smaller feet. According to a fan: “This is a very nice sandal. They have a fully cushioned shoe bed. with arch support, and they have a back strap for a good snug fit, and they have a wedged heel for easier walking, and in addition to all that, they are VERY stylish.” Available Sizes: 5.5 to 8.5, including half sizes

6. Rockport Cobb Hill Hannah T-Strap Sandal Rockport Cobb Hill Hannah T-Strap Sandal $63 | Amazon See On Amazon The Cobb Hill Women’s Hannah sandals are made to be seen. The leather straps feature a beautiful beaded design that also adds a bit of bling, and the wood grain texture on the 2 1/8-inch wedge gives the shoes a chic, summery vibe. Best of all, the sandals have an anatomically molded EVA foam footbed to provide elevated arch support and extra cushioning, so you can feel comfortable and secure when you walk. An adjustable ankle strap has a buckle closure to help you get the perfect fit and prevent slipping. These shoes are available in narrow and wide widths so that they can fit a variety of feet, and they come in white, black, blue, sand, and pewter colors. According to a fan: “I was overwhelmingly surprised how comfortable they were walking around Manhattan and Times Square. No rubbing, great arch support, no complaints.” Available Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes, plus wide and narrow sizes

7. Vionic Karina Sandal Vionic Karina $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Vionic makes my list yet again with these Karina sandals. The dressy flip flops have an EVA footbed, and are APMA-approved for their ample arch support that helps to correctly align your feet. The leather strap is adjustable, with a metal ring detail that stands out as a fashion statement. It's a rarity to find adjustable flip flop-style sandals like this, so if you really value a solid fit, these are a good pick. The sandals have a flexible rubber sole, which makes for decent traction when you're walking. They are available in black, bronze, white, brown, natural snake, and tortoise colors and patterns. According to a fan: “I Love Vionics. They are the only sandal that doesn't bother my plantar fasciitis which mostly bothers my arch. I can wear these shoes all day without any problems. They are worth the high price. I even found these cheaper then I did on the Vionics website.” Available Sizes: 6 to 12, including wide sizes