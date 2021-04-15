Beyond giving you a dedicated place to rest your glass, a coaster protects surfaces from pesky water rings (and scratches). And the best coasters come with nonslip grip to prevent sliding. From ultra-stylish to more utilitarian picks, know that your coaster options will vary in terms of ease of cleaning, absorbency, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

Coaster Materials

Sandstone, slate, or ceramic: These natural materials are porous and will effectively absorb water, catching and trapping condensation. They come in a range of designs to elevate your home decor. That said, they are heavier and more likely to crack if they fall. To clean, they should be hand-rinsed or wiped down; be sure to wash off spills from colored drinks immediately to avoid staining.

These natural materials are porous and will effectively absorb water, catching and trapping condensation. They come in a range of designs to elevate your home decor. That said, they are heavier and more likely to crack if they fall. To clean, they should be hand-rinsed or wiped down; be sure to wash off spills from colored drinks immediately to avoid staining. Cork: Style-wise, it's more basic, however, it's inexpensive and soft enough that it won't break easily or scratch your furniture. Cork is naturally water-resistant (not waterproof), so look for a rimmed option just in case water pools. While they can be hand-washed with dish soap, you will need to give them proper drying time to prevent mold and mildew.

Style-wise, it's more basic, however, it's inexpensive and soft enough that it won't break easily or scratch your furniture. Cork is naturally water-resistant (not waterproof), so look for a rimmed option just in case water pools. While they can be hand-washed with dish soap, you will need to give them proper drying time to prevent mold and mildew. Silicone : For pure functionality, silicone is a smart choice: it's very easy to clean (either in the dishwasher or by hand) and has a naturally grippy texture that locks it in place on surfaces. Because silicone is non-porous, design elements (like raised nubs) will help collect any runoff under your glass instead of on your table.

: For pure functionality, silicone is a smart choice: it's very easy to clean (either in the dishwasher or by hand) and has a naturally grippy texture that locks it in place on surfaces. Because silicone is non-porous, design elements (like raised nubs) will help collect any runoff under your glass instead of on your table. Fabric: Cotton and/or felt coasters or liners come in tons of colors and will absorb liquids like a sponge. The soft-shell construction makes them extra durable — and hand-washable — however, they will need time to properly air dry in between uses.

Coaster Size

Finally, in order to entice guests to use your coasters, you'll want to make them accessible (a strategically placed holder can help) and be sure that your drinkware will fit. Most have a standard 4-inch diameter (for comparison, the average wine bottle has a diameter between 3- 3.75 inches), and typically they come in sets of four to eight.

With all that in mind, you'll find a list of the best coasters on Amazon below. Cheers!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Fan-Favorite Faux-Marble Coasters Lifver Ceramic Coasters With Holder (6-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 4 inches If you're looking for a set of gorgeous marble coasters, but don't want the higher price tag that often comes with the trendy stone, this look-a-like ceramic option is just as chic and will be more durable in the long run as it's less likely to crack. To maintain their sparkle, though, make sure to wipe dry as they are not dishwasher safe. More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers having given them positive reviews because of how beautiful they are, but many also point out that they absorb nicely and the cork backing works well to protect from furniture scuffs. You'll also get a convenient metal holder with your purchase. Note: If the gray and taupe swirls of the coasters featured here aren't for you, the brand also makes them in the following styles: gray-line pattern, geometric, black marble, and textured white.

2. These Textured Silicone Coasters That Won't Stick To Wet Glasses Barvivo Coasters (8-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 4.2 inches For something not quite as aesthetically pleasing, but delivering big on functionality, these silicone coasters will provide better stability for your glass and keep your table dry in the process. The top has a clever dotted texture with triangular ridges that are meant to slightly lift your drink, so that any condensation can pool below instead of dripping on you every time you take a sip. Best of all, several users pointed out that they "do not stick to the bottom of your cup when you lift them up." Plus, the bottom has a special non-slip coating, too. The dishwasher-safe coasters also come with a matching silicone holder, which can double as an additional coaster for a bottle or carafe. Choose from black or light gray.

3. These Highly-Rated Porcelain Coasters With Gorgeous Mandala Designs Teivio Ceramic Mandala Coasters (8-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 3.9 inches Earning a 4.8-star average after more than 4,400 Amazon shoppers weighed in, this pack of eight ceramic coasters is beloved by fans because of how eye-catching and beautiful each of the mandala designs are. Plus, many fans also attested to the coasters' ability to soak up water. "Absolutely no drip on your lap or your shirt from condensation running off your glass," shared one reviewer. They have a grippy cork base and come with an iron holder for storage and can be rinsed clean with water. Note: You can also pick them up in these pastel and metallic hues.

4. These Affordable (Unbreakable!) Cork Coasters With Spill-Proof Rims Sweese Cork Coasters (10-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 4 inches This 10-pack of lightweight cork coasters offers a lot of value for its price. With a raised lip, they essentially act like a saucer for your drinks, keeping any condensation or spills contained. One other cool perk pointed out by an Amazon fan? "Cork is quiet. There is no 'clank' when you set a glass down." There is nothing additional on the base, but one reviewer wrote, the "bottom of the coaster is very firm and dense." Note: they do not come in a holder, however, they can be stacked neatly without toppling over. They're easy to clean with a soapy sponge, though you'll want to first, dry them off with a dry cloth and second, arrange them vertically in a drying rack to avoid mildew and mold. For set-in stains, gently run sandpaper over the stained area to remove.

5. These Silicone Coasters With A Removable, Absorbent Felt Liner Comfortena Silicone Absorbent Coasters (6-Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 4 inches (overall); 3.4 inches (felt inner) Though more costly than the other picks on this list, these coasters have earned plenty of high praise from Amazon fans because they deliver on true absorbency. "These are probably the most effective coasters I've ever used," wrote one fan. "They absorb all the moisture from a glass of iced-tea in Texas on a hot day. There is no damp spot left underneath. And they never stick to the bottom of the glass." The reason they are so effective? The two-in-one construction features a felt top layer to trap moisture while the food-grade silicone base provides traction on the very bottom and an all-around waterproof finish. Besides the neutral sand color (featured), you can also get them in solid red, black, or blue. A compatible holder is sold separately. To clean the brand suggests simply wiping the silicone portion down, and depending on how dirty the felt piece is, it can either be flipped over, hand-washed (though a number of reviewers mentioned successfully running it through a washing machine), or even eventually replaced altogether .

6. These Handcrafted Modern Slate Coasters Juvale Handmade Slate Stone Coasters (8-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 3.8 inches Not only does slate makes for an excellent material choice for charcuterie boards, it also works equally well for coasters because it's absorbent, durable, and has a cool, minimalist design that means they will look nice no matter what surface they're on. "These go perfectly in every room of my house," shared one fan. They can be stored in the included powder-coated steel stand and on the underside of each of the eight coasters you'll find four mini EVA bumpers to keep them from slipping. To clean, wipe down with a wet sponge or run under warm water. For a deeper clean, you can use mild dish washing soap.

7. These Thick, Farmhouse-Chic Cotton Coasters At A Great Price Leuceiy Braided Fabric Coasters (6-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 4.3 inches At just $1 per coaster, these braided fabric coasters is a fantastic deal. Each one is crafted from a tightly-woven blend of cotton, yarn, and hemp, making them hand-washable and absorbent enough to keep water rings off your surfaces. They also have a larger diameter than any of the other coasters on this list, making them a bit more multipurpose if you wanted to put something like a flower vase or large coffee mug on top. Per reviewers, the woven coasters are flat enough so that drinks won't wobble, plus the brand indicates the materials give it a non-slip texture. These "absolutely adorable coasters," as one fan described them will "go well with almost any color scheme." Besides the mix of neutrals featured here, you can pick it up in four other six-pack options, including marled, but note there is no holder included.