There's a lot to be said for those versatile wardrobe pieces that can be worn in any season and for nearly every occasion. Like with most iterations of denim, the jean skirt has ebbed and flowed in terms of trendiness, and right now, it's back in a big way. With the wide array of washes and silhouettes now available, the best denim skirts have earned their place as a year-round mainstay.

Whether you stick with blue denim or like to experiment with monochrome tones or even bold colors, you can find your preference in literally every skirt silhouette imaginable. From mini to maxi and fitted to swingy, the options are limitless.

While the denim skirt certainly nods to early-aughts style, it feels fresh for right now when paired with a puff-sleeved top and sneakers, or a blazer and knee-high boots. Of course, you can't go wrong with a classic tee or Canadian tux combo, either. The best part? If you're looking at lower temps, you can throw on a pair of tights and a sweater and your new skirt becomes a perennial, transitional staple.

From a frayed-hem mini to a ruffled maxi and everything in between, the denim skirt has endless styling potential. Keep scrolling for some of the best jean skirt picks on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Quintessential Denim Skirt In A Dark Wash Dickies Denim Skirt $30 | Amazon See On Amazon One of the most iconic denim skirt silhouettes, this pick from Dickies hits just above the knee. It's made with the brand's performance denim that's designed to stretch — but not stretch out, which is why several Amazon reviewers deemed it "very comfortable." Other features include a zip fly, button closure, belt loops, back vent, and the classic five-pocket styling. In addition to the pictured dark wash, you can also buy it in a stonewashed indigo. Available sizes: 0 — 16

Available colors: 2

2. Or, One With A Buttoned Front & Frayed Hem luvamia Button-Down Frayed Denim Skirt $27 | Amazon See On Amazon For a trendy take on the classic above-the-knee jean skirt, opt for this one with a full buttoned front and a cool, frayed hem. It also has subtle distressed details at the back, and an overall whiskered and faded wash. Five pockets and belt loops make this one as practical as it is fashionable. From this same brand, you can get the same style in a light wash, or a multitude of similar distressed options in a spectrum of blues and black. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

7. A Jean Skirt In Crisp White Lexi Perfect Fit Stretch Denim Skirt $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Hitting just above the knee, this denim skirt has been described by several reviewers as "the perfect length." Here, it's in a crisp white wash, but you can also get it in a variety of other washes (and lengths), like grey, black, and even camo print. Designed with a lightweight, stretchy denim, it allows for a great range of movement and comfort — and shoppers have confirmed that, though it's a thin material, the white fabric is not see-through. This skirt closes with a zip fly and button closure, and has a four-pocket silhouette. Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus

Available styles: 26

4. A Pull-On Pencil Skirt That's So Comfortable Rekucci Jeans Pull-On Stretch Denim Skirt $37 | Amazon See On Amazon The pencil skirt is a steadfast staple when it comes to office-appropriate style, and this denim version is the perfect mix of business and casual. Thanks to its elasticized waistband and lack of zippers or buttons, Amazon shoppers overwhelmingly called it "super comfortable" and described the ultra-stretchy denim as "very soft" yet "substantial." Additionally, it has five functional pockets and a back slit for ease of movement. Choose from four blue washes (two solid and two sandblasted), or try it in gray ("Ash Sandblast"). Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 5

5. An A-Line Midi Option In Black ESTEEZ A-Line Jean Skirt $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This denim skirt would be the perfect counterpart to a pair of knee-high boots. It's designed with an A-line silhouette at a midi length that hits just below the knees. For an added touch of chicness, it's finished with a flat, tonal, braided belt sewn into the waistband, but also has belt loops in case you want to accessorize with your own. It has five pockets, and closes with a zip fly and two buttons. Choose from white, black (pictured), or a classic blue wash. Available sizes: 0 — 18

Available colors: 3

6. This Pleated Mini With Built-In Shorts Yeokou Pleated Denim Mini Skirt $29 | Amazon See On Amazon With built-in jean shorts, this pleated mini skirt delivers on both coverage and cuteness. The standard denim stylings — a zip-and-button fly, belt loops, and side pockets — make this skirt a classic, while the pleated hem adds a hint of playfulness, too. Likewise, the shorts are attached and can add some defense against the wind and prevent the skirt from riding up — one shopper credited this feature as making the skirt "so comfy." Get it in a true blue (pictured) or a lighter wash. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

8. This Tencel Maxi Skirt With A Ruffled Hem & Pockets Tronjori Tencel Denim Long Skirt $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed in a kicky, flowy silhouette, this "midaxi" skirt is an everyday essential. It's made with TENCEL denim, an eco-friendly (and biodegradable) fabric made from trees, which gives it that lightweight, soft, chambray feel (as opposed to a more rigid jean textile). Adding to that extra-comfortable fit is an elastic waistband and a relaxed, A-line silhouette. Best of all, this skirt has two functional side pockets, as well as a ruffled hem that ensures it can easily dress up or down. Grab it in three shades of blue, or opt for pale pink. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4